The Most Popular Dessert From Each U.S. State
There's nothing better than biting into a warm snickerdoodle or enjoying a delicious piece of peach cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. While most of us can attest to eating these desserts, we may not be aware that these recipes are the most popular desserts of a certain state. So, if you're curious about your home state's dessert, scroll through to find out.
Alabama: Lane Cake
If you've ever enjoyed a slice of Lane cake, a layer cake featuring pecans, raisins, cherries and coconut, then you can thank Emma Rylander Lane for creating this delicious dessert. Not only is it featured in the To Kill A Mockingbird novel, but it is so beloved in the state of Alabama, that in 2016 it became the state's official dessert.
Alaska: Baked Alaska
This cake and ice cream dessert was created to celebrate the purchase of Alaska from the Russian Empire in 1867. From the white meringue top to the ice cream filling, every time you take a bite of this treat, you'll be reminded of the state of Alaska.
Arizona: Sopapillas
This fried, flaky dessert is so popular in the state of Arizona that you can find it at most Mexican restaurants in the state. For an even more flavorful dish, try drizzling it with honey.
Arkansas: Chocolate Roll
If you ever visit Searcy County in Arkansas, one dessert that you will come across is the chocolate roll. Not only is there an annual chocolate roll festival in this county, but in 2012, Searcy County nicknamed itself the Chocolate Roll Capital of the World. You can find this dish being sold in just about any store.
California: Chiffon Cake
Once regarded as the "toast of Hollywood," chiffon cake continues to be a beloved dessert not only in California but in all states. User Bakingmamma even commented, "This was absolutely the most delicious cake I have ever made!" Spice up this recipe with your favorite flavor of icing and fruit.
Colorado: Peach Crisp
Throughout the summer and late fall season, the town of Palisade, CO is always a buzz due to it being harvesting time for the sweet and juicy Palisade peach. According to the Grand Junction Colorado website, the hot days and cool evenings are the perfect combination for bringing out this peach's natural sugars. Instead of buying your usual peaches, incorporate the Palisade peach into this yummy peach crisp if you can get your hands on them.
Connecticut: Snickerdoodles
Did you know that the snickerdoodle is the official state cookie of Connecticut? That's right, the Constitution State has claimed this sweet treat as its main dessert. What's not to love about the crispy edges, chewy center, or the coat of cinnamon sugar?
Delaware: Peach Pie
With Delaware's state flower being a peach blossom, it's no surprise that their signature dessert is a peach pie. Make sure you stock up on peaches because once you make this fruity dessert, you'll definitely want to make it again.
Florida: Key Lime Pie
While you may be aware of the scrumptious key lime pie and its citrusy flavor, you may not know the complicated origin story behind this unique dessert. Multiple theories surround the creator of the dessert but it is commonly believed that in the late 19th century, New Yorker Gail Borden patented condensed milk and due to key limes being a plentiful crop in Key West around that time, cooks were able to combine these ingredients together to make the smooth and creamy key lime pie.
Georgia: Peach Cobbler
According to the UGA Cooperative Extension, the state of Georgia produces over 130 million pounds of peaches each year. With these skyrocketing numbers, it's no wonder that Georgia has been nicknamed the Peach State or that its state dessert is a peach cobbler. And, with our recipe, all you'll need is five ingredients and fifty minutes.
Hawaii: Haupia
One traditional Hawaiian dessert that you can find being served at luaus, local restaurants, and other Hawaiian celebrations is the pudding-like dessert, haupia. One possible explanation regarding the origins of this dessert can be tied back to the Polynesians bringing the pia plant with them to Hawaii as they voyaged across the Pacific. And, since the 1940s, the popularity of this yummy dish has only increased. Just ask user Persis who said this about haupia, "this recipe was very easy to make and so tasty!''
Idaho: Mashed Potato Donuts
The rich, volcanic soil located in the Gem State, aka, Idaho makes it the perfect state for growing potatoes. And, there's no better way to experience the deliciousness of this starchy food than by using it to make donuts. Once you're done making these donuts, recipe creator Jennifer recommends dusting them off with powdered sugar, white sugar, or cinnamon.
Illinois: Pumpkin Pie
A staple of U.S. Thanksgiving celebrations across the country, the Illinois state legislature claimed classic pumpkin pie as its official dessert in 2015 to honor the pumpkin industry in the state.
Indiana: Sugar Cream Pie
Sugar Cream Pie, aka Hoosier Pie named after the Hoosier State, has been around the state of Indiana since the 1800s. This rich and creamy dessert that's been topped with cinnamon is the perfect way to finish off a delicious meal.
Iowa: Sour Cream Raisin Pie
According to VisitIowa.org, some Amish recipes like the sour cream raisin pie have become a regular staple in the state thanks to the Amish community living in Iowa for over 160 years. Traditionally, a raisin pie is served at Amish funerals or given to the family of the deceased person.
