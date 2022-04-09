The Most Popular Recipes of the 1940s

History has shown us again and again that financial hardship drives people to get a little more inventive in the kitchen. The creativity that blossomed during the Great Depression carried on into the 1940s, as wartime rations necessitated substitutes and ingredient-stretching techniques — eggs and vegetables made popular replacements for meat, while meat-stretching recipes such as meatloaf and tomato-based soups became commonplace in the kitchen. After the war ended, food manufacturers explored methods that gave products a longer shelf life. During the latter half of the decade, more convenience products arrived on shelves as scientists delved into researching food preservation. Scroll through the gallery to see the recipes that ruled the 1940s and give them a try on your own.