Our Top 20 Most Popular New Recipes in January
Our Allrecipes home cooks are always cooking up something new and sharing their creations for all to enjoy. If you like to shake up your routine and try new things, scroll through and find 20 brand-new recipes, including the karaage (Japanese fried chicken) that you're seeing everywhere, peel-and-eat air-fryer shrimp, Chicago deep-dish pizza muffins (!!!), a buttermilk spice cake from grandma's recipe box, easy roasted salmon, and more. Of all the recipes we published in January, these were the ones that were clicked on and cooked up the most.
Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)
"When we talk about the greatest fried chicken recipes of all time, karaage has to be at or near the top of that list. This Japanese-style fried chicken is crispy, juicy, and intensely flavorful, which is even more impressive when you consider the fact that there is no skin or bones involved," says recipe creator Chef John. His secret to success? Soaking the chicken thighs in a full-flavored marinade of garlic, ginger, soy sauce, sake, mirin, sesame oil, black pepper, cayenne, sugar, and salt, and dredging the pieces in potato starch before frying to golden, crunchy perfection.
Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza Muffins
Everything you love about Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, in portable, snackable muffin form. "A beautiful golden crust contains a meaty, cheesy, saucy filling with Italian sausage, sweet peppers, and 3 types of cheese. The sauce and cheese char slightly on the outside as they bake, resulting in a super savory taste," says recipe creator Chef John.
Best Home-Style Beef Stroganoff
NicoleMcmom shares this classic recipe for beef stroganoff and says, "Tender strips of sirloin in a savory sauce served over buttery egg noodles—this beef stroganoff is comfort food at its best, plus it's easy on the wallet! It's simple enough for a weeknight family meal, but elegant enough for company. Serve with a salad and crusty bread." Bonus: It can be on the table in a speedy 40 minutes!
Chicken Cordon Bleu in the Air Fryer
Skinless, boneless chicken breasts are pounded out nice and thin, and then wrapped around slices of ham and Swiss cheese before being coated in seasoned bread crumbs and air-fried for about 20 minutes. Recipe creator Bibi adds, "To serve in the classic manner, you can add a pan sauce from the stovetop if you wish." The instructions for making the easy, creamy pan sauce is in the Cooks' Note below the directions, and the sauce takes only minutes to make.
Banana-Nut Scones
If you like banana bread, you'll want to give these snackable, grab-and-go banana nut scones a try. The maple syrup glaze over the top gives them just the right finishing touch.
Mini Quiche Breakfast Bites
Make a batch of these flavor-packed mini quiches for quick, no-fuss breakfasts you and the fam can grab on the way out the door. You can use the recipe as your template and switch up the ingredients to suit your tastes.
Kim's Buttermilk Spice Cake
We love when Allrecipes community members share their beloved family recipes. Here's what Kim told us when she posted this one: "This spice cake was inspired by a recipe from one of my mom's old cookbooks. It was my great-grandpa's favorite cake, and I used to make it for him all the time. It's a simple cake that's not too sweet, and has a rather strong spice flavor. Err on the side of underbaking the cake rather than overbaking, or it'll be dry."
Lemon-Raspberry Trifle
Store-bought pound cake forms the base of this luscious trifle. Made even more flavorful with a citrusy simple syrup, the cubes of cake are layered up with fresh raspberries and creamy dollops of whipped topping mixed with lemon curd and vanilla pudding. Need an easy but stunning dessert for an upcoming spring or summer get-together? Save this one to your recipe box and you'll be all set.
Easy 5-Ingredient Roasted Salmon
In a quick 35 minutes, you could be sitting down to this new salmon dinner recipe from NicoleMcmom. Coated with a sweet and savory glaze of butter, molasses, Greek seasoning, and lemon juice, this salmon dish could made fish-lovers out of your picky eaters. NicoleMcmom adds, "You can use honey, maple syrup, or brown sugar in place of molasses. And instead of Greek seasoning, you can use salt and pepper, jerk seasoning, or Cajun seasoning...whatever you like!"
