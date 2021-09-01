21 Mexican Chicken Casseroles for Delicious Dinners
Your favorite dinnertime protein is served with a kick in these 20 Mexican-inspired casseroles. Cook your own chicken, or pick up a rotisserie chicken to make things a breeze. Scroll through to find some of our favorite zesty chicken casseroles — you'll find layered casseroles with chewy tortillas, rich cheeses, spicy sauces, hearty beans, and crunchy chip toppings. All you need is a cool dollop of sour cream or guacamole on the side, and dinner is served!
Mexican Casserole
Besides the chicken and cheese, this easy casserole uses all pantry staples for a recipe you can whip up at a moment's notice. Each bite is packed with tender chicken breast, hearty black beans, sweet corn, and gooey cheese.
Mexican Casserole with Tortillas
This Mexican-inspired casserole is a stand-out thanks to using two types of cream soup, chicken and mushroom, to create a decadent sauce. Recipe creator Katherine says, "This easy casserole is all my family requests!"
Doritos® Chicken Cheese Casserole
Amp up the flavor of your chicken casserole by swapping in Doritos for regular tortilla chips. The result is an extra cheesy dish loaded with chicken, corn, and salsa.
"Pantry Raid" Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Creamy, comforting, and just a little spicy, what's not to love about this family-friendly casserole? Chicken, beans, and a bold cream cheese sauce are topped with cornbread mix and baked until golden brown.
Easy Mexican Chicken Spaghetti
If you're tired of pasta with red sauce, change up your spaghetti game with this Mexican-inspired recipe instead. It has a creamy sauce that's mild enough for even picky eaters to enjoy.
Mexican Chicken Taco Casserole
"This is flavorful way to deconstruct your tacos and make serving them up a little easier on you!" says Rebekah Rose Hills. "Serve tacos casserole-style, and top them with your favorite toppings — shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, etc. as desired!"
Spicy Southwest Chicken Casserole
The trio of green chiles, picante sauce, and chili powder spice up this bold casserole. Reviewer stacybic raves, "Loved this recipe! Easy and very flavorful. It allows for you to add or subtract certain ingredients based on tastes and whether or not you have them available."
Creamy Chicken Tortilla Bake
Since it relies on already cooked chicken, this easy casserole can be cooked up in the microwave or the oven. Either way, you'll be enjoying a creamy sauce studded with green chiles, sautéed onions, and chopped chicken.
Oh-So-Good Chicken
Have leftover chicken and rice on hand? Then you're just a few steps away from enjoying this simple casserole. Dressed up with the trifecta of salsa, sour cream, and shredded cheese, it's an easy way to enjoy leftovers.
Tex-Mex Chicken Casserole
This casserole is a spicy spin on the classic King Ranch Chicken recipe. Chopped chicken is combined with condensed cream soups, diced tomatoes, green chiles, and plenty of spices to add a kick of heat.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole II
Enjoy all the taste of enchiladas without the hassle of rolling. Recipe creator Anya describes this dish as, "A great enchilada recipe for a hot summer night, and all you have to do is pair it with a salad and rice!"
Chicken Suiza Cornbread Bake
This clever bake is the done differently, having the hearty cornbread as the bottom, then using sour cream-coated chicken, mushrooms, and chiles as the topping. "This is so good we ate the leftovers for breakfast the next morning," says reviewer STEPSWA.
Chicken Fajita Pasta Bake
Switch up pasta night with this Mexican-inspired bake. Penne noodles are paired with sliced veggies, black beans, and plenty of cheese in a rich taco seasoning sauce.
Chicken Tortilla Casserole
This casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal: It needs to chill for 24 hours before it's ready to bake. That step ensures that all the flavors meld and the tortillas have time to soak up the rich sauce.
Weeknight Mexican Chicken Lasagna
"A fabulously easy and delicious take on a favorite — this lasagna is full of Mexican flavors and uses layers of corn tortillas in place of noodles," says SunnyDaysNora. "Easy to adapt and personalize — try adding sautéed veggies, Spanish rice, diced jalapeño, or even switching out the red salsa for green!"
Shortcut Chicken Fajita Casserole
No one will believe that you only need five ingredients to create this wow-worthy casserole. Chicken is combined with frozen fajita mix, seasoning, and a thick layer of cheese before baking until bubbly. Serve over rice or tortilla chips for a hearty meal.
Chicken Dorito Casserole
Everyone's favorite flavored tortilla chip is the star of this family-friendly casserole. Chopped chicken is amped up with canned tomatoes and chiles, Creole seasoning, mushroom soup, and a whole package of shredded cheese.
Poblano Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Using both fresh poblano and jalapeño peppers, this chicken casserole packs a world of flavor. The creamy sauce is described by recipe creator TYGERCOOKS as "a modified Alfredo recipe," making for an ultra rich dish.
White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole
Let your slow cooker do the work for you with this simple chicken casserole. "Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles," shares TRISTA5.
Layered Chicken and Black Bean Enchilada Casserole
With layers of ingredients and layers of flavor, this easy twist on enchiladas will be your new go-to Mexican-inspired casserole. Chicken is spiced with cumin and coriander, then tossed with cilantro, green chiles, and black beans before getting tucked between tortillas with lots of cheese and red enchilada sauce.
Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole
If you're a fan of white chicken chili, then you're sure to enjoy this chicken and green chile casserole. "Delicious," describes Kimiko Proctor. "My husband and I liked this a lot. He had 3 servings!"