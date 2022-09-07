The Most Popular Tailgating Foods From Every State
When it's time to tailgate, you want to make sure that you're giving your fellow tailgaters the dishes they actually want. So, instead of sifting through dozens of recipes unsure of what to make, check out the most popular tailgating recipe from your state. We found the food that tailgaters love, and provided our favorite recipe for each — but you can also browse our collection of recipes if you want a different version. Please note we chose these recipes based on the most searched terms on Google during football season, as well as research provided by Sam's Club. Additionally, we've only included states that have an NFL team, or a large college football culture. Did we get your favorite tailgate food correct? Scroll through to find out.
Alabama: RO*TEL Dip
What's not to love about cheesy, spicy, hearty dip? You can't beat our three-ingredient version that simply calls for Velveeta, Ro-Tel (diced tomatoes with green chile peppers), and sausage.
Arizona: Wings
We're not sure if Arizona tailgaters stick to strictly Buffalo wings, but they would if they tried this fan-favorite recipe. With nearly 3,000 5-star reviews, it's clear that these crispy, saucy wings are always a winner (even if your team isn't).
Arkansas: White Chicken Chili
Everyone at the tailgate will be begging for this creamy chili recipe. Even though this recipe is made on the stove, you could just as easily make it in your slow cooker for an easy, transportable tailgate meal.
California: Guacamole
Bring the freshness to your tailgate with our highly rated guacamole recipe. It only takes a couple of simple ingredients and 10 minutes to make. And with over 6,000 5-star reviews, you know it's going to be delicious.
Colorado: Beef Ribs
Sure, the beef ribs are good, but the real winner in this recipe is the homemade barbecue sauce. Simply whip up the tasty mixture, toss it in the slow cooker with your ribs, and let it work its magic.
Florida: Salsa
Skip the jarred stuff and make your own salsa! It only takes seven ingredients and a food processor to make the best salsa you've ever tasted. Now, grab your favorite chips and dig in. Just don't spill any on your jersey.
Georgia: Pigs in a Blanket
Pigs in a Blanket are the classic tailgating food. This recipe ups the ante a little bit by adding slices of cheese inside each "blanket."
Illinois: Chili
You can't survive a cold game in Illinois without something to warm you up. Try this hearty chili that's loaded with meat, beans, and tomatoes, and serve it alongside your favorite toppings — like cheese, sour cream, salsa, and even corn chips.
Indiana: Chex Mix
Who needs a bag of party mix when you make one at home that's 10 times better? Load your homemade party mix up with whatever you want — this recipe includes three kinds of Chex cereal, pretzels, nuts, and bagel chips.
Iowa: Layer Dip
No one should ever show up to a tailgate without a tasty layer dip. This particular one is the classic taco layer dip with refried beans, sour cream, salsa, taco seasoning, veggies, and cheese. Plus, the best part about a layer dip (besides its taste) is that you can sculpt it into whatever shape you want — like a football or your team's logo!
Kansas: Burgers
You'd probably never guess the secret ingredient that makes these burgers juicy. But once you try them, you'll never go back to any other method. So fire up the grill and get cooking.
Kentucky: Cheese Ball
Talk about tailgate festive! The cheese ball itself is made with cream cheese, Cheddar, green onions, and Worcestershire then shaped into a football and decorated with taco seasoning and cheese. Serve up the delicious cheesy snack with crackers, pretzels, or veggies.
Louisiana: Taco Soup
Any tailgating food that we can make in our slow cooker is a winner in our book. This hearty soup has everything you love about tacos (like beef, beans, corn, and chile peppers) but it only takes 10 minutes of prep before you can set it and forget it.
Maryland: Potato Soup
Making potato soup from scratch is a little laborious, but it's so worth it in the end. Even though you need to babysit the soup, it still only takes 45 minutes until you'll have a hearty, creamy, cheesy soup ready to serve to your hungry tailgaters.
Michigan: Chex Mix
Spice up your game day (literally) with this homemade party mix. This Chex mix recipe makes 15 servings, and with two Big Ten teams in one state, you'll need all the snacks you can get.
