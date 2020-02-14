15 Meyer Lemon Recipes That Celebrate Citrus Season

There's a good reason why Meyer lemons have a devoted fan base: Meyer lemons have a distinctive flavor and aroma that can't be matched by ordinary lemons. And their growing season is short, so when you see them in the market, you've got to act fast. Not familiar with Meyer lemons? They're a cross between a regular lemon and a mandarin orange, and are smaller in size and more floral and fragrant, and less acidic than their standard lemon counterparts. Can't find Meyer lemons in your area? You can substitute equal parts lemon juice and orange or mandarin juice for Meyer lemon juice. It won't be exactly the same, but it will come close. Discover 15 of our best Meyer lemon recipes to make the most of this unique citrus fruit.