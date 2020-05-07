15 One-bowl Desserts for Treats Without a Mess
Sometimes you're craving a little something sweet, but don't want to go through the hassle of using up half your kitchen's tools and cookware to get the job done. Enter: One-bowl desserts. Mixed up in a single bowl, casserole dish, or food processor, these 15 simple recipes will create decadent desserts without filling up your sink with dirty dishes.
One Bowl Brownies
"Seriously folks, if you want the definitive, last word on the subject, BEST brownie make this recipe," says naples34102.
Seven Layer Bars
Chewy, crunchy, sweet, and a hint of salty, these seven layer bars pack a punch when it comes to rich desserts.
One Bowl Chocolate Cake
"This cake is absolutely fabulous," says Celestial. "A treat for all chocolate lovers! And oh soooo easy!"
Cottage Cheese Fluff
For when you need a light (in texture and calories) dessert, this fluffy recipe is a great go-to. Use your favorite flavor of gelatin, and you can even mix in canned fruit — such as chopped pineapple or mandarin oranges — for extra heft.
3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
Reviewer Buckwheat Queen says, "Ladies and gentlemen get your cold glasses of milk ready! Super easy and super delicious. This whips up-even by hand- in no time."
One Bowl Chocolate Fudge
Semisweet chocolate and sweetened condensed milk are the base for this ultra rich (and ultra easy) fudge. Here it contains walnuts and vanilla extract, but you can mix and match your preferred fillings.
Edible Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
"My daughter wanted to make a batch of cookie dough to eat and this was a perfect solution; not only does it taste great but the amount was just right," says Elena Alba.
Rocky Road Popcorn Balls
If popcorn and rocky road fudge had a baby, this decadent recipe would be their child. Toasty popcorn is combined with rich chocolate, sweet marshmallows, and crunchy peanuts.
Southern Fried Apples
You just need four ingredients for this sweet and tart dessert. Fried apples are ready to be eaten as-is, but they're also delicious spooned over a slice of pound cake or even topping waffles for breakfast.
Hasty Chocolate Pudding
The microwave is your secret tool to creating silky smooth pudding. Just a few minutes in there will result in a decadent dessert.
Quick Keto Chocolate Mousse
Just because you're eating keto doesn't mean you have to miss out on desserts. Cream cheese and heavy cream make the base for this rich mousse, which is flavored with cocoa powder and vanilla extract.
Peanut Butter Freezer Fudge (2-Ingredient)
The main thing you'll need for this ultra easy recipe, along with peanut butter and maple syrup, is patience. Simply mix up the ingredients, wait for it to firm up in the freezer, and you'll be enjoying a slice of nutty fudge.
Amazing Healthy Dark Chocolate
The best part of this rich chocolate recipe is its versatility. Recipe creator Heidiwilliams89 suggests, "Dip fruits in it, chill and roll into truffles, press into mold and chill, or make hot chocolate."
One Bowl Lemon Cupcakes
Inspired by a recipe for one bowl chocolate cake, recipe creator Dani set out to make a new one of a different flavor that was just as flavorful and moist — and they succeeded! "These lemon cupcakes are contest-winning fluffy and moist deliciousness!" they wrote.