Kansas: Peppernuts
With large numbers of Germans migrating from Russia to Kansas in the 1870s, no holiday celebration in Kansas would be complete without the German cookie peppernuts! These chewy, icing-glazed cookies are not just perfect for the holiday season but for any event. So, the next time you need to satisfy your cookie craving, try making these bite-sized treats.
Kentucky: Derby Pie
In 1954, the Kern family created the delicious derby pie at the Melrose Inn in Prospect, Kentucky. Fun fact, according to Kern's Kitchen website, the name Derby pie was selected at random (not in association with the Kentucky Derby). Furthermore, this unique combination of chocolate and pecans will have you making this recipe again and again. The only recommendation we make is eating this dessert with ice cream.
Louisiana: Bananas Foster
In the early 50s, the city of New Orleans served as a major port of entry for bananas. After wanting to promote the sale of bananas, restaurant owner of Brennan's, Owen Brennan, asked his restaurant chef Paul Blangé to create a dessert that included this fruit. Blangé came up with none other than Bananas Foster! The dessert was named after Owen Brennan's friend, Richard Foster. Furthermore, the chewy, sliced bananas are cooked in a delicious rum sauce and then the entire dish is topped with a refreshing scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Maine: Blueberry Pie
The official dessert of Maine is the delectable blueberry pie. In 2011, the state legislature named the pie as its state dessert due to blueberries being a plentiful crop in the state. Serve this dish at your next family gathering or for an afternoon snack.
Maryland: Smith Island Cake
This chocolate-frosted cake is as delicious as it looks! Not only is this a delicious cake but it has quite an interesting origin story. Smith Island is located in Maryland and back in the 1800s, individuals on the island would send these nine-layered cakes with watermen for their autumn oyster harvest.
Massachusetts: Boston Cream Pie
In 1996, a civics class from Norton High School sponsored a bill to make Boston Cream Pie the official dessert of Massachusetts. This creamy, custard-filled dish is now the official state dessert.
Michigan: Cherry Cookies
With Michigan supplying over 70% of tart cherries in the U.S., cherry dessert recipes like chocolate cherry cookies are all the rage in the great state of Michigan! If you love chocolate and cherries, why not combine these two together for an appetizing treat that will make them your new favorite cookie.
Minnesota: Bundt Cake
The bundt cake pan originated in Minnesota at the Nordic Ware factory in St. Louis, MN. Due to proximity, bundt cakes are a popular treat in the state.
Mississippi: Mississippi Mud Pie
This dessert has a graham cracker crust layered with chocolate pudding and whipped cream. It's commonly believed that the pie is a reincarnation of the famous Mississippi Mud Cake, because both desserts remind partakers of the dark, thick mud found along the Mississippi River.
Missouri: Ice Cream Cone
Missouri's official state dessert is none other than the ever-popular ice cream cone! According to the Missouri Secretary of State's website, the ice cream cone quickly became popular in the state due to vendors at the 1904 St. Louis World Fair folding waffles into cones and filling them with ice cream.
Montana: S'mores
Due to Montana's outdoor recreation culture that includes a lot of camping there are a lot of s'mores that go along with it around the campfire.
Nebraska: Sweet Corn Cakes
Nicknamed the Cornhusker state, Nebraska produces over one billion bushels of corn each year. And, while Nebraska is known for its sweet corn ice cream, making this dish should suit your needs.
Nevada: Basque Cheesecake
The Basque community has resided in Nevada since the 19th century, so it's no surprise that some aspects of its cuisine have become a part of the state's culture. Like this cheesecake, which has a crunchy exterior that only enhances the richness of this already delicious dessert.
New Hampshire: Whoopie Pie
One theory as to why whoopie pies are popular in New Hampshire is because they were a huge phenomenon in New England. So, at almost every bakery in New Hampshire, you'll find these hand-held treats being sold.
New Jersey: Crumb Cake
If you walk into an NJ bakery, you will most likely find Crumb Cake being displayed due to this scrumptious dessert originating in Germany, and the Garden State having a large German population. If you're still unsure about trying this dessert, read what user Debi651 had to say about the dish, "Excellent!!! Loved all the crumbs it made!! Was a winner in my house!"
New Mexico: Biscochitos
The official state cookie of New Mexico is none other than Biscochitos! These star-shaped cookies topped with cinnamon-sugar are a delicious treat that goes great with a cup of coffee.
New York: Cheesecake
From cronuts to bagels to pizza, the city of New York is quite the food hub. However, when it comes to dessert, the rich and creamy cheesecake seems to be the go-to dish for most residents of the Big Apple. And, by experimenting with a cheese pie in the early 1920s, owner of Reuben's Restaurant and Delicatessen and The Turf Restaurant, Arnold Reuben was able to create this delicious dessert.
