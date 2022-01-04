20 Meal Prep Chicken Recipes That Aren't Boring
We all know that meal prepping is a fantastic way to enjoy healthy, budget-friendly lunches throughout the week. But, let's be honest — eating the same bland meal again and again can get exhausting! That's why we rounded up our best meal prep chicken ideas. From nutrient-packed bowls and salads to easy-to-assemble bento boxes, the chicken recipes you'll find in this bookmark-worthy collection are definitely not boring.
Instant Pot Crispy Chicken Carnitas
Use your Instant Pot to make this deliciously simple meal prep chicken recipe. Recipe creator Margo suggests serving with tortillas, diced onions, chopped cilantro, cabbage, lime wedges, and "anything else you like!"
Greek Chicken Couscous Bowl
This healthy lunch option features a couscous base that's topped with lots of fresh veggies, lemony Greek chicken, feta cheese, and homemade tzatziki sauce.
Mango Chicken Meal Prep Bowls
"These coconut-mango chicken meal prep bowls with basmati rice, corn salsa, and an easy mango marinade are a delicious way to prep your lunches for the week," according to recipe creator middle_angel21, who suggests topping with extra cilantro.
Quick Meal-Prep Chicken
A lot of meal prep recipes call for pre-cooked chicken. The store-bought kind can be expensive and full of additives, so here's a simple hack: Freeze these simple broiled chicken breasts to add to all your favorite make-ahead meals.
Asian Chicken Salad in a Jar
How gorgeous is this layered mason jar salad with carrots, red bell peppers, chow mein noodles, cooked chicken, and shredded lettuce? A peanut butter-soy sauce dressing is the perfect finishing touch.
Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling
This seasoned shredded chicken taco filling, spiced with cumin and chili powder, is perfect for all your meal prep needs. A tomato-based sauce holds it all together.
Spicy Rice Noodle Salad
Turn up the heat with Chef John's chicken noodle salad spiced with Asian chili paste. This dish is served cold, so it's perfect to prep for low-effort lunches.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad
Recipe creator Jia T. says this is a "simple-to-make salad with bold flavors." It comes together in just 30 minutes and makes four servings, so it's a great meal prep chicken recipe for the busy cook.
Chicken Salad with Apples, Grapes, and Walnuts
If you're looking for a meal prep chicken recipe for the whole family, your search ends here. This fresh, fruity, and crunchy chicken salad makes a whopping 12 servings!
Chicken, Tomato, and Spinach Quesadillas
This simple skillet recipe calls for just five ingredients: flour tortillas, shredded Cheddar cheese, leftover shredded chicken, fresh spinach, and cherry tomatoes.
Baby Bell Peppers with Chicken Salad
"What a refreshing lunch," raves reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen, who made a half-batch with radishes instead of jalapeños. "This traveled very well and is actually quite easy to eat with your hands."
Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap Bento Box
This deconstructed chicken salad wrap is ideal for people who can't stand sogginess. Just prep the ingredients ahead of time and assemble when you're ready to eat.
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad
This restaurant-inspired chopped salad doesn't need a dressing, according to recipe creator Shanon, because the "lime juice intensified by the jicama draws out the flavor of the vegetables."
Chicken Club Pasta Salad
Pasta salad was practically made for meal prepping. This top-rated recipe makes six servings and comes together in just half an hour.
Easy, Meaty Sheet Pan Meal
Chicken thighs, new potatoes, cherry tomatoes, pesto, and basil come together beautifully in this simple sheet pan meal. "Using the variations here or whatever you have on hand, simply toss everything together on one 10x15-inch baking pan," says recipe creator Juliana Hale. "Then let your oven do the work!'
Easy Shredded Chicken
You need just three ingredients (chicken breasts, chicken broth, and seasoned salt) to make this versatile ingredient. Use it right away or to meal prep sandwiches, salads, and so much more.
Buffalo Chicken Mason Jar Salads
"This salad adds the pop of the Buffalo sauce with the cool creamy ranch, blue cheese crumbles, and the crunch of the celery and carrot," says recipe creator B. Tario.
Chicken Fajita Bowl
Here's a low-carb chicken lunch for meal preppers. This recipe calls for cauliflower rice, but you can definitely use regular rice if you prefer.
Orange-Chicken Rice Bowl
You need just 15 minutes of prep time to make this bright, flavorful chicken bowl recipe that serves four. Reviewer Robert Owens calls it "fast, easy, and delicious."
Quick Chicken Couscous
Why is this the perfect meal prep chicken recipe? "The chicken is moist and tender, the couscous is light yet satisfying, and the veggies add color, flavor, and texture," according to Chef John, who says it can be served at any temperature.
