13 Delicious Nut-Free Bake Sale Recipes
The best way to be a bake sale hero? Being mindful of possible allergens in advance, especially realizing that kids are around and are particularly vulnerable. Because nuts are one of the most common (and sometimes the most life-threatening) allergens, consider making your next batch of bake sale goodies nut-free from the get-go. Scroll through to find your new favorite nut-free bake sale recipe, then stand back and watch them sell out!
Inside tip: when using chocolate products, be sure to read the label before using; a surprising number of chocolate chips, bars, and brownie mixes may contain peanuts or tree nuts. Want to be a bake sale superhero? Keep the empty bag/box and tuck the label nearby your offering so careful customers can know you checked!
The Best Brownies
Everyone knows the best brownies don't need nuts; they are perfect in their fudgy simplicity. We love this cocoa powder bar for eliminating the fussy step of needing to melt chocolate – no double boiler required! Take these brownies to the next level with the addition of the frosting listed in the recipe or just give them a light dusting of confectioners' sugar.
The Best Lemon Bars
Nothing is more popular at a bake sale than a perfectly sweet-tart lemon bar. These bright sunshiny treats use two lemons for a serious citrus punch (don't settle for bottled lemon juice on this one – squeeze those lemons for peak flavor). The not-too sweet tender crust just melts in the mouth.
Iced Pumpkin Cookies
As soon as the first whiff of chill hits the breeze, pumpkin treats hit the scene. And nothing says holidays like a spicy pumpkin bake. These iced pumpkin cookies are soft and fragrant, almost like the top of a great glazed pumpkin muffin. And canned pumpkin makes them a last-minute breeze to pull together.
Joy's Easy Banana Bread
Classic banana bread is a bake sale must-have, but often packed chock full o'nuts. This recipe packs a wallop of banana flavor, and has a moist crumb with nary a nut in sight. Want to take it up a notch? Frost with your favorite chocolate or cream cheese frosting. No one will even miss those nuts!
Bake Sale Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Brownies
While technically a blondie, these bars are insanely delicious no matter what you call them. Think perfect nut-free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie, in an addictively squidgy bar format. The bonus? Bars are always great for bake sales because they cut down on the prep time, and it is easy to make even squares for selling. (Important: Read the label on the chocolate chips before using – some may contain peanuts or tree nuts and you don't want to use those!)
Over the Rainbow Cupcakes
Need a nut-free showstopper for the next bake sale? Lean into the rainbow food craze (and wow the crowd) with these cupcakes that look like magic but are actually shockingly easy to create. This is really just a simple vanilla cupcake batter enhanced with all the colors of the rainbow and topped with a vanilla frosting cloud, but the effect is pure magic.
Chocolate Mint Cookies
There is a reason Thin Mints have ruled Girl Scout Cookie season for so many decades: That perfect pairing of chocolate and mint is irresistible. So unless you're in competition with the local GS troop, your version is sure to win the day. Tell customers to buy double and stash some in the freezer for a chilled treat. (Important: Read the label on the chocolate chips and chocolate mint wafer candies before using – some may contain peanuts or tree nuts and you don't want to use those!)
Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles
Chances are there has been some sort of snickerdoodle at every bake sale in history. With good reason: These cinnamon-scented sugar cookies are easy to make in large batches. Even better, a snickerdoodle is the perfect pick for customers who cannot have nuts and don't love chocolate. This recipe has just the right balance to create cookies that are crisp on the edge and chewy in the center.
Chocolate Surprise Cupcakes
We love a mash-up recipe, and if you can pair a chocolate cupcake with a filling that is like chocolate chip cheesecake, you should opt in. Sometimes called black bottom cupcakes, the rich chocolate cake surrounds the cheesecake filling. The two-in-one treat will give your customers twice the reasons to buy! (Important: Read the label on the chocolate chips and before using – some may contain peanuts or tree nuts and you don't want to use those!)
Soft Oatmeal Cookies
The great thing about a soft oatmeal cookie is that it is a terrific base for a choose-your-own-adventure bake! Try mix-in combos like dried cherries and dark chocolate chips or chopped apricots and white chocolate chunks, or go all-in on traditional raisins (be sure to read the ingredients label on any mix-in and make sure it doesn't list peanuts or any tree nuts as possible allergens).
Brownie Cookie Whoopie Pies
The whoopie pie is a clear bake sale winner. We're talking fluffy marshmallow frosting sandwiched by cakelike cookies and topped with festive rainbow sprinkles for a bit of fancy that's sure to stand out on the bake sale table. (Important: Read the label on the brownie mix and chocolate chips before using – some may contain peanuts or tree nuts and you don't want to use those!)
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Want to win a fall or winter bake sale? Upgrade the traditional chocolate whoopie pie with this pumpkin version that has holiday cheer written all over it. Top with a flurry of confectioners' sugar snow for a bit of garnish. These are so fun you might want to serve them at Thanksgiving as well!
Chocolate Covered Raspberry Brownies
Does your bake sale have a decidedly upmarket clientele? Looking for that treat that even the most highbrow parent won't be able to resist? Try these brownies with a fresh raspberry topping and luxurious chocolate ganache. Just be sure to charge double! (Important: Read the label on the chocolate chips before using – some may contain peanuts or tree nuts and you don't want to use those!)