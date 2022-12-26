Our 15 Best Air Fryer Recipes of 2022

01 of 16 Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs View Recipe Buckwheat Queen Bite into a juicy, air-fried hot dog on a crispy bun with this recipe. To spice things up add in your favorite condiments and a side of potato chips for a simple yet satisfying meal.

02 of 16 Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes View Recipe Skip baking your potatoes in the oven and make them in your air fryer. Ready in under an hour, these golden-brown, starchy foods can easily be air-fried to make the perfect afternoon snack or side dish.

03 of 16 Air Fryer Chicken Thighs View Recipe Pictured: Air Fryer Chicken Thighs. Allrecipes Create moist, flavorful chicken thighs that pair perfectly with roasted asparagus and basic mashed potatoes. After your family tastes these chicken thighs, they'll request that you make them every night of the week.

04 of 16 Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios Using Parmesan cheese, savory spices, olive oil, and your air fryer, you can make four, delectable pork chops. Prepare to be surrounded with nothing but compliments as your guests devour these tender, meaty pork chops.

05 of 16 Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp View Recipe Forget the restaurant shrimp and make our coconut-flaked, breaded shrimp. Served with a honey-lime dipping sauce, this shrimp is the perfect way to change up your usual dinner plans.

06 of 16 Air Fryer Meatloaf View Recipe Have dinner on the table in 25 minutes with our Air Fryer Meatloaf dish. Air-fried to meaty perfection, this meatloaf is full of flavorful seasonings, bread crumbs, and zesty ground beef.

07 of 16 Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus View Recipe "With air fryer asparagus, you can have this roasted vegetable on your table in less than 20 minutes," says recipe creator Yoly. Add in peppercorns, red pepper flakes, Parmesan cheese, and garlic powder and you have one simple yet savory vegetable.

08 of 16 Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, these golden-brown, air-fried sweet potato fries are the perfect, healthy addition to your lunch or dinner.

09 of 16 Air Fryer Beignets View Recipe Meredith Food Studio Make sweet, round-shaped beignets and sprinkle them with powdered sugar for an irresistible dessert. Or, dip these beignets in our chocolate sauce and be prepared to savor chocolatey goodness with each bite.

10 of 16 Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts View Recipe Instead of boiling or steaming your Brussels sprouts, pop them in your air fryer to produce nutritious, crispy-brown veggies that are still soft and chewy on the inside. "Excellent flavor & simple," says reviewer jmerritt-miarng.

11 of 16 Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos View Recipe Prepare to indulge in a crispy corn tortilla stuffed with a spicy, zesty rotisserie chicken filling. One bite of these easy taquitos and your taste buds will thank you.

12 of 16 Air Fryer Roasted Garlic View Recipe Roasted garlic is a great way to boost the flavor of various recipes. "Once roasted, the cloves easily pop out of their paper casings and are soft as butter. Try spreading on crusty bread or crackers, or use for garlic toast," says recipe creator Yoly.

13 of 16 Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios Make tender, crispy, air-fried veggies that go perfectly with a juicy chicken dish, steak, or fish. And incorporating a blend of spices only helps to make these veggies even more flavorful.

14 of 16 Air Fryer Blackened Chicken Breast View Recipe Served on a bed of rice, this blackened chicken dish is the perfect way to keep you all warm and toasty on the inside while also experiencing the flavor of different seasonings.