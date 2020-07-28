20 Top-Rated Soups Ready in Under an Hour

By Carl Hanson
Credit: My Hot Southern Mess

Warm up to the world's best quick soups. These are classic, comforting soups, with some soul-satisfying surprises mixed in. Soups for the stovetop, soups for the slow cooker. What we're saying is, soup's on!

Italian Sausage Soup

Credit: lutzflcat
A hearty and healthy Italian soup loaded with fresh vegetables, white beans, and spicy Italian sausage. If you like, add cooked small pasta at the end. "Wow, this soup was really good," says geneen. "I used chicken Sicilian sausage from Trader Joe's and a large can of crushed tomatoes. I also added Italian seasoning. I can't wait to make this again!"

Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Credit: TTV78
Here's an incredibly quick-and-easy chicken soup with cream and wild rice. It's a great way to stretch leftover chicken. The perfect choice on chilly, rainy evenings, served with a slice of warm crusty bread.

Spanish Garlic Soup

Credit: France C
Here's one for the garlic lovers. Ditto, the rustic, comfort food-loving crowd. It's classic Spanish garlic soup and could be history's perfect garlic delivery system.

Vegetarian Kale Soup

Here's a hearty vegetarian soup that's loaded up with fresh kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans. "It will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold night," says Donna B.

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

Credit: FoodFan
A hearty potato soup with bacon and a touch of fresh cream. If you're a daredevil, top it off with more crumbled bacon and cheese. "This TRULY is the best potato soup you could ever have," says Lorraine Pounds. "Rich, creamy, full of flavor. You won't find better in a can or at a restaurant."

Fresh Asparagus Soup

Credit: naples34102
This recipe is completely vegetarian, but you could add a touch of cream or crème fraiche and a sprinkle of crisp crumbled bacon to mix things up. "This soup was great, very smooth and creamy," says TSCOTTBBY. "Try straining the puree before adding it back for an even smoother result. Can't wait to have it again!"

Healing Cabbage Soup

Credit: Severina Kluizenaar
A cabbage soup that's good for what ails ya — with garlic, onions, and stewed tomatoes in a comforting broth. "My body craves this soup whenever I have a cold," says JGCASE.

Southwestern Turkey Soup

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
Turkey soup with spicy Southwest flair. If you like, add canned black beans and corn. This soup is also delicious with leftover chicken or shredded rotisserie chicken. "This recipe gives great value for the ease of effort in preparation," says NORTHERNER. "It is flexible too! There isn't a member of my family who didn't ask for seconds."

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

Credit: SunnyDaysNora
This hearty classic is almost from scratch. It calls for canned chicken and veggie broth. But you can sub in leftover cooked chicken and homemade stock, of course. "This soup was loaded with flavor," says JULIE KING. "Very quick and easy."

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Credit: bvwdesign
So quick, so easy to make, so flavorful! It's a deliciously different way to use up leftover cooked chicken, too. Give it the full garnish: fresh cilantro, Jack cheese, crushed tortilla chips, and avocado slices.

Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality)

This super-simple soup is warm and soothing, and easily as good as what you'd get at Chinese restaurants. "The best egg drop soup I've ever had," says AsphaltJungle. "I love this recipe because it is so flavorful. It's also very versatile, I can always adjust it to make it with what I have on hand."

Cheeseburger Soup

You cannot go wrong here. This hearty soup is loaded with ground beef, veggies, and plenty of Cheddar. "This is an awesome soup," says PRENTICE. "Leftovers become more like a cheesy stew."

Mama's Italian Wedding Soup

Credit: Candice
This tasty soup is brimming with meatballs, pasta, and fresh vegetables. No actual weddings are required. "We absolutely loved this," says MAMBROSIO. "It's a meal in one bowl — just add some bread."

Excellent Broccoli Cheese Soup

Credit: dslade
A simple broccoli and Cheddar cheese soup from scratch. You can also use this recipe as a base for potato and other vegetable soups! "This is by far the best broccoli cheese soup I have come up with," says NATHAN TRUAX. "It's made with a roux, chicken stock, milk, a mix of cheese, and fresh broccoli."

Six-Can Chicken Tortilla Soup

Believe it, you really can make a simple, flavorful soup by opening six cans and warming everything up in a pan. Garnish with cheese and cilantro, and definitely don't forget the tortilla chips.

Coconut-Black Bean Soup

Credit: France C
The simple recipe includes flavors and spices that add color, texture, and brightness to the soup. "Comes together really, really quickly and tastes even better the next day," says Sara Potter. "Next time I'll add some fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice to brighten up the flavors a bit."

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Credit: FoodFan
Fresh mushrooms, onion, and thyme combine with cream, broth, and sherry to create a rich, creamy soup. Puree completely smooth or leave it a little chunky for textural variety. "I LOVED this recipe," says RUTHCOOPER. "It is quick, easy, and creamy, with ingredients readily on hand."

Spicy Shrimp Tortilla Soup with Zucchini Noodles

Credit: France C
"This shrimp soup comes together quickly and will warm your insides with spicy red pepper, diced tomatoes, and zucchini noodles," says bd.weld. "Top with your favorite taco toppings, like prepared tortilla strips, freshly chopped cilantro, lime wedges, diced avocado, sour cream, and crushed red pepper for additional heat."

Thai Red Curry Chicken Soup

Credit: lutzflcat
"Red curry chicken is a family favorite so I adapted it into a soup. That way you never miss any of the delicious sauce!" — Ginacooks

Chef John's Butternut Bisque

Credit: Chef John
"Best recipe I've had for butternut bisque," says reviewer Maegan White. Chef John suggests garnishing bowls with fresh chives, pomegranate seeds, and even bacon. We can get behind that.