Creamy White Bean Enchilada Soup
"I love enchiladas but do not love all of the fuss that goes into cooking the filling, spooning, rolling, and then cooking again," says recipe creator Soup Loving Nicole. "I came up with this soup that has the flavor without all the fuss. No need for refried beans either because the beans are built into the soup. Feel free to add cooked chicken in the final step for a more hearty meal. Garnish with crushed tortilla chips, jalapeño slices, cheese, cilantro, or your favorite enchilada toppings."
Plant-Based Black Bean Taco Soup
There's big flavor in every spoonful of this veggie-packed soup, thanks to the fire-roasted tomatoes, onion, garlic, bell peppers, celery, carrots, corn, and jalapeño peppers, plus a spicy mix of cumin, chili powder, and smoked paprika.
Chicken Florentine Flatbread Pizza
Use your favorite store-bought flatbread as the base for this easy, satisfying homemade pizza. You'll make a cheesy, garlicky sauce to spread over the flatbread, top it with spinach, chicken, tomatoes, onion, and more cheese, then bake for a quick 12 to 15 minutes. It's a great way to turn leftover chicken into a whole new meal.
Air Fryer Mustard-Crusted Brussels Sprouts
Soup Loving Nicole loves to use her air fryer, and shared her new recipe for Brussels sprouts, saying, "Air-fried smoky Brussels sprouts with a mustard crust. I like to serve these with grilled pork chops but they also pair nicely with chicken, pheasant, duck, or goose."
Spicy Garlic Potato Noodles
"These homemade, gluten-free noodles are made with potato starch. Similar in texture to a pad Thai noodle (slippery and sticky on the outside and firm and chewy on the inside), they're neutral in taste and are perfect for absorbing the flavor of any sauce," says recipe creator Chef John.
Tropical Pineapple Banana Bread
"Banana bread travels to the tropics with the addition of pineapple and macadamia nuts" says Bibi, who shared her new recipe with Allrecipes. She adds, "Excellent with coffee in the morning or as a snack with a glass of milk in the afternoon. These loaves freeze well, too. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and wrap again in aluminum foil or a freezer bag."
Alabama Chicken Stew
We love the backstory that Corey Williams shares with this new chicken recipe: "Chicken stew is a tradition that can be traced back to the pioneer days in the Tennessee Valley, a small pocket of rural communities on the Tennessee-Alabama border. What sets this regional staple apart? It's thickened naturally with potatoes, resulting in a rich and wholesome stew that is sure to warm you up from the inside out."
Juicy Parmesan-Breaded Air Fryer Chicken Breasts
This quick 30-minute chicken recipe sports a breading you can make with everyday pantry ingredients. Flatten the skinless, boneless chicken breasts so the meat can cook through evenly.
Spicy Asparagus with Garlic
Fresh asparagus season is right around the corner, so keep this recipe in mind when you're looking for new ways to prepare springtime's favorite vegetable. Recipe creator lutzflcat says, "It's pleasantly garlicky and a little bit spicy. The spiciness may be adapted to your taste with red pepper flakes. For variation, feel fee to add other ingredients such as sun-dried tomatoes, shallots, pine nuts, mushrooms, etc."
Neapolitan Sauce
Here's a recipe that makes use of next summer's tomato harvest. You'll use about four pounds of juicy tomatoes in this fresh and flavorful sauce, along with pungent basil, garlic, olive oil, and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Recipe creator thedailygourmet says, "You might just stop buying store-bought marinara sauce, especially because homemade Neapolitan sauce is so simple to make! Serve on top of pasta or use as a sauce for pizza or lasagna."
Air Fryer Peel-and-Eat Shrimp from Frozen
"Need a last-minute appetizer?" asks recipe creator France D. "These quick and easy peel-and-eat shrimp will be on the table in no time. These 'steam' in the shell, which helps keep the shrimp moist. I like to use 'extra jumbo' size shrimp, which are 16 to 20 shrimps per pound. Will serve 4 as an appetizer, or 2 as a main entrée."