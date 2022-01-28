Our 10 Most Popular Snack Recipes in January
Snacks might be one of our favorite "meals" of the day. They're casual, portable, and so very sharable. And the best part about snacks is that they can be anything you want: sweet, savory, easy, fancy, finger food, dips — there are no rules around snacks. This month, the Allrecipes community was loving snacks like pizza balls, potstickers, and crispy onion rings. So, if you're looking for nibbles for your next get-together or simply something to chow down on for an afternoon pick-me-up, keep scrolling to find inspiration for your next snack attack.
Pizza Balls
You can pop an entire piece of pizza goodness into your mouth with these Pizza Balls. They're made with Italian sausage, baking mix, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, and veggies so it's all the flavors of your favorite pizza in a bite-sized package.
Heavenly Mix
The perfect mix of sweet and salty. This snack mix combines two types of cereal, almonds, and coconut with a sticky, sweet sauce for a snack mix that is so tasty you might just want to double the batch.
Air-Fried Cinnamon and Sugar Doughnuts
Instead of frying in oil, make these doughnuts in the air fryer. They're coated in butter for that fried, fair flavor and dipped in a cinnamon sugar mixture — but you could top them with other doughnut toppings too.
Caramelized Oatmeal Raisin Muffins
These oatmeal raisin muffins taste just like the cookie of the same name thanks to the caramelized oats. To make the oats, you'll thicken oats, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and allspice to create a deep oatmeal flavor that comes through in the muffins.
Air Fryer Potstickers
Air Fryer Potstickers are an easy and crispy snack that you need to make immediately. They're stuffed with a mixture of ground pork, water chestnuts, shiitake mushrooms, soy sauce, sesame oil, and Sriracha sauce for a flavorful, tender bite.
Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip
Chef John's Sloppy Joe dip is sure to be a hit at your next get-together. It has all your favorite flavors from Sloppy Joes, served warm with toasty baguette slices.
Old Fashioned Onion Rings
Who doesn't love a crispy, fried onion ring? These onion rings are coated in bread crumbs and simply seasoned with salt for a snack that will taste just like you're at your favorite restaurant.
Air Fryer Beignets
You will need a special silicone egg-bite mold to make these Air Fryer Beignets, but the purchase will be well worth it for this tasty treat. After you've air fried your beignets, make sure to coat them with powdered sugar and serve them alongside chocolate sauce or jam.
Perfect Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms
These stuffed mushrooms are the perfect finger food for parties or simply to have as an appetizer before dinner. They're quite easy to make and only take 40 minutes, plus they're stuffed with a hearty mixture of crab, bread crumbs, and cheese so they'll fill you up.
Feta Cheese Foldovers
Put that frozen puff pastry to good use with these Feta Cheese Foldovers. The five-ingredient snack is simply puff pastry dough stuffed with feta cheese, green onions, and egg. You can make them ahead of time and pop them in the oven to cook for 20 minutes whenever you're ready!