Our Top 10 Favorite Chocolate Dessert Recipes
Meet some of our very favorite chocolate dessert recipes! From gooey brownies to "too much" chocolate cake (as if there could be such a thing) these are the 10 best chocolate recipes hand-picked from our massive collection of chocolate desserts. Yes, it was hard to choose the top 10, but oh what a delicious dilemma.
Aunt Teen's Creamy Chocolate Fudge
This fudge is smooth and creamy -- and not overly sweet. "This was my aunt's recipe for fudge, passed down through the family. It's better than any fudge I've ever had at the Jersey shore, and easy enough to whip up in 15 minutes or so," says Kelly Phillips.
Hot Fudge Ice Cream Bar Dessert
Here's a layered chocolate dessert made with ice cream sandwiches, whipped topping, peanuts, and fudge sauce. "An incredibly easy rich and satisfying ice cream dessert," says JONAR. "This keeps in the freezer very well and can be eaten straight from the freezer."
Chocolate Trifle
This chocolate trifle is made with layers of brownies, chocolate pudding, and whipped topping chilled to perfect. "Folks line up for this trifle. And it is so easy to make!" says Wayne.
Chocolate Covered Cherry Cookies II
Chocolate-covered cherries perch on chocolate cookies! "Delicious! Easy to make, too. Took barely 30 minutes to do everything from mixing the batter to making the frosting to baking," says Sara.
Too Much Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake mix gets this chocolate-lover's dessert off to a fast start. A little sour cream helps keep it moist. "This cake won me First Prize at the county fair last year. It is very chocolaty," says Denise.
Best Brownies
Cakey on the outside, fudgy in the middle! These brownies are easy...and best!
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
There are a lot of chocolate chip cookies on our site vying for the top spot, but with 17,000+ ratings and 12,000+ reviews, this is the recipe that tops them all.
One Bowl Chocolate Cake III
This top-rated recipe is proof that easy can be awesome. Reviewer Annie_Luvs_2_cook says, "I have joyfully been trying many different cake/frosting recipes from this site and I must say this is about the most moist and delicious I have found!"
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
"This makes an excellent cheesecake, similar to one you would get in a restaurant. Great for special occasions! Garnish with white chocolate curls if desired," says recipe creator Cindy Catudal Shank.
Extreme Chocolate Cake
"I made one change based on an old tradition that was passed on to me; instead of using boiling water I used freshly brewed hot coffee. The cake was the best thing I have tasted and it stayed fresh and moist in a cake keeper for a full week. I used a silicone bundt pan rather than round pans," says reviewer Patti Nelson Grnborg.