Minnesota: Queso
Warm up on a frigid Minnesota game day with a big bowl of hot queso dip. Sure, Chef John's queso probably has more ingredients than you've ever seen in a dip before, but man is it worth every last one.
Missouri: Chicken Noodle Soup
Tailgating can be a tiring, full-day experience. So, give everyone a taste of warm comfort food with a nice bowl of chicken noodle soup. With over 2,500 5-star reviews, this soup is a favorite in our community and it will be one at your tailgate too.
Nebraska: Burgers
You really can't have a tailgate without hamburgers. So, let us suggest these hamburgers that definitely live up to their "Best Ever" name.
Nevada: Mac and Cheese
Whether you think of mac and cheese as a side dish or a full meal, you can't go wrong with this simple recipe. The secret to this seven-ingredient mac is making a roux to keep it thick and cheesy.
New Jersey: Pork Ribs
Keep it super easy breezy with these five-ingredient ribs. Simply boil your ribs in seasoned water, place them on a baking sheet, cover them with your favorite barbecue sauce, and bake until perfectly tender.
New York: Onion Dip
There are no shortcuts in this completely homemade recipe. Instead of using a packet of dried soup mix, use seasonings and fresh onion to flavor this dip. Serve with chips, veggies, pita, or whatever else your heart desires.
North Carolina: Wings
These oven-baked wings are the perfect base for any wing flavor you want. They're seasoned with garlic and chili powder, but you could easily top them with Buffalo sauce, barbecue sauce, or any other sauce you prefer.
Ohio: Chili
We know the entire state doesn't eat Cincinnati chili — especially since Ohio is filled with football teams (and rival ones at that). But, we can never pass up the opportunity to share the delicious cinnamon and chocolate-spiced chili.
Oklahoma: White Chicken Chili
This white chicken chili is for those who love spicy food. It's packed with jalapeños, green chiles, and cayenne pepper — and the Allrecipes home cooks love its flavor (just take a look at the 1,500 5-star reviews for proof).
Pennsylvania: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Pennsylvanians might not be able to agree on what football team they root for (Steelers or Eagles, Penn State or Pitt). But, they can agree that no tailgate is complete without a big pot of Buffalo chicken dip. When in doubt, use this 5-star recipe that has brought in over 4,000 rave reviews.
South Carolina: Chicken Chili
Not to be confused with white chicken chili, this chicken chili is made with chili powder, cumin, tomatoes, beans, corn, and cayenne pepper. While it only takes 15 minutes to cook everything together, the longer you simmer the more flavorful it will be.
Tennessee: Sausage Balls
Our three-ingredient Sausage Balls make a great game-day snack. You'll love how easy they are to make and your tailgaters will love how delicious they are. It's a win-win.
Texas: Deviled Eggs
Four ingredients are all it takes to make these crowd-pleasing deviled eggs. Just remember, if your deviled eggs are left in the hot Texas sun for more than two hours, they need to be thrown out. So, pack a cooler!
Utah: Jell-O Salad
There are a ton of Jell-O salad recipes out there, but this one packs a real gelatin punch. It's seven layers of different Jell-O flavors each separated by a sweet evaporated milk layer. To really bring it home, use Jell-O that's the same color scheme as your favorite team.
Virginia: Ranch Dip
If you love ranch, then you'll love this creamy, savory dip. It's the perfect versatile dip to serve with any kind of chip, pretzel, vegetable, cracker, or anything else you have at the tailgate.
West Virginia: Ham and Cheese Sliders
There's nothing like cheering on the Mountaineers while chowing down on a hot ham and cheese slider. They're ridiculously simple to make, but, be warned, you can never eat just one!
Wisconsin: Brats
No one does brats like Wisconsin, so it's fitting that you serve them at every tailgate this season. Simmer the fresh brats in a mixture of beer, onions, butter, and pepper, then cook them on the grill for the best bratwurst you've ever tasted. When rooting for the Packers or Badgers, these brats are a must — and you can never go wrong with a cheese (head) board either.