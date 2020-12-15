15 Mediterranean Diet Soup Recipes
Filled with veggies, legumes, grains, olive oil, and herbs, these delicious soups follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet. And what could be easier than stirring together a balanced dinner in one pot? This collection of easy Mediterranean-inspired soup recipes includes Mediterranean lentil soup, minestrone, chicken soup, fish soup, and more. Slurp up!
Jamie's Minestrone
This tomato-based soup is full of veggies, which feature prominently in the Mediterranean diet. The recipe packs in fresh green beans, baby spinach, zucchini, carrots, celery, and onion. "I created this soup after becoming tired of the excess salt and lack of veggies in canned minestrone," recipe creator Jamie says.
Best Ever Split Pea
Legumes are an important source of protein and fiber in the Mediterranean diet. This split pea soup tastes rich without needing dairy or meat. To make it vegan, if desired, just replace chicken broth with vegetable broth.
Oh-So-Good Chicken Vegetable Soup
Take this classic chicken soup as a reminder that you don't need to add much more than veggies and protein to make a comforting meal. "This is a very versatile recipe, so you can tailor the seasonings to your liking," says reviewer France C.
Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)
"Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal," recipe creator Diana Moutsopoulos says. "It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar." The vinegar not only adds flavor, but helps your body absorb iron and nutrients from the lentils.
Fiesta Sweet Potato Soup
High-fiber sweet potatoes may not be a staple around the Mediterranean, but they definitely make for Mediterranean diet-friendly eating! Here, a classic black bean soup takes on a subtle sweetness, courtesy of roasted red peppers and sweet potatoes. Finish it off each bowl with chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime.
Vegan Creamy Mushroom and Farro Soup
Whole grains are an important component of the Mediterranean diet. In this hearty soup, farro and mushrooms bring a satisfying chew to this best-rated soup, which gets its creaminess from coconut milk.
Ribollita (Reboiled Italian Cabbage Soup)
A delicious soup that seems like it was made for the Mediterranean diet. With cabbage, Swiss chard, kale, carrots, and diced tomatoes, this traditional Italian soup sneaks in a lot of veggies. Cannellini beans and potatoes keep it filling.
Spicy Lime Avocado Soup
Jalapeno, lime juice, and cilantro give this chicken soup its zippy flavor. To keep this a one-pot soup, reviewer Serepta suggests using rotisserie or leftover chicken, adding it at the end.
Sweet Vegan Butternut Squash Soup
Sweet potato and butternut squash roast in the oven for half of the recipe's cook time, and the soup takes less hands-on time than it lets on.
Creamy Italian White Bean Soup
Bean soups are a great Mediterranean diet go-to, especially if you prepare batches in bulk and freeze in individual portions. Reviewers recommend adding more garlic and using chicken broth instead of water for extra flavor. Some have added chicken or sausage.
Mediterranean Fish Soup
This tomato-based soup resembles bouillabaisse, a Mediterranean stew that's as popular with home cooks as it is with chefs. "Five stars is not enough! Truly not enough," Amy Celtic says. "Making soup is my specialty, and this soup is amazing!"
Chickpea Soup I
If you have sweet potatoes, garlic, and onions, this 45-minute soup's other ingredients (like canned chickpeas, frozen mixed veggies, and dried herbs) make it excellent for last-minute dinners.
Roasted Cauliflower Soup
Here's another recipe that would benefit with broth in place of water. But roasting cauliflower amps up its flavor so much that you just don't need to add more than olive oil, onion, and garlic.
Kale, White Bean, and Farro Stew
"This recipe is a spin on a classic Italian farro and bean soup, but heartier and with more vegetables," recipe submitter Nichole Spell says.
Vegetarian Moroccan Harira
Warming spices like paprika, turmeric, saffron, ginger, and harissa make this traditional Moroccan soup extra comforting.
