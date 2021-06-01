11 Okra Side Dishes to Make With Your Summer Haul
Put your latest okra haul to good use with one of our favorite okra side dishes. From simple Southern favorites (classic fried okra is never a bad idea, and you can't go wrong with an okra-tomato pairing) to quick and easy sides you can make in your air fryer (if you love fresh flavor but can't handle sliminess, air-fried okra is definitely for you), you'll find a delicious new way to use summer produce in this collection of our best okra side dish recipes.
Roasted Okra
If you're hesitant to try okra because of a particularly slimy experience in your past, try this super crispy roasted okra you can make with just four ingredients.
Spicy Air-Fried Okra
A teaspoon of chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajin) adds subtle spiciness and tangy citrus flavor to this simple air-fried okra recipe. If you need a little extra kick, you can add more to taste.
Okra Rice
Add a bright pop of flavor, color, and texture to your basic white rice with sliced okra cooked in bacon grease.
Fried Okra
You can't go wrong with this simple Southern side dish. Okra is dredged in cornmeal seasoned with salt and pepper, then fried until golden in a large skillet.
Okra and Tomatoes
This colorful side dish (made with tomatoes, okra, and bacon) practically screams "summertime." It comes together in just half an hour on the stove.
Grandma Oma's Pickled Okra
This old-fashioned family recipe for quick pickled okra is easy to make with just fresh okra, red chile peppers, dried dill, water, vinegar, and salt.
Okra Salad
A simple side salad made with bacon, okra, onion, green bell pepper, and tomato is tossed in a tangy vinegar dressing.
Lemony Grilled Okra
Never tried grilled okra? It's time to remedy that ASAP with this irresistible recipe flavored with cayenne, paprika, lemon juice, garlic powder, rosemary, and thyme.
Egyptian Okra
Egyptian okra, or bamya, is a versatile side dish to pair with your favorite dinners. Reviewer Janae Lee suggests serving with a pan-fried chicken breast and pilaf.
Indian Okra in the Air Fryer (Kurkuri Bhindi)
Okra is cooked in a skillet with gram flour, salt, chili powder, coriander, chaat masala, cumin, and amchoor, then "fried" in an air fryer to crispy perfection.
Air Fryer Roasted Okra
Simply seasoned with just salt and pepper, even the pickiest eaters will enjoy this air-fried okra. "Love the flavor of okra, but dislike the slimy texture? Air-fry the slime out of it," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
