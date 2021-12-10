12 Olive Oil Cake Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Looking to try something new in the kitchen? There are plenty of reasons to bake your next cake with olive oil instead of butter: It adds nuanced flavor, cuts back on saturated fat, and ensures perfectly moist results every time. That's why we've rounded up our very best cake recipes that call for olive oil in lieu of butter. Whether you're searching for a simple loaf, a show-stopping Bundt, or something else, you'll find an absolutely irresistible new favorite in this collection of our very best olive oil cake recipes.
Blood Orange Yogurt Olive Oil Cake
How stunning is this magazine-worthy olive oil cake? Yogurt adds extra moisture and slight tanginess, while blood orange juice lends fruity flavor.
Spiced Orange Olive Oil Cake
"With just a touch of sweetness, this olive oil cake has a hint of orange zest and five-spice powder," says recipe creator ChefJackie. "If you don't eat it all the first day, cut it into cubes and layer with whipped cream and oranges, or toast and slather with honey."
Olive Oil Cranberry Bundt Cake
Here's a festive Bundt that's perfect for the holidays, but will be welcome on your dessert table all year long. This olive oil cake is "light and moist, absolutely delicious," according to recipe creator MIRADESSY.
Olive Oil Orange Cornmeal Cake
You can make this cornmeal olive oil cake in a loaf pan, a Bundt pan, or a muffin tin. The subtle citrus flavor is impossible to resist.
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
This chocolate olive oil cake is super decadent and totally dairy-free. Plus, it's easy to make with just seven ingredients you probably already have in your pantry.
Fanouropita (Vegan Greek Raisin, Walnut, and Olive Oil Cake)
"This cake is named after the Saint Fanourios," according to recipe creator and Allrecipes SEO Content Manager Diana Moutsopoulos. "It's said that if you've lost something, you make this cake so that St Fanourios can help you find it. While the story behind this cake is nice, the cake itself is even nicer!"
Vegan Sweet Potato Cake
Sweet potato puree blends beautifully with olive oil, brewed coffee, and warming spices (like cinnamon and cloves). A 4-ingredient orange-cinnamon icing is the perfect finishing touch for this autumnal olive oil cake.
Lemon Velvet Sheet Cake
This lemon cake has a sugary glaze that "shatters with every bite," says recipe creator Jessie Sheehan. If you're feeling fancy, you can substitute crème fraîche for sour cream.
Sweet Polish Cherry Cake
Yogurt and an ample amount of olive oil keeps this dessert extra moist. If you don't have plain yogurt on hand, reviewer Jacquita says you can use sour cream instead.
Amazing Chocolate Beet Cake
The not-so-secret ingredient in this dense and fudgy cake? Beets! Olive oil, meanwhile, adds moisture and a touch of elegance.
Milopita (Greek Apple Upside-Down Cake)
Here's an upside-down cake that's definitely worthy of your next special occasion. Recipe creator Rose used Granny Smith apples, but any variety will work here.
Schiacciata alla Fiorentina or Italian Easter Cake
This spongy olive oil cake, which is traditionally served on special occasions, comes together in just one bowl. Recipe creator Candice suggests topping with our Warm Orange Sauce.
