The 25 Most Popular Recipes of the Year

From breakfast treats to tender, juicy ground beef dishes and crave-worthy casseroles, our audience has made it clear what their favorite recipes were for 2022. Scroll through if you think your taste buds can handle it.

01 of 26 Perfect Chicken View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS Flavorful chicken broth, crunchy chopped onions, earthy mushrooms, and savory spices all come together to create the most perfect chicken dish ever. Recipe creator Faith recommends that to really take this dish to the next level, it can be served with mushroom rice and asparagus.

02 of 26 Johnny Marzetti Casserole View Recipe This Johnny Marzetti Casserole is one top-tier dish that you simply won't be able to get enough of. From the tender rotini pasta, zesty ground beef, and delectable veggies, this recipe isn't just bursting with flavor but is the perfect winter meal to make.

03 of 26 Million Dollar Chicken Casserole View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios Another high-quality casserole that was a hit with our audience was this Million Dollar Chicken. Whether you're looking for a hearty casserole to make for your family or looking to change up your dinner plans, this is the ideal dish because, with each bite, you'll be tasting tender pieces of rotisserie chicken, mozzarella cheese, scallions, and pure comfort.

04 of 26 Spaghetti Carbonara View Recipe FoodFan Leave your dinner guests speechless with this appetizing Spaghetti Carbonara! Whether you're just diving into the world of tantalizing pasta dishes or are a seasoned pro, you can't argue with the deliciousness of creamy pasta.

05 of 26 The Secret to Fluffy Scrambled Eggs View Recipe With our secret to fluffy scrambled eggs, you'll never have to worry about making burnt eggs ever again. And once you're through making these fluffy eggs, top them with the herb of your choice.

06 of 26 Easy Cinnamon Rolls View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS There's no better way to get your morning started than with a warm cinnamon roll that's been topped with sweet, gooey icing. Not only is our recipe better than the store-bought ones but they go great with a warm cup of coffee.

07 of 26 Mayo Chicken View Recipe Meredith Food Studios Use up the rest of your mayonnaise and make this Mayo Chicken. Not only can you experience the umami taste of mayo, but it's also balanced with black pepper, rosemary, garlic, and salt.

08 of 26 Easy and Quick Haluski View Recipe Molly Enjoy meaty bacon, fried, tender cabbage, and egg noodles in this easy, quick Haluski — as the name states. This is the perfect weeknight dinner to make for your whole household because it's ready in 30 minutes.

09 of 26 Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy View Recipe naples34102 Tender, juicy hamburger steak cooked with thinly sliced onions and topped with flavorful gravy is one dish that will satisfy your taste buds with each bite.

10 of 26 The Last Caesar Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need View Recipe This creamy Caesar salad dressing will amplify the flavor of any salad. Plus, recipe creator, Britt Brouwer adds that you can use the dressing as a savory dip for all kinds of veggies.

11 of 26 Polish Egg Salad View Recipe If you only have a few minutes on hand before your guests arrive, then this Polish Egg Salad is the perfect appetizer to make. Creamy, buttery, and savory egg salad that's been served on a sandwich or cracker is a dish that will have you receiving endless compliments.

12 of 26 Jumbo Breakfast Cookies View Recipe With these chewy, moist breakfast cookies, you can savor raisins, oats, vanilla, and creamy peanut butter all in one treat. If you're not a fan of raisins, recipe creator J Diamond suggests that you can substitute them with chocolate chips, dried cranberries, or use all three for a "little different twist."

13 of 26 Best Hamburger Ever View Recipe Heather888 One bite of this juicy hamburger with lean ground beef, crispy onions, shredded Colby Jack cheese, sweet and salty soy sauce, garlic, and more, and you'll be wanting more. And if you think that this classic dish couldn't get any better, enjoy it with crispy, golden brown fries.

14 of 26 Poor Man's Sandwich View Recipe Spice up your work lunch by making this sandwich that will leave you speechless with its unique flavors. Peanut butter, sour pickles, creamy mayo, and sliced onions combine to make up this unforgettable sandwich. "Satisfying! Laid down equal amounts P-butter, then onions, then pickle and mayo on toasted fresh sourdough, and I liked it. Try bread and butter pickles next time," said reviewer Susanna Rosen.

15 of 26 Chef John's Drunken Noodles View Recipe Pad Kee Mao. Chef John Better than to-go, Chef John's Drunken Noodles recipe is the perfect meal to make when you're craving takeout. Ready in 40 minutes and created using flavorful ingredients such as garlic, chicken, Chinese broccoli, and Thai Basil leaves, this dish is one that you'll want to make again and again.

16 of 26 Taco Bake Casserole View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Instead of making hand-held tacos for Taco Tuesday, make this taco casserole so your whole family can unleash their cooking creativity. Just like tacos, they can add any of their favorite toppings such as diced tomatoes, sour cream, black beans, guacamole, etc.

17 of 26 Jiffy Corn Casserole View Recipe For those who love using the Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix to cook and bake with, this peppery, cheesy, oh-so-savory casserole is the dish for you.

18 of 26 Sunday Brunch Casserole View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS Combine classic breakfast staples such as bacon, eggs, and hash browns to create this delectable Sunday Brunch Casserole. Our only recommendation to make this into a hearty meal is to serve it with some fresh fruit.

19 of 26 Chicken Noodle Casserole View Recipe Cooking Monster Bryan If you love chicken noodle soup, then you'll definitely love this Chicken Noodle Casserole. Featuring the same ingredients that are in chicken noodle soup — plus velvety sour cream — this is one creamy dish that will make you say, "mmm" with each bite.

20 of 26 Balsamic Pork Chops View Recipe Glaze your pork chops with balsamic vinegar to produce an appetizing, savory dinner for you and your family. "Easy to make, hubby loved it too! Great flavor, simple, great directions and I will make it again!" said reviewer Pamela Scott-Wagoner.

21 of 26 Best Chicken Marinade View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Spicy mustard, smoky flavoring, savory spices, sweet soy sauce, and tangy lemon juice make up this favorite marinade. Once you make it, be ready for flavorful, juicy, zesty, chargrilled chicken breasts.

22 of 26 Marinated Cucumber, Onion, and Tomato Salad View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studio Skip store-bought or restaurant salad and make our cucumber, onion, and tomato salad instead. While it may take a little more time to prepare this simple salad, we promise it'll be worth the wait.

23 of 26 Oven-Roasted Greek Potatoes View Recipe Marianne These oven-roasted Greek potatoes are the perfect afternoon snack or side dish. Golden-brown potatoes infused with rosemary, thyme, basil, Italian dressing, tangy lemon zest, and more, are great for any occasion.

24 of 26 Healthy Chicken Salad View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Fat-free greek yogurt, crunchy pecans, creamy cottage cheese, and tender chicken create this Healthy Chicken Salad. Whether you're hosting a party or need a healthier lunch, we highly recommend this palatable chicken salad.