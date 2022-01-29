Our 15 Most Popular Dinner Recipes In January
Every month, we like to let you know what the Allrecipes community is cooking. And we're happy to report that they did not disappoint this month when it comes to dinner. If there's one thing our community was loving in January, it was chicken and lots of it. We're talking chicken schnitzel, slow cooker chicken, creamy baked chicken, and chicken marsala. Plus, some tasty comfort foods that made the winter weather a little more bearable, like beef stew, meatloaf, and lasagna. Scroll through to find our most-cooked dinner recipes in January.
Baked Chicken Schnitzel
This chicken schnitzel is baked in the oven instead of fried for an easy dish that's ready in 30 minutes. Serve alongside potato salad, mashed potatoes, or a salad for a family-friendly meal that will definitely be added to your dinner rotation.
The Best Thai Coconut Soup
If you need a warm bowl of comfort food, then this Thai coconut soup is the way to go. It's loaded with flavors, like ginger, lemongrass, fish sauce, coconut milk, shiitake mushrooms, and shrimp, and it's just as delicious served over a bed of basmati rice.
Aussie Chicken
Aussie Chicken starts with chicken coated in a honey mustard sauce that's then topped with mushrooms, bacon, and cheese, and baked in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Make sure to make enough honey mustard sauce so you can have extra for dipping because everyone will be asking for more of the delicious sauce.
World's Best Lasagna
With nearly 17,000 5-star reviews, you've probably heard of this lasagna before. So if you haven't made it yet, what are you waiting for? This is your sign to make it now!
Braised Corned Beef Brisket
This five-ingredient recipe only takes 15 minutes to prep and then you'll have a flavorful corned beef brisket ready to go. This recipe slowly braises the brisket so it's tender with a nice caramelized outer crust.
Creamy Baked Asiago Chicken Breasts
These cheesy chicken breasts take less than an hour to make and everyone is sure to love them. Reviewers recommend pounding out the chicken breasts before baking so you'll have tender and juicy chicken.
Beef and Guinness® Stew
Chef John's stew has a Guinness stout, tomato paste, and bacon gravy that gives a rich flavor to the beef chuck pieces. You can serve this stew over top mashed potatoes or with a side of crusty bread.
Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken
All you need is 15 minutes of prep time for this easy slow cooker recipe, then your slow cooker will do the rest of the work for you. You can even cook the chicken from frozen, so you don't have to worry about remembering to defrost it.
Tina's Greek Stuffed Peppers
Try a new stuffed pepper recipe and stuff them with orzo, ground lamb, spinach, tomato paste, and feta cheese. If you don't want to use ground lamb, you can also replace it with ground beef or turkey.
Chicken Breasts in Dill-Caper Cream Sauce
Upgrade your simple chicken breasts by topping them with this flavorful cream-based caper sauce. "This was a quick and easy to follow recipe. The sauce was thick and well flavored. I served the chicken and sauce over a bed of pasta," says reviewer Stephanie.
Mal's Samosa Quesadillas with Curried Cabbage and Chickpeas
Everyone will love these quesadillas stuffed with spiced potatoes and peas — even the kids. "We made this exactly as printed and the whole family enjoyed it very much!!! Easier than it looks," says home cook Janice Woodard.
Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
In just 30 minutes, you'll have this simple stir fry ready to serve. The recipe uses ground beef, cabbage, and bell peppers, but you can add other veggies if you like. Serve the whole mixture over a bed of rice for the perfect Chinese-inspired meal that will rival your favorite takeout.
Easy Meatloaf
Meatloaf is such an easy weeknight meal when you want something filling and comforting, plus it's a dish that everyone loves. This recipe is foolproof with just a few simple ingredients for the meatloaf and three ingredients for the sauce.
Sheet Pan Dinner with Sausage and Vegetables
It doesn't get much easier than sheet pan meals. This hearty meal has everything you need for a full dinner ready in just an hour, including kielbasa, red potatoes, green beans, bell peppers, and onions. "Just made this dish for dinner. My hubby and I loved it. The flavor was wonderful not to mention how good the house smelled from the fresh rosemary. I will be making this again," says reviewer Kathleen Bellow.
Chicken Marsala Over White Rice
You can have this chicken Marsala and rice dish ready in less than an hour, seriously, only 55 minutes. It's so easy to make, but tastes restaurant-quality, so you can serve it up with confidence even for a dinner party.