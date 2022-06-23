The 15 Most Popular Recipes of the 1990s

The '90s might feel like they just ended — especially since so many trends are making a comeback — but the era of "Friends" and Lunchables was actually three decades ago. However, considering that "Friends" and Lunchables are still a large part of our culture today, it's safe to say that the '90s left their mark. When it came to the kitchen, the '90s were filled with super simple, comforting recipes. In a decade where reaching for a frozen or premade meal was an easy option, these homemade recipes stand out as winners that still hold up today. And, if nothing else, you'll sure feel nostalgic chowing down on Doritos casserole, lava cake, and chicken soup (for the soul of course). Scroll through to find our most popular recipes from the 1990s.