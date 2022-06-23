The 15 Most Popular Recipes of the 1990s
The '90s might feel like they just ended — especially since so many trends are making a comeback — but the era of "Friends" and Lunchables was actually three decades ago. However, considering that "Friends" and Lunchables are still a large part of our culture today, it's safe to say that the '90s left their mark. When it came to the kitchen, the '90s were filled with super simple, comforting recipes. In a decade where reaching for a frozen or premade meal was an easy option, these homemade recipes stand out as winners that still hold up today. And, if nothing else, you'll sure feel nostalgic chowing down on Doritos casserole, lava cake, and chicken soup (for the soul of course). Scroll through to find our most popular recipes from the 1990s.
Air Fryer Fish Sticks
Ok, so the air fryer didn't exist in the '90s, but these homemade fish sticks sure beat the frozen kind. You won't be able to get enough of the crispy crust and tender flaky fish.
Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza Rolls
What's better than bite-sized pizza? These pizza rolls make for a great dinner — one the kiddos will love — or a perfect party snack. But be warned, they won't last long!
Cheese and Hamburger Macaroni
You seriously can't beat a one-pot meal. This copycat Hamburger Helper is packed with flavor and it only takes 25 minutes to make from scratch.
The Last Caesar Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need
The recipe title says it all. Once you try this Caesar dressing, you'll never go back to store-bought again. Toss it with fresh romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, and shaved Parmesan cheese for a throwback salad that doesn't get old with its classic flavors.
Chef John's Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate lovers won't be able to get enough of this decadent lava cake. It does take a little bit of time to make, but we promise that the gooey molten chocolate center is so worth it. Especially for a special occasion or just a nice walk down memory lane.
Asian Chicken Salad
Everyone will love this salad with chicken, sweet Asian-inspired dressing, crunchy rice noodles, and toasted sesame seeds. Add some mandarin oranges for an extra sweet citrusy kick.
Barbeque Chicken Grilled Pizza
We sure did love our pizza in the '90s (that at least never changed). This tasty creation is a little different from the Italian classic — it's piled high with BBQ sauce, chicken, Colby-Jack cheese, and tomatoes.
Chicken Dorito Casserole
Chips for dinner? Sign us up! This cheesy casserole is made with just a few pantry-staple ingredients and is the perfect comforting weeknight meal that the whole family will love.
Fantastic Focaccia Bread
It seemed like everyone in this decade was experimenting with focaccia bread. It's a really simple bread to make for beginners and you can add extra ingredients to the top for tons of flavor — for a true '90s treat, try olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and basil.
Pop-Tarts
Sure, you could buy a box of Pop-Tarts but what fun is that when you make them at home? The best part about making the tasty toaster pastries at home is that you can load them up with filling and icing to your heart's content.
Cheesy Italian Meatball Pockets
This six-ingredient recipe is so simple to make and will satisfy your Hot Pocket craving in just 30 minutes. We love serving these meatball pockets with extra marinara sauce for dipping.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan is a classic, always and forever. And this fan-favorite recipe from Chef John is ready in no time. This recipe has accumulated over 3,000 5-star reviews, and we're pretty sure you're about to add another one.
Homemade Chicken Soup
"Chicken Soup for the Soul" made its debut in the '90s, so it makes sense that everyone was making as much chicken soup as they could. And this five-ingredient recipe is about as easy as it gets.
Easy Steak and Shrimp Fajitas
Skip the restaurant fajitas and try this recipe. Sure you won't get the hot, sizzling frying pan with it, but these steak and shrimp fajitas are better than anything you've ever had at the local Tex-Mex restaurant.
Hot Bean Dip
What's a gathering without some bean dip? This warm bean dip is the perfect mixture of cheesy, creamy, spicy, taco-flavored goodness. It's so easy to make — but just be prepared for everyone to ask you to make it again and again.