Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in February

This month, in the spirit of Valentine's Day, our audience practically fell in love with not one but several of our most popular recipes. From Cheesy Chicken Meatballs, to Lemon Chicken Romano, to Pizza Sliders, and other winners, these appetizing dishes truly captured our hearts.

By
Moriah Ayana Mason
Moriah Ayana Mason
Moriah Ayana Mason

Moriah Mason is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith, currently with Allrecipes. Moriah writes trending news articles, updates existing articles, and analyzes site traffic. She is an experienced writer who has contributed to several publications, including Samford Crimson and Alabama Political Reporter.

Published on February 23, 2023
Published on February 23, 2023
looking down at a plate of slow cooker bbq pork chops with a side of green beans
01 of 21

Perfect Chicken

close up view of chicken fillets with mushrooms, sauce and capers in a pan
DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS

Pan-fried, crispy chicken lathered in a well-seasoned, mushroom sauce is bound to be a weeknight winner in your household. But, to make this into a memorable meal, try recipe creator Faith's suggestion and serve it with mushroom rice and asparagus.

02 of 21

Favorite Garlic Noodles

While this may be a simple egg noodle dish, it packs a lot of flavor. As you taste the noodles, you'll find hints of sweet soy sauce, peanut oil, garlic, and crispy onions.

03 of 21

Crock-Pot Chicken Chili

top-down view of a bowl of white bean chicken chili
"Served with 4-blend Mexican cheese, sour cream and fresh cilantro". Karen Moore

Make savory chicken chili in your slow cooker and you'll be met with nothing but compliments from your whole family. Juicy tomatoes, earthy white beans, and green salsa are just a few of the delectable add-ins that make this recipe a high-quality dish.

04 of 21

Nicole's Best Baked Ziti

Baked ziti on a white plate
Nicole's Best Baked Ziti. Allrecipes

It doesn't get much more comforting than a bowl full of warm, cheesy, and zesty baked ziti. From the tender pasta, flavorful marinara sauce, and cheesy Parmesan, you'll be left speechless with each bite.

05 of 21

The Last Caesar Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need

Take your salads to a whole new level of deliciousness with this Caesar dressing! Experience a tangy, sweet, and creamy dressing that will make you forgo the store-bought kind.

06 of 21

Roasted Broccoli-Cheese Soup

broccoli cheese soup in bowl
My Hot Southern Mess

Whether you're trying to get over a cold or just need a comforting bowl of soup, this roasted broccoli-cheese recipe will take care of all your needs. And, creator Barb even adds that you can serve this creamy, buttery, nutritious soup in baked, bread bowls.

07 of 21

Buffalo Cauliflower

high angle looking at a plate of golden brown buffalo cauliflower
dotdash meredith food studios

Coat pieces of cauliflower in different spices, butter, and olive oil, pop them into the oven and prepare to savor a scrumptious snack.

08 of 21

Sunday Brunch Casserole

close up view of Brunch Casserole in a baking dish
DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS

Take eggs, bacon, sweet onions, and Cheddar cheese and make this unforgettable breakfast. This is the perfect casserole to make for brunch with friends or for when you're trying to switch up your usual breakfast.

09 of 21

Spanish Farro

This a mildly spicy yet flavorful dish that will make you say "mmm" with each spoonful. Farro that's been seasoned with cumin, oregano, ancho chile powder, rich tomato paste, and more, is the perfect side dish that will complete any meal.

10 of 21

Slow Cooker BBQ Pork Chops

looking down at a plate of slow cooker bbq pork chops with a side of green beans

While it may take more time to prepare these tangy, sweet pork chops, after one bite, you'll realize it was worth the wait. Because there's nothing more satisfying than savoring a tender pork chop that's been cooked in BBQ sauce.

11 of 21

Copycat Chicken Bryan

chicken breast with topping
Chef Mo

Allow your taste buds to bask in the flavors of grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and sweet basil. And, since this recipe produces six flavorful servings, there's enough for you and your family.

12 of 21

Cheesy Chicken Meatballs

close up view of Cheesy Chicken Meatballs garnished with fresh herbs over pasta on a plate
Alberta Rose

These Cheesy Chicken Meatballs are perfect for any occasion. Not only are they easy to make using ground chicken and Parmesan cheese but they are versatile as well. Reviewer loricakes mentions that they are, "excellent with Alfredo sauce."

13 of 21

Baked Pork Chops in Mushroom Sauce

Baked Pork Chops in Mushroom Sauce
France C

Enjoy flavorful baked pork chops that get marinated in a tomato sauce and cream of mushroom soup mixture. To really impress your guests, recipe creator Bobby Alexander recommends serving these pork chops with rice or mashed potatoes.

14 of 21

Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy

hamburger steaks with onions and gravy arranged on white plate
naples34102

Grab that leftover package of ground beef, a few spices, and sweet, salty Worcestershire sauce, and make this juicy hamburger steak that's been topped with thinly sliced onions and gravy.

15 of 21

Best Tuna Noodle Casserole

overhead view of a Tuna Noodle Casserole garnished with fresh herbs in a baking dish, next to a serving spoon
AllrecipesPhoto

Besides being a budget-friendly recipe, this casserole is creamy, and buttery, and contains several nutritious add-ins. So, not only will your family be able to enjoy a scrumptious dish but one that is one the healthier side as well.

16 of 21

Lemon Chicken Romano

1669679654Lemon20Chicken20Romano.jpeg

Prepare to savor a cheesy, lemony, oven-baked chicken cutlet. Whether you need to use up those panko bread crumbs in your pantry or want to try out a new recipe for lunch or dinner, you can't go wrong with making this Lemon Chicken Romano.

17 of 21

Pizza Sliders

close up on a bunch of pizza sliders with one being lifted out
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

If you love sliders and pizza, why not combine them together and make these Pizza Sliders? With each slider, you have a sweet Hawaiian roll sandwiching spicy pizza sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese to complete these sensational bites.

18 of 21

Million Dollar Chicken Casserole

looking at a heaping spoonful of chicken casserole being lifted out of the casserole dish
dotdash meredith food studios

Another casserole that our audience loved this month was this Million Dollar Chicken Casserole. One taste of this dish and you'll be able to experience velvety cream cheese, moist rotisserie chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, and buttery crackers.

19 of 21

Real Italian Calzones

close up on an Italian calzone cut in half
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Skip the restaurant version and make these calzones instead. Each calzone is stuffed with soft ricotta cheese, spicy pepperoni, earthy mushrooms, basil, and Cheddar cheese—but they're easy to customize to your liking.

20 of 21

Cream Cheese Squares

close up view of Cream Cheese Squares
Melissa Decoteaux

Make these Cream Cheese Squares for your next gathering and go home with nothing but empty containers. From the sugary, cinnamony top and the creamy middle, your guests will enjoy every part of these sweet treats.

