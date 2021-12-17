Our 20 Most Popular New Recipes of 2021
Dozens of new recipes are added to the Allrecipes site every week by home cooks, just like you. Despite their newness on the site, these 20 recipes have already become some of our community's favorites to make. From breakfast to dessert, and every meal in between, our most popular new recipes of 2021 are ones you will want to add to your need-to-try list immediately. So, what are you waiting for? Check them out now!
The Secret to Fluffy Scrambled Eggs
All you need are three ingredients to make these chef-approved scrambled eggs — and spoiler alert, there's no milk needed. Top these fluffy scrambled eggs with sour cream, hot sauce, and some chopped herbs for an easy breakfast that will make you feel like you're eating at a fancy restaurant.
Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon
Who doesn't love a super simple slow cooker recipe? Especially when it produces the tastiest beef bourguignon. Reviewers like to serve this beef stew over a bed of mashed potatoes or rice.
Strawberry Chicken Salad for Sandwiches
This 20-minute chicken salad is so easy to prep for lunch — or even as an appetizer. Try this chicken salad on a croissant or with a plate of crackers. To make prep time even faster, reviewers like to use a rotisserie chicken — or you can easily meal prep this salad the night before.
Quick and Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole
When you're looking to serve a crowd for breakfast or brunch, this 9x13 dish is the way to go! This recipe uses pre-packaged cinnamon roll dough for simple prep and the whole dish is ready in just 40 minutes. With some icing drizzled on top, this cinnamon roll casserole will be an instant crowd favorite.
Ultimate Creamy Chicken Enchiladas
This enchilada casserole made in a 9x13 baking dish is the easiest way to make the fan-favorite Mexican dish. The chicken enchiladas are packed with flavors from the chicken, cream cheese mixture, refried beans, and enchilada sauce. You can top these creamy enchiladas with salsa, sour cream, or jalapeños for extra tasty flavors.
Slow Cooker Pasta Fagioli Soup
Making a hearty pasta soup doesn't get any easier than this. All you need is 20 minutes of prep and then you can simply set your slow cooker and forget it for a few hours. The soup is loaded with protein from the beans and ground beef as well as tons of vegetables so it's a great hearty meal to make on a cold day.
Quick Noodle-Veggie Bowls
In just 20 minutes, you'll have a delicious Asian-inspired dinner that's totally versatile. These noodle-veggie bowls are packed with mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, and green onions, but you can replace these veggies with your favorites — like broccoli, cabbage, or green beans.
Best Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
If you love ordering sausage gravy and biscuits at your favorite restaurant, you'll be blown away at how easy it is to make the tasty dish at home. It only takes 30 minutes to make — and mostly uses pantry staple ingredients, plus a can of biscuit dough — and NicoleMcmom's recipes has a kick of heat from the hot sauce in the gravy.
Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
This tasty stir fry has everything you could want from a recipe: it's delicious, easy to make, and looks gorgeous with all the colors from the fresh veggies. Of course, you can add or replace any veggies in the bowl with vegetables that your family likes. Serve this stir fry over a bed of steamed rice.
Crispy Breaded Pork Chops
These crispy pork chops are so easy to make in just 35 minutes and will be a tasty comfort food served with mashed potatoes and green beans. The chops are coated in just a couple of ingredients and then pan fried so they're nice and crispy before you bake them.
Greek Lemon and Chicken Soup (Avgolemono)
This Greek soup is extra creamy — though it's dairy-free — and has a bright lemony flavor in every bite. The hearty soup is loaded with veggies, chicken, and just a little bit of hot sauce for a soup that you won't be able to resist.
Avocado Ranch Chicken Salad
This chicken salad only requires five ingredients to make. If mayo's not your thing, you're in luck because this chicken salad uses ranch dressing instead. Recipe creator Chrissy recommends serving this salad on a pretzel bun.
Fluffy Maple Buttermilk Pancakes
Who needs boxed pancake mix when you can make these extra fluffy buttermilk pancakes from scratch in just 20 minutes. The pancakes already have a hint of maple flavor from maple syrup, but it never hurts to add some extra on top with a pat of butter.
Easy, Flavorful Chicken Pot Pie
This chicken pot pie is so easy to make with a package of refrigerated pie crust, a bag of frozen mixed vegetables, and a rotisserie chicken. All you really need to do is assemble it!
Almond Ricotta Cake
While recipe creator Chantal says this cake is perfect for Easter, who says you can't eat it all the time? With a little bit of lemon flavor along with the ricotta cheese and almond flour, this cake is so good that we know you'll be making it all year round.
Blended Baked Oats
Baked oats themselves were a trending topic in 2021 and this recipe will certainly show you why. With just a base of oats, banana, egg, and almond milk your possibilities for flavorful breakfasts are endless. Try making banana nut bread baked oatmeal or peanut butter chocolate chip baked oatmeal — you'll find those specific variations in the recipe notes.
Quick and Easy Honey-Garlic Pork Chops
In just 25 minutes you'll have an extra flavorful honey-garlic pork chop dinner ready to serve. Reviewers say the real winner of this dish is the sweet sauce made with honey, garlic, water, and vinegar.
Copycat Honey-Mustard Chicken Tenders
These honey-mustard chicken tenders are said to taste just like the tenders you'd find at Chick-fil-A. The honey mustard is baked right into the crust of the chicken, but, of course, these chicken tenders are great served with an extra side of the golden dipping sauce.
Quick Sloppy Joe Stew
This recipe is everything you love about Sloppy Joes in a bowl of warm, hearty soup. The savory soup has ground beef, Sloppy Joe sauce, potatoes, corn, and bell peppers for a filling weeknight meal that takes less than an hour to make.
Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos
These spicy breakfast burritos are loaded with chorizo, potatoes, eggs, and serrano peppers and are made extra crispy thanks to the air fryer. If you don't want the heat, you can leave out the serrano pepper for a less spicy, kid-friendly option.