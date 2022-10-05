As most everyone already knows, pumpkin pie spice (aka pumpkin spice) is the official flavor of fall . Furthermore, this lovely spice is so popular that, according to Google Trends, there's a most popular pumpkin spice food or drink product for each state in the U.S. If you're curious about your home state or just love knowing about all the different pumpkin spice products out there, scroll through to learn more.

01 of 51 Alabama: Pumpkin Spice Whipped Coffee View Recipe Your morning coffee just got a whole lot more interesting! Created using pumpkin purée, pumpkin pie spice, stevia sweetener, instant coffee, white sugar, and milk, makes one flavorful Pumpkin Spice Whipped Coffee that's ready to go in just 10 minutes.

02 of 51 Alaska: Pumpkin Spice Latte View Recipe Another pumpkin spice morning beverage you should definitely try to make at home is the infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte. Whether you love lattes or the classic fall flavor of pumpkin pie spice, you get the best of both worlds here.

03 of 51 Arizona: Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew View Recipe Yoly While a Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam is the go-to pumpkin spice beverage for the residents of Arizona, making this homemade recipe for Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew should provide you with the same deliciousness that you would receive from any professional barista.

04 of 51 Arkansas: Pumpkin Spice Cookies View Recipe While Pumpkin Spice Oreos are the favorite pumpkin spice treats in Arkansas, these Pumpkin Spice Cookies will leave you speechless. Not only do these pumpkin-flavored treats taste delicious but you only need two ingredients and 40 minutes.

05 of 51 California: Pumpkin Spice Beignets View Recipe catherine.drew Pumpkin Spice Beignets reign supreme in the warm state of California. Making these regular beignets should hopefully satisfy your craving for this powdery fried dough treat.

06 of 51 Colorado: Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows View Recipe If you love the soft, sweet taste of regular marshmallows, then you'll absolutely swoon over this pumpkin spice version. Plus, recipe creator xarrium adds that these bite-sized treats taste just like pumpkin pie so you'll be able to experience the amazing flavor of this classic Thanksgiving dessert all in a miniature size.

07 of 51 Connecticut: Pumpkin Spice Spam View Recipe Take that leftover can of SPAM and make delicious Open-Faced Spam Sandwiches that are sure to be a crowd pleaser in your household, or at least a conversation starter. Whether your family has busy mornings or you're just in the mood to try a new breakfast sandwich, we absolutely recommend this recipe.

08 of 51 Delaware: Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam View Recipe Enjoy a flavorful Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee that will leave you feeling nice and refreshed after a busy fall day. Fun fact: Delaware residents actually like a delicious Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam (join the club) but this pumpkin-flavored iced coffee is bound to become your new favorite cold coffee beverage.

09 of 51 Florida: Pumpkin Spice Banana Bread View Recipe Kim There's no better way to kick off your fall morning than with a warm slice of Pumpkin Spice Banana Bread! Enjoy this quick breakfast bread with some crispy bacon, scrumptious sausage, or scrambled eggs.

10 of 51 Georgia: Pumpkin Pie Martini View Recipe The state of Georgia may love Pumpkin Spice Wine, but you simply can't beat this Pumpkin Pie Martini either. Whether you're curious about enjoying pumpkin pie in the form of a martini or are searching for a new fall cocktail, you'll love the different flavors that are packed into this festive drink.

11 of 51 Hawaii: Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte View Recipe Keep things cool and refreshing as Hawaiians do with this Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte. Made using milk, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, brewed coffee, and topped off with some creamy whipped cream, you have the perfect morning beverage that will keep you wide awake all day long.

12 of 51 Idaho: Pumpkin Spice Latte View Recipe Experience your favorite coffee shop beverage all in the comfort of your own home. This Pumpkin Spice Latte is not just perfect for early fall mornings but also those fall afternoons where your to-do list is a mile long.

13 of 51 Illinois: Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer View Recipe Make your morning cup of java even more delicious with this Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer that's very popular in the state of Illinois. Trust us, you can't go wrong with adding a little pumpkin spice to your cup of Joe.

14 of 51 Indiana: Pumpkin Spice Spam View Recipe Not only is Pumpkin Spice Spam well-liked in the state of Connecticut but also in the Hoosier State. And, while we may not have the exact recipe, these Breakfast SPAMadillas will still provide you with the opportunity to enjoy a flavorful morning meal.

15 of 51 Iowa: Pumpkin Spice Chex Mix View Recipe This Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Sugar and Spice recipe is similar to Iowa's choice Pumpkin Spice Chex Mix because you get to savor the popular fall flavor of pumpkin pie spice in a saporous snack mix that will have you smiling — and sharing.

16 of 51 Kansas: Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal View Recipe Nothing says fall like warm pumpkin-flavored oatmeal that's been seasoned with pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin purée! Those who love the flavor of pumpkin or are looking to try a new kind of oatmeal will definitely love this breakfast treat.

