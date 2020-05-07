Beyond PB&J: New Ways to Use Nut Butters
Shelf-stable nut butters are a versatile pantry staple that deserve to be used for more than sandwiches. While peanut butter is certainly the most popular, cashew butter and almond butter are both great options when it comes to building a meal from what you have in the cupboard. Combined with basic baking ingredients or fresh produce, nut butters can be transformed into major flavor components. These recipes — both sweet and savory — will get you from breakfast to dessert and every meal in between.
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies
Two classic cookies team up to become the pantry dessert you need when you're craving something sweet and quick. You can dress these cookies up by adding chocolate chips or extra oats, or even experiment with creamy versus chunky peanut butter.
Chef John's Peanut Curry Chicken
This rich and creamy curry is chock full of vegetables like bell pepper, zucchini, and onion. Serving this curry over rice cuts the heat from poblano pepper, and garnishes like cilantro and roasted peanuts add brightness and crunch.
Gluten-Free Granola Bars
These granola bars are a versatile and delicious way to use what you have in your pantry. This recipe calls for crunchy bits like chocolate chips, almonds, cashews, and rice cereal, but could easily be just as delicious with whatever nuts and seeds you have on hand.
Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie
With just five ingredients, this Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie is a refreshing and simple way to make yourself a treat. Either for breakfast or a midday pick-me-up, this smoothie features the classic combination of banana and peanut butter for a knock-out beverage.
Udon Peanut Butter Noodles
Thick, slightly chewy udon noodles are coated in a sweet but spicy peanut sauce. This recipe calls for rotisserie chicken, which cuts down on cook time as well as the work of roasting a whole bird yourself.
Cashew Butter Cookies
Tasty just like it's peanut butter brother, these cashew butter cookies are actually safe for those with peanut allergies. These cookies are chewy in the middle and crispy at the edges, just like any perfect cookie should be!
Asian Coleslaw
A simple, refreshing coleslaw to use as a side or salad, this recipe could also serve as an excellent topping for pulled pork or fried chicken sandwiches.
No Bake Peanut Butter Pie
Using just six ingredients, this creamy peanut butter pie is super decadent and easy to make. Store-bought graham cracker pie crusts ensure that this no bake pie is easy to prepare — just pop the filled crusts into the freezer and wait for the filling to firm up before enjoying a slice.
Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Tahini may not technically be a nut butter, but this condiment made from toasted ground sesame seeds is a great versatile ingredient. Popular in Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and North African cuisines, tahini gives this red pepper hummus a savory, nutty flavor.
Blueberry Banana Breakfast Bars
Good-for-you flax and sunflower seeds are just the beginning of the bounty of healthy ingredients in these delicious breakfast bars. Dried figs, bananas, and blueberries add texture, while honey adds sweetness without additional sugar.
Peanut Butter Fudge
This is a simple, creamy fudge recipe that puts peanut butter at the forefront. Some recipe reviewers have offered helpful tips like mixing all of your dry ingredients before adding the wet ingredients, or keeping the poured fudge half an inch to an inch thick for best results when the fudge is setting in its pan.
Thai Noodle Salad
A nut butter double hitter, featuring tahini and peanut butter, this Thai noodle salad is packed with veggies like napa cabbage and a variety of bell peppers. While this recipe calls for angel hair, some reviewers successfully swapped in rice noodles or linguine when they prepared the dish.
Easy Chicken Satay
Chicken satay skewers are a Thai take-out favorite, and now you can make them at home and serve with this delicious curried peanut sauce. Creamy peanut butter is the base of this dipping sauce, and coconut milk makes sure the sauce stays smooth while lime and soy sauce offer a flavorful kick.
Whole Grain Breakfast Cookies
A healthy cookie... for breakfast? Yes! These breakfast cookies contain whole grain, fiber, and protein so they're a great choice for something sweet with your coffee in the morning without setting your whole day off on a sugary note.
Caramelized Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a perfect snack for game day or a relaxed weeknight at home. The simmering marinade for these wings features peanut butter, soy sauce, honey, and garlic — an ideal flavor combination for savory, sticky wings.