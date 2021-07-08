15 Recipes You'll Instantly Recognize if You Had a Midwestern Grandmother
I had the good fortune to have a grandmother who was not only a superior cook, but also a recipe tester for cookbooks. We were very close, and my love of all things culinary can be traced to her. For many years, she lived in the condo below ours, and I would beeline to her right after school to see what treats she was working on. As a Chicagoan, her cooking traditions were solidly Midwestern, with eastern European Jewish flair and traditions. While my memories are of her specific styles of cooking, I have loved learning about the "grandmother" traditions of my friends as they share their own memories and dishes with me. There is just something about Midwestern grandma food, simple to prepare, utterly comforting, designed to enliven the spirit and fortify the body. Here are some of our favorite Midwestern Grandmother recipes you might want to get to know, wherever you live.
Grandma's French Dressing
Every good Midwestern meal begins with a simple salad, and every good grandmother has a killer homemade-signature salad dressing up her sleeve. The Midwest loves a sweet and sour French dressing, and this recipe is sure to become a classic for your family.
Grandmother's Sour Cream Cucumber Salad
In addition to a regular lettuce salad, many Midwestern meals include some sort of dressed raw vegetable side dish along with the main meal. The large number of Scandinavian, German, and Eastern European immigrants in the region all brought this tradition with them. We love this easy sour cream cucumber salad as a light and bright side to any meat.
Quick Yeast Rolls
No Midwestern grandmother worth her salt ever has an empty breadbasket on the dinner table. A classic yeast roll is thing of beauty, and this fast recipe will become your go-to in no time.
The Best Chicken Soup Ever
If there is one recipe inextricably linked to grandmothers, especially Midwestern grandmothers, it has to be chicken soup. The staple all winter long, and anytime someone is feeling poorly, is one of those dishes everyone should know how to make. This recipe is grandmother tested and approved.
Cheese Babka
Filled breads can be found all over the Midwest, and we all know that no one bakes quite like your grandmother. Babka comes from the Eastern European tradition of yeasted breads that are filled and rolled. While many of the versions you might be familiar with are chocolate or cinnamon, this unique version is a Polish style filled with sweetened cheese similar to a cheese danish.
Sausage Brunch Casserole
The Midwest is famous for its casserole traditions, and no one could stretch leftovers like a crafty grandma. We might not be having those stick-to-your-ribs country breakfasts every day, but your next brunch will be most improved with the addition of a cheesy sausage casserole just like Nana used to make.
Grandma's Meat and Tater Hotdish
Minnesotan grandmothers invented and made famous the "hot dish," their own specialized take on a shepherd's pie. These casseroles have been a standard for Minnesota families for generations, and there are thousands of versions out there. This one is traditional, from one grandma to you.
My Grandmother's Cabbage and Noodles
Having a side dish that incorporates both carbs and vegetables has long been a way for a busy grandmother to get supper on the table. Boosting with meat as a way of seasoning is a tradition throughout the Midwest. This cabbage and noodle dish with bacon will convert even the most stalwart cabbage hater to a cabbage lover.
Grandmother's Pork Chop Dinner
The Midwest is famous for its pork production, and on farms all over the region, a pork chop dinner is the way grandmothers say "I love you" at Sunday suppers. This recipe of chops, potatoes, and onions is the perfect dish to serve your family and can be easily multiplied to serve as many as you need.
Grandma's Brisket
In other parts of the country, briskets are smoked for barbeque, but here in the Midwest, the low-and-slow cooking style is a braise. My grandmother was famous for her brisket, which was the centerpiece of many a holiday meal. This version might just become your new favorite way to feed a crowd.
Slovak Stuffed Cabbage
Stuffed and rolled dishes are a staple of pretty much every culture, and the Midwest is rich in all of those traditions. This is a Slovakian version of a stuffed cabbage roll, that has been passed down through many generations, and if you have never tried to make these from scratch, this is the place to start.
Broccoli Casserole
A cheesy vegetable side dish casserole is something every Midwestern grandmother has in her back pocket. A delicious way to convince kids to eat green things, an easy dish to whip up for a potluck or to bring to a friend in need, and the perfect dish just in case a vegetarian might be at the table. This broccoli and rice casserole fits the bill deliciously.
Grandmother Stougaard's Caramel Pecan Sweet Rolls
When it comes to sweets, many Midwestern grandmothers rely on recipes that do double duty. Served with a scoop of ice cream after dinner, a caramel pecan sweet roll is a decadent dessert. The large batch leaves plenty to rewarm for breakfast. These are an all-day treat that is worth the effort.
Grandmother's Pound Cake
You have to assume it was a grandmother who originated the recipe for pound cake, based on a pound each of butter, flour, eggs, and sugar. A no-recipe recipe that made dessert fast and delicious. Pound cakes are a Midwestern favorite, and while many recipes have adapted to include leaveners and flavorings, there is a particular pleasure in doing it the traditional way, just like grandmothers have been doing for generations.
Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust
Grandmothers and pies go hand in hand, from small individual hand pies, to large family style pies, making the most of Midwestern fruit and dairy alike, which means that no one makes a pie crust like a grandmother. Once you master pie crust, a world of dessert will open to you that is endlessly adaptable.