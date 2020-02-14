15 Meyer Lemon Recipes That Celebrate Citrus Season
There's a good reason why Meyer lemons have a devoted fan base: Meyer lemons have a distinctive flavor and aroma that can't be matched by ordinary lemons. And their growing season is short, so when you see them in the market, you've got to act fast. Not familiar with Meyer lemons? They're a cross between a regular lemon and a mandarin orange, and are smaller in size and more floral and fragrant, and less acidic than their standard lemon counterparts. Can't find Meyer lemons in your area? You can substitute equal parts lemon juice and orange or mandarin juice for Meyer lemon juice. It won't be exactly the same, but it will come close. Discover 15 of our best Meyer lemon recipes to make the most of this unique citrus fruit.
Chef John's Dutch Babies
This dish is perfect for anyone who can't decide between sweet or savory. Reviewer Kelly2 says, "I loved the lemon-y, custard-y, creamy, and crispy eggy combination of this dish."
Meyer Lemon Pie
"A tangy sweet and sour treat, the Meyer lemons make it sweeter than a traditional lemon pie, but still keep that citrus kick," says recipe creator Melissa Cebrian.
Meyer Lemon Avocado Toast
A little Meyer juice and zest go a long way on this avocado toast. "I'm an avocado toast addict and let me just say, the lemon zest adds a whole new dimension. A great recipe with many options," says reviewer bd.weld.
Meyer Lemon Martini
"Meyer lemons, a cross between a lemon and an orange, have a sweeter, less acidic flavor than the more common lemon," says recipe creator cookin'mama. "If you have to use a regular lemon, add a little extra sugar to taste."
Coconut, Yam, and Leek Soup
Meyer lemon, coriander, cumin, coconut, leeks, and yams combine to make a complex soup that's vegan-friendly. Fielding S Williams says, "That lemon makes it amazing!"
Meyer Lemon and Blueberry Cheese Tart
The classic flavor combination of lemon and blueberry is made better with Meyer lemon. "So creamy and delicious, with a bright, true blueberry flavor, accented by that hint of lemon--I was proud to take this to my dinner club, last night!"
Meyer Lemon Curd
Recipe creator Hogareno suggests using this lemon curd in a pie or as a spread or spooned into decorative jars for a homemade gift and says, "my secret to prevent curdling is to start out the cooking low and slow; when it smooths out, then turn the heat up to medium and stir constantly until it's done."
Meyer Lemon Cream Sauce for Salmon
"The salmon can be cooked any way you prefer, because the star of this recipe is the lemon cream sauce made with Meyer lemon," says recipe creator thedailygourmet.
Meyer Lemonade with Mint
Possibly the most refreshing way to use up your Meyer lemons is by making this lemonade. Reviewer Kudra says, "Make sure you use MEYER lemons! Not regular lemons! Meyer Lemons are much sweeter."
Meyer Lemon Olive Oil and Honey Chevre Spread
This goat cheese-based spread is the perfect addition to any snack board. "It's hard to believe only three ingredients make such a delectable spread! I've taken it to two parties, and no one can stop eating this little goodie," says reviewer Bibi.
Kickin' Kale Pesto
This savory dish has just a splash of Meyer lemon for a full-bodied, vibrant flavor profile. Recipe creator The Gruntled Gourmand, "This recipe is a wonderful way to enjoy fresh kale! This vibrant, spicy addition to pasta or just over fresh bread has a delicious kick!"
Brandon's Blue Cheese Dressing
"After a few hours or overnight this is better than any blue cheese dressing we have ever had, it is more than worth a try," says reviewer Nana Sandy. Could it be that Meyer lemon juice was the secret ingredient?
Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
"When Meyer lemons are in season, typically between November and March, be sure to snag some up to make this lemon-Parmesan dressing," says recipe creator France C. "Meyer lemons are much less tart and acidic than traditional lemons, like a cross between a lemon and a mandarin. They're also sweeter, so no additional sugar is needed. I love this on kale salad, but also drizzled over roasted veggies or grilled salmon or trout."
Tart Meyer Lemon Sorbet
"This is so refreshing! Turned out more like a granita than a sorbet really. I garnished it with some candied lemon peel and a sprig of mint," says reviewer Kim's Cooking Now. "Turned out so pretty. Would make a nice dessert for a dinner party."
Jen's Cranberry Apple Pie
Fragrant Meyer lemon zest takes this apple pie to the next level. Reviewer debbieprice says, "We made this for Christmas and it was amazing! Perfect amount of tart and sweet. The cinnamon and nutmeg combined with the lemon zest made it so unique and tasty!"
More Inspiration
Try one of Our Best Savory Lemon Recipes for Dinner. Plus, explore our entire collection of Citrus Recipes.