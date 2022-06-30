Our 15 Most Popular Dinner Party Recipes From the 1970s

Ready to throw a dinner party fit for the 1970s? Then we have the recipes for you. From appetizers, to entrées, to desserts, and drinks, we've got every course covered for your next throwback celebration. The key to these recipes is simplicity, yet elegance — it's all about presentation people! It doesn't matter how long it takes you in the kitchen, just as long as it looks as good as it tastes — and these recipes do just that. These delicious recipes will leave your dinner party guests craving more and supply you with plenty of compliments in return. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll through and take notes!