17 of 51 Kentucky: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake View Recipe For all those who love the rich and creamy taste of cheesecake and the nutty flavor of pumpkin, this dessert was made for you. Plus, check out what reviewer Sweet Pete had to say, "Tastes great! Perfect pumpkin/fall flavor. Really liked the gingersnap crust."

18 of 51 Louisiana: Pumpkin Spice Syrup View Recipe This Pumpkin Spice Syrup will not only be popular in the Bayou State but also in your household after you pour it on a batch of pancakes or waffles. Add some delicious pumpkin spice flavoring to your favorite morning breakfast — then go back for more.

19 of 51 Maine: Pumpkin Spice Creamer View Recipe Another state that loves Pumpkin Spice Creamer is none other than the Pine Tree State, aka Maine. Not only is this creamer sugar-free, but it's ready to pour into your morning coffee in 15 minutes.

20 of 51 Maryland: Pumpkin Spice Muffins View Recipe Buckwheat Queen Relish in the amazing taste of some Pumpkin Spice Muffins with our simple recipe. Creator PChicki also adds that you can make delicious cupcakes out of these by adding some cream cheese frosting.

21 of 51 Massachusetts: Pumpkin Spice Coffee View Recipe Ditch the Pumpkin Spice Coffee that you would normally get at Starbucks or another coffee shop and make this flavorful Pumpkin Spice Coffee instead. And, recipe creator Sugar Blessings says, "This recipe can be served cold or just warm the milk for a hot drink."

22 of 51 Michigan: Pumpkin Spice Pudding View Recipe Wow your family's taste buds with this flavorful, light-tasting Pumpkin Spice Pudding that tastes even better when you top it with graham cracker crumbs or pumpkin seeds.

23 of 51 Minnesota: Pumpkin Spice Chex Mix View Recipe Take some chocolate chips, brown sugar, spicy cinnamon, Chex cereal, peanuts, raisins, and a pinch of salt, and create the perfect fall snack. Once you taste this Chex mix snack, you'll find that it's the ideal food to have on rainy fall days or when you're watching your favorite fall movie or TV show.

24 of 51 Mississippi: Pumpkin Spice Muffin View Recipe In the Magnolia State, pumpkin spice muffins seem to be the go-to pumpkin spice-related food item. And, with their chewy taste and pumpkin flavoring, they also make the perfect fall treats to enjoy for breakfast or as an afternoon snack.

25 of 51 Missouri: Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup View Recipe Add some extra sweetness to your morning or afternoon coffee with this pumpkin spice-flavored coffee syrup. Also, if you love Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes, recipe creator Stephanie Van Luven says that this recipe is very similar.

26 of 51 Montana: Pumpkin Spice Syrup View Recipe It seems as though Pumpkin Spice Syrup isn't only popular in the state of Missouri but also Montana. Boost up the flavor of your hot coffee, iced coffee, mochas, or your favorite coffee of your choice.

27 of 51 Nebraska: Pumpkin Spice Muffin View Recipe naples34102 The Cornhusker State also finds the luscious Pumpkin Spice Muffin to be an irresistible pumpkin spice snack as well. Not only do these classic fall treats contain pumpkin pie spice, but wholesome rolled oats, brown sugar, pumpkin purée, and other ingredients that will make you want to make these muffins year-round.

28 of 51 Nevada: Pumpkin Spice Milk View Recipe While residents of the state of Nevada love a delicious Pumpkin Spice Milk, making this simple Pumpkin Spice Latte will still provide you with a similar amount of coziness equivalent to drinking a cold glass of Pumpkin Spice Milk.

29 of 51 New Hampshire: Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese View Recipe Even though Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese is what those in the Granite State love, these Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Muffins are delightful breakfast goodies that you just have to make. Enjoy classic fall flavors in this irresistible recipe.

30 of 51 New Jersey: Pumpkin Spice Oreo View Recipe TiffaroOo Pumpkin Spice Oreos are a very popular treat in the state of New Jersey and while we don't have the exact recipe on our site, we do have these rich and decadent Pumpkin Chip Cookies. To make these cookies even more delicious, serve them with a cold glass of milk.

31 of 51 New Mexico: Pumpkin Spice Dip View Recipe Miracle 1997 Make creamy, vanilla-flavored Pumpkin Spice Dip all in a matter of 5 minutes. Whether you're preparing for a large family gathering or simply want a new fall snack to try, this special dip will have you saying, "mmm" with each scoop.

32 of 51 New York: Pumpkin Spice Biscotti View Recipe Once you take a bite of this Pumpkin Biscotti, you'll see why it's a well-liked pumpkin spice treat in the state of New York. Because there's nothing sweeter than biting into a crunchy piece of biscotti that's been infused with nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and cinnamon.

33 of 51 North Carolina: Pumpkin Spice Hummus View Recipe While this recipe may not be pumpkin spice hummus, you can still savor the nutty flavor of pumpkin with each taste. Check out what reviewer Janice C. had to say as well, "I gave this 5 stars because the flavor was so AMAZING."

