14 Orecchiette Recipes That Are Easy and Elegant
Orecchiette is a simple ingredient with a big impact. It's more toothsome than many standard pasta shapes with a pleasing texture that adds a touch of easy elegance to your dining routine. Best of all, it's affordable even if it does feel a little fancy. Because it's a shorter, thicker cut of pasta, orecchiette pairs extraordinarily well with richer ingredients, like sausage, and hearty cruciferous vegetables, specifically kale, broccoli, and broccoli rabe. Get out of your mealtime rut with these simple, yet satisfying orecchiette recipes.
Orecchiette with Fresh Tomatoes and Sausage
Fresh tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, pancetta, and chopped fresh herbs make a perfect union with orecchiette and Italian sausage in this flavorful dish.
Orecchiette with Spinach and Turkey Meatballs
This pasta dish gets a flavor boost from sliced ricotta salata, a firmer version of fresh ricotta. It's also incredibly easy to make — the most intense step is rolling the turkey sausage into meatballs.
Baked Ricotta Orecchiette
Melty baked ricotta, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh tomatoes and herbs make a savory orecchiette topper that looks just as good as it tastes. It's easy to make, yet colorful and impressive, making it a perfect go-to dish when you're expecting company.
Orecchiette and Broccoli Crisp
This pasta bake is a dressed up take on comfort food and makes a great main dish or side for a family. To give it a little more substance, stir in some cooked chicken or sausage before putting it in the oven.
New Year's "Good Luck" Pasta Fazool
This hearty soup combines three lucky foods — beans, greens, and pork — into a satisfying, Italian-inspired meal. Everyone will think you spent all day making it, but everything comes together in a little over an hour. Serve with a toasty, crunchy loaf of bread.
Brie and Asparagus Pasta Casserole
If you've never thought about using brie as something beyond a snack board or appetizer staple, this simple baked pasta dish will change your mind. Cutting the brie into small pieces ensures that the melty goodness will disperse throughout the entire dish.
Orecchiette Pasta with Broccoli Rabe, Sausage, and Pecorino Cheese
Fancy-ish pasta in less than 30 minutes is more than attainable with the help of orecchiette, broccoli rabe, and Italian sausage. Pecorino and red pepper flakes help the trio shine even more, while bread crumbs intensify that toothsome bite.
Pasta con Seppioline e Zucchine alla Julienne (Zucchini and Calamari Pasta)
This simple and quick pasta dish highlights a classic Italian pairing, squid and zucchini, finished with a simple white wine sauce. Don't overcook the sauce to keep the zucchini crisp and to prevent the squid from becoming chewy.
Cajun Shrimp Orecchiette
Orecchiette may usually be paired with richer meats like sausage, but that doesn't mean it can't work with seafood — and this spicy and elegant take on shrimp pasta proves it. The white wine sauce is thin but oh-so flavorful and expertly complements the fresh tomatoes and spinach. This easy and flavorful meal is a perfect option for warmer weather, served al fresco.
Orcchiette Pasta with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
"My family including three teen daughters love this! Also good with mild Italian sausage and topped with Parmesan cheese," says community member ShelleyC. "For a complete meal I make homemade bread sticks (a snap to make with our bread machine) and a spring mix salad with red onion raspberries and pine nuts."
One Pan Orecchiette Pasta
This simple pasta costs pennies to make and only requires a handful of ingredients, 40 minutes, and one bowl — and it certainly doesn't skimp on flavor. It's versatile enough to serve on a weeknight, but tastes like a gourmet meal from a restaurant and can easily fit into your dinner rotation.
Creamy Orecchiette Pasta with Italian Sausage and Broccolini
Orecchiette, Italian sausage, and broccoli combine with a creamy Parmesan sauce to make a hearty meal that comes together in minutes. Ideally, the sauce should have the same consistency of cream gravy, so if it's too thick, add more half-and-half to even it out.
Tuscan Fava Bean and Orecchiette Pasta Salad
Who says orecchiette can't be refreshing? Not this pasta salad, which gets its zippy flavor from red wine vinegar, grape tomatoes, celery, and freshly chopped basil. The fava beans have a toothiness much like orecchiette's, but if you don't have any on hand, butter beans or large lima beans will work as well.
Creamy Ricotta Pasta Sauce
This ultra-creamy ricotta sauce makes a perfect companion for orecchiette, and it's much simpler to make than you'd think. It's cheesy and tangy without being heavy, and works well with a number of flavor additions including caramelized mushrooms, sun-dried tomato paste, roasted chiles, and even curry.