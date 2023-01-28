Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in January

01 of 21 Chef John's Drunken Noodles View Recipe Pad Kee Mao. Chef John Chef John's Thai-inspired sweet and spicy egg noodles with chicken and veggies will leave you speechless with each bite. With Chinese broccoli, boneless chicken, green onions, Asian fish sauce, and a variety of other seasonings, this recipe tastes better and fresher than the takeout version.

02 of 21 Baked BBQ Chicken with Sweet Potato and Cranberries View Recipe Keith Bayer Taste hearty, barbecue chicken alongside sweet potatoes and juicy cranberries all in perfect harmony in this dish. Serve this dish with tender green beans or another vegetable of your choice to make this into a wholesome, simple weeknight meal. Reviewer JLHLISW raves, "I LOVED this recipe. The flavors were amazing and the chicken turned out perfect... I can't wait to make it again."

03 of 21 Taco Bake Casserole View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Instead of making tacos, enjoy our super easy Taco Bake Casserole that's full of all the classic taco flavors you love! Rather than assembling individual tacos, crush up crunchy hard shell tortillas and top with all your favorite taco ingredients like zesty ground beef, chopped onions, creamy refried beans, green chiles, and juicy black olives, plus a healthy sprinkling of Cheddar cheese, of course.

04 of 21 Italian Baked Meatballs View Recipe Kim Transform ground beef into savory, oven-baked meatballs topped with fresh parsley and Romano cheese. They make the perfect to your favorite pasta dish or with simply sauced spaghetti. The best part of these meatballs? No pan-frying required. All the cooking happens hands-off in the oven.

05 of 21 Baked Chicken Schnitzel View Recipe Buckwheat Queen Here's another easy, oven-baked recipe that cuts out frying without sacrificing flavor. With this recipe, you can prepare crispy, golden-brown Chicken Schnitzel cutlets in just 30 minutes. To really impress your family, serve the schnitzel with lemon wedges and some of the traditional German side dishes: try our German Potato Salad, Braised Red Cabbage, Fried Apples, or Steamed Broccoli.

06 of 21 Avocado Breakfast Bowl View Recipe Skip your usual oatmeal, ditch the avocado toast, and consider making this gorgeous Avocado Breakfast Bowl. Each spoonful contains crumbled feta cheese, nutty red quinoa, creamy avocado, and other flavorful, fresh ingredients. "Absolutely loved this! All the flavors are so good and very filling. Will definitely make this again," says reviewer Kirsten.

07 of 21 Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios While our Avocado Breakfast Bowl was a popular breakfast item, our audience also loved these Oatmeal Breakfast Bars in January. Whether you're looking for a grab-and-go breakfast or simple snack, or are just interested in trying a new recipe, these family-friendly bars are sure to be a new staple in your household.

08 of 21 Pasta e Fagioli (Pasta and Beans) View Recipe "Pasta e fagioli (pasta and beans) share the spotlight with aromatics and fresh tomatoes in this traditional Italian soup," writes recipe creator Star Pooley. "Serve with a crisp salad and a hot loaf of garlic bread and you have a meal!" The ideal dish for cold winter nights, this is the kind of soup that will have you coming back for more, bite after bite.

09 of 21 Easy Homemade Alfredo Sauce View Recipe Decadent and totally delicious yet super simple, this is an easy adaptation of a classic Italian pasta sauce. With Parmesan, mozzarella, butter, olive oil, butter, and heavy cream, this is one creamy, buttery sauce that is definitely worth making.

10 of 21 Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans View Recipe "This was SO good! My 6 & 8 year old gobbled it up! It's pretty forgiving as well...changed slightly for what I had on hand & it still tasted great," says community member rejisoma. With three kinds of beans, smoky bacon, ground beef, and a little brown sugar, these sweet and savory Cowboy Beans are true, stick-to-your-ribs Southern cooking. Serve with a side of cornbread for the ultimate comfort meal!

11 of 21 Slow Cooker Steak Fajitas View Recipe With just a slow cooker, you can make steak fajitas that practically, "melt in your mouth," as recipe creator Miguel Ruiz writes. They also recommends serving them with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, as well as warmed tortillas.

12 of 21 Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp View Recipe Serve up these air-fried, coconut-flavored shrimp to your guests and prepare to be showered in compliments. Our only recommendation to make this recipe even better is to serve it with the suggested honey-lime dipping sauce. These tropical flavors will transport your taste buds!

13 of 21 Sheet Pan Dinner with Sausage and Vegetables View Recipe Savor juicy sausage, tender potatoes, savory spices, and delectable veggies all in one simple-to-make sheet pan dinner. Since this dinner yields four servings, there's more than enough for your whole family. And, when it comes time to clean up, this dinner couldn't get easier.

14 of 21 Browned Butter Banana Bread View Recipe It's shocking how one extra step can transform a recipe! Brown the butter in your banana bread and watch how a simple yet classic baked good becomes even more rich, moist, and flavorful.

15 of 21 Buttered Noodles View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Whether you're just starting to cook or looking for a comforting weeknight dinner, we highly recommend trying out these Buttered Noodles. We don't know what we love most about this recipe: that it's super yummy, affordable, ready in under 20 minutes, or that it's made out of almost entirely pantry staples.

16 of 21 Shipwreck Dinner View Recipe Philipp Change up your dinner plans by making our Shipwreck Dinner that's budget-friendly comes together in one pan, requires no chopping, and only eight ingredients. Recipe creator Bcsgibson confesses, "It's not pretty but, it's a tasty, busy-night, kid-friendly meal," consisting of diced tomatoes, frozen peas and corn, macaroni and cheese, and ground beef. And, be sure to top it with some shredded Cheddar cheese to make it a 5-star meal.

17 of 21 S.O.P.P. View Recipe "S.O.P.P. stands for sausage, onions, potatoes and peppers. This is a simple one-pot meal that tastes delicious, and is easy to whip up for your family in a pinch," writes recipe creator Jennifer. What's not to love about a recipe that has smoked sausage, crispy onions, crunchy bell peppers, and tender potatoes, especially one that comes together in one pot?!

18 of 21 Healing Cabbage Soup View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios If those cool temperatures outside leave you craving warm, delectable soups, then look no further. With this Healing Cabbage Soup, relish chopped cabbage, tomatoes, garlic, and onions by the spoonful. "This was amazing," raves Olivia Cain. "It was the right amount of flavor and kick... added a bit of ground beef and VIOLA! An amazing and hearty soup! 10/10 would recommend."

19 of 21 Polish Egg Salad View Recipe Skip the P.B. & J for lunch and add our Polish Egg Salad to your sandwich roster. Rather than the traditional mayonnaise, Polish-style egg salad is made with cream cheese for a creamy, extra rich texture and slightly tangy taste.