34 of 51 North Dakota: Pumpkin Spice Coffee View Recipe Enjoy this flavorful Pumpkin Spice Coffee along with those in the Peace Garden State all in under 10 minutes. This cup of coffee is the perfect hot beverage to sip on those cool, fall mornings.

35 of 51 Ohio: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Balls View Recipe Leisha While Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Balls reign supreme in the state of Ohio, making this Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake will provide you with a creamy, pumpkin-flavored dessert that will leave you speechless.

36 of 51 Oklahoma: Pumpkin Spice Butter View Recipe Skip the store-bought butter and make this sweet and succulent pumpkin one instead. After you're through making this pumpkin-flavored topping, add it to your muffins, breakfast breads, or pancakes to make a morning meal that will leave you happy and satisfied with each bite.

37 of 51 Oregon: Pumpkin Spice White Russian View Recipe Warm White Russian. AR Magazine Spice up your White Russian drink by adding some pumpkin spice to it and watch this become your new favorite cocktail. Whether you love the taste of a White Russian or are simply looking to try a new drink, we highly recommend this sweet cocktail.

38 of 51 Pennsylvania: Pumpkin Spice Vodka View Recipe While Pumpkin Spice Vodka is a popular spirit in the state of Pennsylvania, this frozen Pumpkin Spice Cocktail makes a great substitute and lets you enjoy a delicious, boozy drink that's nice and cool.

39 of 51 Rhode Island: Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate View Recipe House of Aqua Sip on this warm, pumpkin-spice flavored hot chocolate on those cool, fall evenings when you're trying to settle down from a busy day, or make it for when you're having a fall gathering for your friends or family. Once your loved ones taste this warm and cozy drink, they'll request that you make it again and again.

40 of 51 South Carolina: Pumpkin Spice Latte View Recipe Another state where a warm, pumpkin-spice flavored drink is the go-to beverage is none other than the Palmetto State itself. Take some pumpkin purée, vanilla-flavored almond milk, pumpkin pie spice, and white sugar, and make this classic fall hot beverage. Plus, to really spice things up, add some velvety whipped cream and some fresh ground pepper.

41 of 51 South Dakota: Pumpkin Spice Wine View Recipe Instead of making Pumpkin Spice Wine, consider making this pumpkin cocktail that allows you to experience the sweet and woody flavor of cinnamon and nutmeg and some creamy half-and-half all in one drink.

42 of 51 Tennessee: Pumpkin Spice Kit Kat View Recipe While residents of the state of Tennessee love a sweet and crunchy Pumpkin Spice Kit Kat to snack on, these Pumpkin Spice Blossoms will provide you with the same amount of sweetness if you were to bite into a pumpkin spice-flavored Kit Kat.

43 of 51 Texas: Iced Pumpkin Spice Milk View Recipe Similar to the state of Nevada, Pumpkin Spice Milk is a well-liked beverage in the Lone Star State as well. While we may not have the exact recipe on our site, you can add milk to this Iced Pumpkin Spice Macchiato and still enjoy a pumpkin-spice flavored beverage.

44 of 51 Utah: Pumpkin Spice Cookies View Recipe Relish in the buttery, sweet flavor of a pumpkin-flavored sugar cookie with this delicious recipe. While these cookies may not contain the classic pumpkin pie spice, you can still savor some flavorful pumpkin purée.

45 of 51 Vermont: Pumpkin Spice Syrup View Recipe This Pumpkin Spice Syrup is the breakfast topping you need to make your pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, or another food of your choice even more tasty and flavorful. If you're still not convinced, check out what reviewer mamagermaine had to say, "Wonderful! I made this the morning of Halloween for our pumpkin pancakes, and it was so good I wanted to drink it!"

46 of 51 Virginia: Pumpkin Spice Dump Cake View Recipe Create a moist, luscious cake using some sweet-tasting vanilla extract, chopped pecans, yellow cake mix, and the fall flavors of cinnamon and nutmeg. After you make this Pumpkin Spice Dump Cake for your family or guests, they'll definitely request the recipe.

47 of 51 Washington: Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles View Recipe If you're looking to add a little savory pumpkin spice to your lunch or dinner meal, then this Pumpkin Pasta dish is for you. This recipe is ready to go in 20 minutes so you can have dinner on the table in no time.

48 of 51 West Virginia: Pumpkin Spice Oreo View Recipe abapplez Once again, the Pumpkin Spice Oreo is popular yet again in another state. However, instead of making this bite-sized treat or purchasing them, you can make these Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies to enjoy the nutty flavor of pumpkin and some delicious semisweet chocolate chips.

49 of 51 Wisconsin: Pumpkin Spice Scones View Recipe Make your favorite coffee shop scones at home and create a flavorful breakfast treat that your whole family is bound to enjoy. Also, to really make this a tasty dish, pair it with your favorite kind of coffee, hot chocolate, or iced coffee for a morning treat that will leave you satisfied.