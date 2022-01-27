Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in January
Discover all the recipes the Allrecipes community couldn't get enough of in January! This month, our home cooks were cooking up some old favorites, like honey garlic pork chops and banana bread, while sprinkling in some new delicious recipes, like cinnamon buns and steak fajitas. No matter what you're looking for, you can trust these recipes that the Allrecipes community couldn't stop making in January.
Johnny Marzetti Casserole
This casserole is perfect for those nights when you want to use up some of your pantry ingredients — like pasta, diced tomatoes, ground beef, and cheese. Recipe creator KC likes to prep this dish the night before and then bake it the next day so the flavors can meld together, plus it makes dinnertime so easy.
Good Old Fashioned Pancakes
Skip the boxed pancake mix and use this grandma-approved recipe instead. You'll end up with perfectly fluffy pancakes that the whole family will love. Serve these pancakes topped with syrup, whipped cream, fruit, chocolate chips, or eat them plain because they're just that good.
World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops
Whether you're making them on the outdoor grill, or using an indoor grill, these grilled pork chops are always a hit. The juicy pork chop is great and all, but reviewers really go crazy for the honey garlic glaze that coats each chop.
Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
Start your day off with these homemade rolled oat breakfast bars. They make the perfect on-the-go snack, and you can add additional ingredients to please your whole family. Reviewers like adding cranberries, raisins, nuts, and chocolate chips.
Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste
No matter the season, these broiled potatoes always seem to top our most popular lists. The potatoes are coated in mayo, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper for a crispy, flavorful potato that will be the perfect side to any dish.
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
If you're missing the sweet taste of summer during the gloomy winter months, try making these Lemon Cream Cheese Bars. They're easy to make since they start with a package of crescent roll dough, and everyone will love their bright, lemony flavor.
Avocado Breakfast Bowl
This breakfast bowl is packed with protein that will jumpstart your morning — and it takes less than 30 minutes to make, so it's even good for busy mornings. You can cook the eggs however you like them, some reviewers choose over-easy, while others like hard-boiled.
Janet's Rich Banana Bread
With over 8,000 5-star reviews, this banana bread is one of the most loved quick bread recipes on the Allrecipes site. Plus, we're sure you have some overripe bananas lying around that you can use to make this recipe.
Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp
Fire up your air fryer for this crispy coconut shrimp recipe. You'll have tender shrimp "fried" with a minimum of oil, plus a tasty spicy honey-lime dipping sauce to go on the side.
Reuben Sandwich II
Reubens are ridiculously easy to make and sure to be a family favorite, which is great for you since they only require six ingredients and 25 minutes. If you want to make your own Thousand Island dressing, reviewers recommend Thousand Island Dressing II, or you can simply use store-bought.
English Muffins
Homemade English muffins are better than any that you can buy at the store, trust us. They only require a couple of simple ingredients to make and then you'll have 18 muffins to get you through the week.
Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes
This entire meal is ready in just an hour, and it is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Let your chicken marinate in the oil and lemon juice marinade for a few hours for a more powerful flavor on the chicken.
Chicken Noodle Casserole I
This creamy casserole is the ultimate winter comfort food, and it's ready to serve in one hour. You only need a few pantry staple ingredients, like cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, Ritz crackers, sour cream, and egg noodles — but you can also add a bag of frozen mixed veggies if you want to sneak some greens into the picky eaters.
Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns
Once these warm cinnamon buns come out of the oven, they won't last long. The trick to these gooey cinnamon buns is letting the dough rise, the longer it rises the better they will be — we know it will be hard to wait, but it's worth it!
Italian Wedding Soup I
Do you need a warm pick-me-up during a cold winter's day? Try this Italian wedding soup. It's simple to make, especially if you use pre-cooked meatballs, and it's sure to be an instant family favorite comfort food.
Classic Hash Browns
Chef John's diner-style hash browns are nice and crispy on the outside, but fluffy on the inside. Season your potatoes with salt, pepper, cayenne pepper, and paprika, and then serve the hash browns alongside your favorite breakfast.
Fried Irish Cabbage with Bacon
This four-ingredient side dish will become a staple in your household. Simply fry up some bacon and then fry the cabbage directly in the bacon drippings — talk about easy and delicious.
Slow Cooker Steak Fajitas
It doesn't get any easier than this. All you have to do is dump your ingredients in the slow cooker, set it, and then let the slow cooker work its magic. After a few hours, you'll have perfect melt-in-your-mouth steak and veggies for your fajita spread.
Baked French Toast
This overnight French toast casserole will be the winner at your next brunch. Prep everything in your 9x13-inch baking dish the night before, then all you have to do is bake it the next morning. You can serve each slice topped with syrup, powdered sugar, fruit, nuts, or whipped cream.
Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread
If you're in need of the nostalgic sweet taste of Grandma's cornbread, you should try this recipe. You can use this recipe to make cornbread in an 8x8-inch pan or in a muffin tin, but either way nothing can beat the taste of this homemade bread.