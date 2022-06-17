The 10 Most Popular Desserts From the 1950s
From poodle skirts to soda fountains and drive-in movie theaters, the '50s had a lot of exciting trends. What's even more interesting than what was playing on the jukebox is what people made for dessert back then. Not only did they crave chiffon pies, cherry angel food cake, and lots of gelatin-based desserts, but they also made quite a few recipes that are still around today. So, whether you're planning the menu for your next dinner party or simply want a recipe that's a blast from the past, try making one of these beloved desserts. Scroll through to learn more about the most popular desserts from the 1950s.
Lemon Chiffon Pie
There's no better way to cool down on a hot summer day than with a light, fluffy slice of lemon chiffon pie. This no-bake recipe is sure to be a hit at your next cookout, family reunion, or gathering.
Cherry Angel Food Cake
Instead of using your usual recipe for angel food cake, why not spice things up by trying this recipe that adds cherries? Trust us, your taste buds will thank you for this interesting combination.
Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
Who said pumpkin was only a fall flavor? We highly recommend that you make this Pumpkin Chiffon Pie any time of year. The whipped cream and almond toffee brickle chips will only enhance this pie's tasty flavor.
Seven Layer Gelatin Salad
This fun, wacky, perfectly-layered dessert is sure to get rave reviews from anyone who tries it. "I have been making this for years and it is always a crowd-pleaser. It's worth the time it takes to make," says reviewer GINAH1.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake VII
While the '50s did have its share of unique recipes, there was also a consistent desire for classic ones such as pineapple upside-down cake. With more than 700 5-star reviews, we're sure that you'll love this dish as much as our community of home cooks does.
Banana Cream Pie
Banana cream pie was the most popular dessert among American soldiers in the 1950s — and with over 1,000 5-star reviews, it's safe to say it's still popular today. From the creamy banana filling to the flaky pie crust, what's not to love about this recipe?
Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns
There's no better way to kick off your morning than with a soft, tender, warm cinnamon bun. Once you take a bite of these cinnamon buns, you'll never want the store-bought ones ever again!
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler
Back in the 1950s, in an effort to sell more canned peaches, National Peach Cobbler Day, which is April 13, was created by the Georgia Peach Council. Feel free to enjoy this delicious dessert that day and any day with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Stained Glass Gelatin Cake
This beautiful gelatin cake not only looks amazing but tastes amazing too! Serve this eye-catching dessert at your next gathering and wait for the compliments to flood in.
Grown-Up Homemade Peeps®
Who said that Peeps were just for kids? These flavorful marshmallows go big on flavor, and they're great to enjoy all year round.