12 Mushroom Risotto Recipes That Are Pure Comfort
Mushroom risotto is a dish that's able to do the impossible; it's comforting and cozy, but it also has a luxurious feel. Some cooks find risotto intimidating, but if you stick to the recipe and stir for the right amount of time, you'll realize it's not a panic-inducing dish after all. Scroll through to check out our best mushroom risotto recipes, from porcini mushroom risotto to chanterelle risotto and even Instant Pot mushroom risotto. Many of these recipes are simple enough for first-timers, and some of them omit the dreaded stovetop stirring altogether.
Gourmet Mushroom Risotto
This is the kind of recipe you keep in your back pocket for dinner parties, special occasions, or even just when you need a hearty dish to pick you up. It's traditional, so it involves some work, but the effort is worth the super creamy result.
Chef John's Baked Mushroom Risotto
If you've never made risotto before, consider Chef John's recipe, which removes some of the difficulty by utilizing the oven instead of the stovetop. It tastes just the same as regular risotto, minus all the stirring.
Gorgonzola and Wild Mushroom Risotto
"I love making risotto and do it rather regularly. I found the combination of flavors here to be exquisite," says community member shaz. "I was expecting the cheese to pack a more powerful punch but it balanced very nicely with the mushrooms. Well done!"
Creamy Mushroom Risotto
This modern take on mushroom risotto incorporates cream of mushroom soup to get an out-of-this-world creamy sauce. It may not be traditional, but it is delicious and satisfying.
Instant Pot® Mushroom Risotto
Making risotto in a pressure cooker takes out a lot of the labor involved, and this recipe's simplicity will earn it a spot on your regular dinner rotation. It pairs great with darker meats, especially steaks.
Chanterelle Risotto
This risotto gets lots of savory flavor from piquant chanterelle mushrooms and a hearty helping of Parmesan. It's super hearty and holds up well as leftovers — that is, if it doesn't get eaten up first.
True Italian Porcini Mushroom Risotto
Creator miche calls this risotto "as classically Italian as you can get." It takes more time, but this labor of love tastes better than any risotto you'd get at a restaurant.
Shiitake and Baby Bella Mushroom Risotto
Chewy shiitake mushrooms and baby bellas unite to give this risotto an additional layer of texture. "If you have any reservations about trying to make risotto try this recipe — it's easy and the results are awesome," says community member KitKat.
Mushroom Risotto
Treat yourself to a luxurious meal or impress company with this delicious mushroom risotto. If you like, you can omit the cream; just be sure to give the arborio a good stir so it'll get nice and creamy.
Barley Mushroom Risotto
One of the more magical things about risotto is that healthier versions are often just as delicious. This recipe uses barley instead of rice, which creates a nuttier, chewier texture.
Portabello Mushroom and Pepper Risotto
If you love Portabello mushrooms, then this is the mushroom risotto you need to make. It's easy and versatile, and the flavor of the mushrooms really stands out.
Vegan Mushroom Risotto
This hearty risotto may be vegan, but even meat lovers will be charmed. Store-bought stock works, but creator Kim uses a homemade vegetable stock with mushrooms that really elevates the risotto's flavor.