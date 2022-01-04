10 Top-Rated Salmon Recipes Inspired by the Mediterranean Diet
Salmon really lends itself to the fresh ingredients and sunny flavors of the Mediterranean! We love it simply prepared, paired with sweet tomatoes, rich olive oil, lemon, garlic, and herbs. Explore our most hearty and healthy Mediterranean-inspired salmon dishes, featuring grilled Mediterranean salmon foil parcels, salmon piccata with capers, Greek-style baked salmon, and more.
Grilled Mediterranean Salmon in Foil
Salmon filets are grilled in a foil parcel with cherry tomatoes, black olive tapenade, basil, thyme, and olive oil for a gorgeous al fresco evening meal. And when the weather isn't grill-friendly? Bake the parcels in the oven!
Mediterranean-Twist Salmon
Pan-fried salmon with a garlic, tomato, and balsamic sauce is simply delicious. Serve with couscous for an easy Mediterranean-style dish any night of the week. "Family loved it!" says home cook jkw321. "The balsamic reduced and added a wonderful sweetness."
Pan-Seared Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon
Salmon filets are stuffed with a flavorful mixture of Mediterranean ingredients, including sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, spinach, and feta; then they're pan fried to perfection in this flavor-packed fish dish that looks and tastes fantastic.
Mediterranean Salmon
Broiled salmon fillets are flavored with garlic, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, cilantro, and basil in this easy fish dish that's sure to become a family favorite. "The fact that it takes less than half an hour to make is wonderful, but the results are very tasty, which is extra wonderful!" says recipe reviewer BlondeCook.
Tomato Basil Salmon
Salmon fillets are baked with olive oil, basil, Parmesan, and sliced tomatoes with incredibly moist and tender results. "I used fresh basil leaves and layered them under the tomato slices," says home cook Chris Olesen. "It made a pretty presentation and the family enjoyed it."
Oven-Baked Salmon with Herbs
Oven-baked salmon topped with a subtly sweet garlic-and-herb crust makes for a seafood dinner that's bursting with flavor. Try a mixture of dill, parsley, and spring onion for a different flavor variation.
Greek-Style Baked Salmon
All the ingredients you'd typically find in a Greek salad, including juicy tomatoes, feta cheese, and red onion feature in this colorful baked salmon dish. Serve with a side of orzo for a meal with real Mediterranean flair.
Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad
Ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, shallots, and penne pasta are tossed in a lemon-mustard-dill vinaigrette in this tasty Mediterranean-inspired pasta salad. Black or green olives make a delicious addition.
Salmon Fillets in a Spicy Tomato Sauce
Salmon steaks are baked in a tomato, red wine, oregano, and basil sauce with capers to create this restaurant-worthy dish. Red pepper flakes add a burst of heat, and freshly chopped parsley gives it a beautiful presentation.
Salmon Piccata
Pan-seared salmon is served with a smooth lemon and caper sauce drizzled on top in this elegant Mediterranean-inspired recipe that cooks in just 15 minutes. Serve topped with additional capers and lemon slices.