16 Mom-Approved Christmas Cookies to Sweeten the Season
No matter what this holiday season has in store, it is officially cookie season. Whether you're gearing up for a cookie swap, baking for your nearest and dearest, or just eager for your kitchen to smell like vanilla and butter, our extended team of moms have your back. These are our best tried and true cookie recipes handed down from moms to help make your season a little sweeter.
Mom's Chocolate Chip Cookies
This version of a classic chocolate chip turns some things upside down with the addition of vanilla pudding mix in the dough. Crisp on the edges, chewy in the middle, they just might be your new fave chocolate chip recipe!
Mom's Cookies
Moms are always sneaking some good stuff into cookies, and these generous versions contain raisins, walnuts and dates, for a perfect combo of crunchy and chewy.
Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles
A classic snickerdoodle may be one of the most traditional holiday cookies imaginable, and the scent of cinnamon will make your whole house smell festive.
Mom's Sugar Cookies
If you love those frosted sugar cookies that you get at the store, wait till you figure out how easy they are to make at home!
Mom's Ranger Cookies
The unusual combination of corn flakes, oatmeal and coconut make these ranger cookies extra fun to make with kids, they'll love the idea of cereal in cookies!
Mom's Ginger Snaps
Ginger snaps are often the gateway ginger experience for people, and being able to make a good one is a skill that will never let you down.
Mom's Island Treasures
Coconut and pecan take these island treasure cookies to a tropical place, and milk chocolate chips ensure that they are undeniably addictive.
Mom's Nut Horns
Most baking cultures have some sort of snail-shaped cookie-like pastry, whether a traditional Jewish rugelach or an Italian crescent. These nut horns are a terrific version of a spiral dough cookie that will be a hit all season long.
Working Mom's Hamentashen
While these triangle-shaped stuffed cookies are traditional for the Jewish holiday of Purim, we love them all year long, especially the winter holidays. Fill with any fruit preserves, or try something extra special like Nutella or peanut butter.
Mama's Chewy Oatmeal Cookies
Home cook rocksoutforcheese shares this family recipe with us and says, " I recreated this recipe from memory from my childhood. They are so good, they have a place in every woman's cookbook in my family."
Mama's Whoopie Pies
Marshmallow cream is sandwiched between pillowy chocolate cookies for a nostalgic treat your kids will love. Several reviewers recommend doubling the amount of filling, and you know our home cooks always give the best advice.
Momma's Wheat Germ Cookies
You know how Mom's always trying to sneak good-for-you ingredients into the most unlikely places? Well, these cookies are packed with wheat germ and oatmeal along with coconut, pecans, and dates.
Mom's Cheesecake Cookie Bars
DevDrew shares this rich and tempting recipe with us and comments, "Found this cheesecake cookie bars recipe going through my mom's recipe box. Good memories..."
Tatyana's Momma's Truly Excellent Shortbread Cookies
Often the best cookie recipes are handed down from mother to daughter to friend. Kiese says, "These are the best short bread cookies! They are buttery and light. Thank you Tatyana's Momma for this delicious recipe! Yum yum!"
Mom's Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies
Hailey Ray tells us, "My mom makes these every year for Christmas, and I must admit, they are one of my favorites!"
My Mom's Spritz Cookies
"A family favorite," says Allrecipes Allstar Yoly. "And it doesn't even have to be Christmas to make them!"
To make spritz cookies, you're going to need a cookie press. Try this $16 Amazon.com best-seller.