13 Delicious Nut-Free Bake Sale Recipes

The best way to be a bake sale hero? Being mindful of possible allergens in advance, especially realizing that kids are around and are particularly vulnerable. Because nuts are one of the most common (and sometimes the most life-threatening) allergens, consider making your next batch of bake sale goodies nut-free from the get-go. Scroll through to find your new favorite nut-free bake sale recipe, then stand back and watch them sell out!

Inside tip: when using chocolate products, be sure to read the label before using; a surprising number of chocolate chips, bars, and brownie mixes may contain peanuts or tree nuts. Want to be a bake sale superhero? Keep the empty bag/box and tuck the label nearby your offering so careful customers can know you checked!