North Carolina: Coconut Cake
If you didn't already know, coconut cake is a popular dessert throughout the south, so it's no surprise that this dessert is a hit in North Carolina. If you're not already a fan of coconut, you will be, after you taste this cake. User Bakermom67 said, " I absolutely LOVED this recipe! I was not a big coconut cake lover but I wanted to try this recipe. I am so glad I did! It came out very moist and delicious."
North Dakota: Krumkake
One classic dessert that is popular in North Dakota is the crispy Krumkake cookie. It's a rolled up Norwegian cookie that has become the state dessert of North Dakota due the large population of people with Norwegian ancestry in the state.
Ohio: Buckeyes
Due to an abundance of Ohio Buckeye trees growing within the state's borders, Ohio has rightfully earned the nickname of being the Buckeye state. This combination of chocolate and peanut butter is made to look like the fruit from the buckeye tree. Enjoy these buckeyes as an afternoon snack, because, it's never too early for dessert, right?
Oklahoma: Pecan Pie
Hazelle Fields probably didn't imagine her pecan pie recipe becoming so popular that it would eventually be sold in grocery stores throughout Oklahoma and other surrounding states. Her pecan pie, better known as Field's Pie, has become such a huge hit in the Sooner State that most tend to associate this dish with being the official dessert of Oklahoma.
Oregon: Marionberry Pie
According to NPR, since the state of Oregon grows approximately 33 million pounds of marionberries each year, the official state pie of Oregon is naturally, marionberry pie. This dessert is so popular in the state that it is considered a traditional comfort food.
Pennsylvania: Chocolate Chip Cookie
The original Hershey's chocolate factory was founded in Lancaster, PA in 1894, which is one possible explanation as to why the chocolate chip cookie is the state dessert of Pennsylvania. This type of cookie is just pure perfection; from the crispy outer edges to the delicious chocolate chips, your taste buds will be doing a happy dance with each bite.
Rhode Island: Coconut Custard Pie
Some residents of Rhode Island are probably aware of this unforgettable pie due to Wayland Bakery making it a hit. This pie is the perfect combination of coconut, custard, eggs, white sugar, vanilla extract, and other ingredients.
South Carolina: Buttermilk Pie
Buttermilk pie is known as a Southern delicacy. You can find this dessert being served in different cafes across the South Carolina such as the Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Try making this recipe to satisfy your buttermilk pie craving and eat it with a big scoop of whipped cream.
South Dakota: Kuchen
Kuchen is the German word for "cake" and this particular recipe is well-loved in South Dakota due to roughly 40% of their population being German. Traditionally, this is a German dough pie that has been made with custard and contains a fruity filling. While recipe creator Sher15 used peaches in her dish, you can try another fruit, like apples or plums.
Tennessee: Banana Pudding
Did you know that the town of Centerville, TN holds a National Banana Pudding Festival each year? With that fact alone, we feel that this dessert has rightly earned the title of the official state dessert of Tennessee.
Texas: Pecan Pie
According to Texas Monthly magazine, Texas produces around 60 million pounds of pecans each year and its state tree is the pecan tree. So it's no surprise that the state's dessert is also the yummy pecan pie!
Utah: Jell-O
Utah consumes more Jell-O than any other state in the U.S. And this dessert doesn't have just one layer but seven layers of fruit-flavored Jell-O. Each time you eat one cube of this Jell-O, you'll be tasting a rainbow of fruit.
Vermont: Apple Pie
Vermont produces more than 40 million pound of apples annually, making classic apple pie a popular dessert in the state. With more than 10,000 people giving this recipe a 5-star rating, there's no second guessing the popularity of this classic American dessert.
Virginia: Peanut Butter Pie
While the state pie of Virginia is actually peanut pie, this variation is a wonderful creamy ode to the pie, which is served at the very popular Virginia Diner. And, along with Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Missouri, Virginia produces over eight percent of the total peanut crop in the U.S.
Washington: Nanaimo bars
Graham cracker crust on the bottom, vanilla custard filling in the middle, and a semisweet chocolate top make up these bars. This delicious dessert gets its name from the city of Nanaimo, which is located in the western Canadian province of British Columbia. And, since part of Washington borders Canada, this scrumptious dish has easily found its way into the state.
West Virginia: Blackberry Cake
Since blackberries can be found almost anywhere in West Virginia, it's no surprise that one popular dessert in West Virginia is the Blackberry Cake. Recipe creator Allison S.F. mentions that this particular cake is delicious at any time of the year!
Wisconsin: Cream Puffs
Did you know that since 1924, the classic cream puff has been a signature food item at the Wisconsin State Fair? Well, with this recipe, we have you covered. Not only will you make about 25 cream puffs, but once you put this dish together your guests will think that you are a master chef.
Wyoming: Cowboy Cookies
With Wyoming being nicknamed as the Cowboy State, cowboy cookies are the perfect dessert for it. If you're wondering what they taste like, "they're like a mix between a chocolate chip cookie and an oatmeal cookie!!," said user Gayle.