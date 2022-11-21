15 Thanksgiving Recipes That Require Absolutely Zero Cooking

On the biggest food holiday of the year, the last thing you need to be juggling is oven times and temperatures, or which burners are free on the stovetop. Put the appliances to rest with this collection of easy, no-cook recipes. And we mean it — you won't even need a microwave. From delicious dips and finger foods to easy, yet impressive desserts, these recipes will compliment your holiday table and save you from a headache in the kitchen. Plus, these dishes are perfect for bringing to a host's house where the ovens might already be occupied.

01 of 16 Chopped Brussels Sprout Salad View Recipe Don't be afraid of raw Brussels — this side salad will be a hit with even picky eaters. A trio of almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds add texture and crunch, while the honey-mustard dressing coats every bite with a sweet and tangy flavor.

02 of 16 The Best Banana Pudding View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios There's no special occasion where banana pudding isn't welcome on the table, and Thanksgiving is no exception. This cool and creamy, no-bake dessert is just as show-stopping as it is delicious. It's sure to be an unexpected favorite at your holiday meal.

03 of 16 Caprese Appetizer View Recipe Annette Green When you're aiming for elegant yet easy, these marinated tomato and mozzarella skewers are the answer. Colorful Caprese bites feel like an upscale appetizer, and they'll offer a pop of freshness among the heavier Thanksgiving offerings.

04 of 16 Grandma's Stuffed Celery View Recipe SHORECOOK While this might not be the first Thanksgiving dish you'd expect, recipe creator Sherilyn writes, "Now I never have holiday meals without it!" This retro appetizer offers a delicious combination of crispy and creamy textures in every bite. Try mixing in chopped walnuts to give the cream cheese filling a little something extra.

05 of 16 Spinach Pomegranate Salad View Recipe Amanda Between the bright pomegranate seeds and the earthy walnuts, this simple spinach salad is loaded with fall flavor. User Lisa Brown shares, "It looks lovely... and tastes divine." Better yet — it can be tossed together in just 10 minutes!

06 of 16 Cheese Ball View Recipe When you're looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer that doesn't require any heating, a cheese ball is always a winner. This top-rated dish made with shredded sharp cheddar and Ranch seasoning will disappear from the table in no time. Try stirring chopped green onions into the mix for a little color and zest.

07 of 16 Pumpkin Fluff Dip View Recipe This irresistibly fluffy fall dip is one of the easiest desserts you can bring to the party. You'll get all the flavors of pumpkin pie with just four ingredients and two quick steps. Serve with gingersnaps, graham crackers, or pretzels for a creamy, crunchy contrast.

08 of 16 Maple-Dijon Brussels Leaf Salad View Recipe An unexpected side for Thanksgiving or fall dinners, this deconstructed Brussels salad is served in a unique, but beautiful fashion. Cinnamon-roasted almonds add a delicious flavor twist and some nice texture. Plus, as a vegan, paleo, and gluten-free option, it'll appeal to everyone at the table.

09 of 16 Savory Pumpkin Hummus View Recipe Get ready for this creamy, earthy dip to become a new fall favorite. It's light enough to snack on before the meal but tasty enough to keep you coming back for more. Plus, with this spread, the Thanksgiving leftover possibilities are endless!

10 of 16 Turkey Cheese Ball for Thanksgiving View Recipe What better way to decorate your table than with this festive tasty cheese ball? Get the kids involved in making this adorable appetizer that's sure to add some whimsy to your Turkey day spread. User Emily Jones Fransen shared, "This was really fun, and I am not even remotely good at crafty things."

11 of 16 Best Spinach Dip Ever View Recipe Charlie Brown Congratulations: You've just discovered your new favorite party dip. Your guests will love this cool and creamy combo of spinach and water chestnuts, but the dry leek soup is the key ingredient for that irresistibly savory flavor. User scooby raves, "Those that already liked spinach dip, loved it, and those that didn't were converted."

12 of 16 Cranberry Salsa View Recipe Light, tart, and refreshing, this cranberry salsa can top off anything from a slice of turkey to a log of creamy goat cheese. The fresh ingredients offer more bite than a traditional sauce, so we'd recommend letting the salsa sit in the fridge for at least a day before serving to give the flavors time to soften.

13 of 16 Best Ever Party Appetizer View Recipe Simple yet sophisticated, this marinated goat cheese seems a little too good to be true. That's because it takes no time to prep, but looks as gourmet as a restaurant dish. User gina raves, "I wish I could add another star, it's that good!"

14 of 16 Autumn Apple Salad View Recipe This tart and refreshing salad is just the thing you've needed to lighten up the Thanksgiving spread. With only five ingredients, this simple recipe is too easy not to whip up with the rest of the feast. Fresh lemon juice will add a pop of acidity to the crisp and creamy side.