Our 15 Best Air Fryer Recipes of 2022

Your air fryer is the key to making succulent side dishes, and mouthwatering main courses. It even has the power to boost the flavor of nutritious veggies. Since the air fryer is such a useful, easy-to-use kitchen appliance, there's no second-guessing its popularity in recent years. Whether you've made hundreds of air fryer recipes or are just getting started, here are our best 15 air fryer recipes of 2022.

By
Moriah Ayana Mason
Moriah Mason is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith, currently with Allrecipes. Moriah writes trending news articles, updates existing articles, and analyzes site traffic. She is an experienced writer who has contributed to several publications, including Samford Crimson and Alabama Political Reporter.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 26, 2022
13 golden brown air fryer beignets are cooling on a rack and have been dusted with powdered sugar
Photo: Meredith Food Studio
01 of 16

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

Basic air fryer hot dogs on wooden cutting board
Buckwheat Queen

Bite into a juicy, air-fried hot dog on a crispy bun with this recipe. To spice things up add in your favorite condiments and a side of potato chips for a simple yet satisfying meal.

02 of 16

Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

Skip baking your potatoes in the oven and make them in your air fryer. Ready in under an hour, these golden-brown, starchy foods can easily be air-fried to make the perfect afternoon snack or side dish.

03 of 16

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

Dinner plate with 1 chicken thigh, mashed potatoes, and green beans.
Pictured: Air Fryer Chicken Thighs. Allrecipes

Create moist, flavorful chicken thighs that pair perfectly with roasted asparagus and basic mashed potatoes. After your family tastes these chicken thighs, they'll request that you make them every night of the week.

04 of 16

Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops

mid angle looking at a plate of sliced pork chops and a side of broccoli
dotdash meredith food studios

Using Parmesan cheese, savory spices, olive oil, and your air fryer, you can make four, delectable pork chops. Prepare to be surrounded with nothing but compliments as your guests devour these tender, meaty pork chops.

05 of 16

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

Forget the restaurant shrimp and make our coconut-flaked, breaded shrimp. Served with a honey-lime dipping sauce, this shrimp is the perfect way to change up your usual dinner plans.

06 of 16

Air Fryer Meatloaf

Have dinner on the table in 25 minutes with our Air Fryer Meatloaf dish. Air-fried to meaty perfection, this meatloaf is full of flavorful seasonings, bread crumbs, and zesty ground beef.

07 of 16

Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus

"With air fryer asparagus, you can have this roasted vegetable on your table in less than 20 minutes," says recipe creator Yoly. Add in peppercorns, red pepper flakes, Parmesan cheese, and garlic powder and you have one simple yet savory vegetable.

08 of 16

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

overhead view of air fried sweet potato fries with a side of ketchup
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, these golden-brown, air-fried sweet potato fries are the perfect, healthy addition to your lunch or dinner.

09 of 16

Air Fryer Beignets

13 golden brown air fryer beignets are cooling on a rack and have been dusted with powdered sugar
Meredith Food Studio

Make sweet, round-shaped beignets and sprinkle them with powdered sugar for an irresistible dessert. Or, dip these beignets in our chocolate sauce and be prepared to savor chocolatey goodness with each bite.

10 of 16

Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

Instead of boiling or steaming your Brussels sprouts, pop them in your air fryer to produce nutritious, crispy-brown veggies that are still soft and chewy on the inside. "Excellent flavor & simple," says reviewer jmerritt-miarng.

11 of 16

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

Prepare to indulge in a crispy corn tortilla stuffed with a spicy, zesty rotisserie chicken filling. One bite of these easy taquitos and your taste buds will thank you.

12 of 16

Air Fryer Roasted Garlic

Roasted garlic is a great way to boost the flavor of various recipes. "Once roasted, the cloves easily pop out of their paper casings and are soft as butter. Try spreading on crusty bread or crackers, or use for garlic toast," says recipe creator Yoly.

13 of 16

Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

overhead angle looking down at air-fryer roasted vegetables
dotdash meredith food studios

Make tender, crispy, air-fried veggies that go perfectly with a juicy chicken dish, steak, or fish. And incorporating a blend of spices only helps to make these veggies even more flavorful.

14 of 16

Air Fryer Blackened Chicken Breast

Served on a bed of rice, this blackened chicken dish is the perfect way to keep you all warm and toasty on the inside while also experiencing the flavor of different seasonings.

15 of 16

Air Fryer Potstickers

Pork and earthy mushrooms fill these golden-brown potstickers. While you could eat them by themselves, we highly recommend dipping them in some sweet soy sauce.

