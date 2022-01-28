Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in January
We don't know about you, but the one thing that can always brighten our mood, especially during the long winter months, is dessert. Whether it's something loaded with chocolate or simply a traditional cake, dessert is a course we can't pass up — and neither can the Allrecipes community. This month, our community of home cooks was using pantry staples, like lemons, apples, peanut butter, and chocolate, to create delicious, wow-worthy desserts. Scroll through to find our most popular dessert recipes in January, and prepare for your mouth to start watering!
Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Dress up your oatmeal cookies by adding cocoa powder and chocolate chips. With just a little bit of chocolate, you'll have a cookie that everyone in your household will love! You can also add raisins to make these cookies into chocolate oatmeal raisin cookies.
Chocolate Cornstarch Pudding
Skip the pudding mix and go for the homemade good stuff. It doesn't take that much longer, only 40 minutes total, and you will definitely taste the difference (hint: the homemade pudding is better).
Lemon Pudding Cake I
This light and fluffy cake has a zesty lemon sauce that forms on the bottom of the pan. Reviewer Deb says, "Now my favorite dessert! Excellent. The only thing I'll do different next time is to add a bit more lemon zest and a touch more fresh lemon juice. A big hit and easy to make. I baked it in individual ramekins and sprinkled powdered sugar on the top after done. When baking in individual dishes cooking time is reduced by a few minutes. Thanks for a great recipe."
Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
With just three ingredients — peanut butter, sugar, and egg — it seriously can't get any easier to make these cookies. This recipe is virtually foolproof and, since there aren't a lot of steps, it's one the kids can help make too.
Cocoa Powder Chocolate Mousse
Curb your sweet tooth in just 10 minutes with these mini chocolate mousses. They only require four ingredients and are served in shot glasses, so they're perfectly portioned for individual treats.
The Best Unbaked Cherry Cheesecake Ever
If you don't want to spend time baking, try this cheesecake that only requires 30 active minutes of prep. After that, you can leave your cherry cheesecake in the fridge to set up for a few hours while you do other tasks.
Million Dollar Cake
If you've never made the Million Dollar Cake before, you are in for a real treat. The cake itself is simply made from a box of yellow cake mix, but the light and refreshing cream cheese frosting is the real million-dollar winner. You may even want to skip the cake and just eat the frosting out of the bowl, it's that good.
Lemon Meringue Cheesecake
Can't choose between a cheesecake or lemon meringue pie? You don't have to! This recipe gives you the best of both desserts with a lemon cheesecake topped with lemon curd and meringue. Plus, the presentation is gorgeous and it's sure to impress anyone who lays eyes on it.
Easy Apple Charlotte
Bite into this spice cake and you'll find a tasty apple surprise in the center. Unlike the traditional British apple Charlotte, this one doesn't use white bread and it's made in a springform pan — so it's easier than the traditional, but just as delicious.
Chocolate Caramel Brownies
With just a few ingredients you'll have delicious German chocolate and pecan brownies stuffed with a gooey caramel center. They take longer to make than your traditional box of brownies does, but they're so worth the wait!