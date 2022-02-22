5 Migas Recipes To Start Your Mornings off Right
Migas are proof that a few simple ingredients can go a long way. Originally Iberian, the Mexican scrambled egg dish turns a handful of staple ingredients — think tortillas, cheese, garlic, and basic veggies — into a hearty breakfast. They're inexpensive and easy to make, and they're just as welcome on a casual weekday morning as they are at a weekend brunch. Scroll through our best migas recipes.
Migas
If you've got leftovers and eggs, then you have plenty of reasons to make migas in the morning. This miga recipe utilizes diced cooked ham, but depending on what's in your refrigerator, the possibilities are nearly endless.
Tex-Mex Migas
These Tex-Mex migas incorporate Cheddar cheese, green chiles, tomato, and taco sauce, but if you like, you don't have to stop there. Community members recommend adding extra ingredients such as minced onion, black beans, sour cream, cilantro, and pico de gallo.
Migas II
"This was my husband's favorite breakfast growing up in a Mexican household," says creator SHELLSHOCK. "Now we make it all times of day and even our kids always ask for seconds. Very simple, inexpensive, and quick to make. I sometimes add hot pepper sauce, or ingredients you would like in an omelet, but my husband prefers it the traditional way."
Migas Breakfast Tacos
Allrecipes Allstar Yoly calls this recipe a "deconstructed form of migas." These tacos still utilize the same flavor components and ingredients. Adding fried tortilla strips at the end allows for some crunch.
Breakfast Migas
If you really want to make some memorable migas, try this recipe, which includes homemade salsa that's loaded with spices and aromatics. This method also eliminates the need for store-bought tortilla chips — trust us, they're much better when you make them at home.