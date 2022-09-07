The Most Popular Tailgating Foods From Every State

When it's time to tailgate, you want to make sure that you're giving your fellow tailgaters the dishes they actually want. So, instead of sifting through dozens of recipes unsure of what to make, check out the most popular tailgating recipe from your state. We found the food that tailgaters love, and provided our favorite recipe for each — but you can also browse our collection of recipes if you want a different version. Please note we chose these recipes based on the most searched terms on Google during football season, as well as research provided by Sam's Club. Additionally, we've only included states that have an NFL team, or a large college football culture. Did we get your favorite tailgate food correct? Scroll through to find out.