15 Recipes You'll Instantly Recognize if You Had a Midwestern Grandmother

I had the good fortune to have a grandmother who was not only a superior cook, but also a recipe tester for cookbooks. We were very close, and my love of all things culinary can be traced to her. For many years, she lived in the condo below ours, and I would beeline to her right after school to see what treats she was working on. As a Chicagoan, her cooking traditions were solidly Midwestern, with eastern European Jewish flair and traditions. While my memories are of her specific styles of cooking, I have loved learning about the "grandmother" traditions of my friends as they share their own memories and dishes with me. There is just something about Midwestern grandma food, simple to prepare, utterly comforting, designed to enliven the spirit and fortify the body. Here are some of our favorite Midwestern Grandmother recipes you might want to get to know, wherever you live.