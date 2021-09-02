10 Ultra Rich Cakes You Won't Believe Are Made With Mayonnaise

By Sarra Sedghi
Updated January 20, 2022
Credit: Sophia Cand

Mayonnaise brings opinionated people out of the woodwork. It is, to be blunt, a hot topic. But those people who truly understand the beauty of this condiment can reap the benefits of the food and its contributions to everything from salad dressings to Sunday dinner casseroles — and even cake. Yes, mayonnaise cake has existed for nearly a century, so clearly it's doing something right. You don't have to love mayonnaise to see the merit in mayonnaise cake — the mixture of eggs and oil simply combines two crucial emulsifiers that you'd likely be using anyway, and the touch of acidity from the vinegar gives the cake a little lift. Give these mayonnaise cake recipes a try, and you might just give up the box mix for good. 

1 of 11

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake I

Credit: Westgal
As far as chocolate cakes go, this one is pretty mild, but the dense, brownie-like texture is what keeps people coming back for more. Pair it with a rich chocolate icing or frosting for an irresistible treat. 

2 of 11

Ultimate Mayonnaise Cake

Credit: wleitel
With this mayonnaise cake recipe, all you need is one hour, one bowl, and one spoon for a moist chocolate cake. This also translates incredibly well for creating incredibly decadent cupcakes. 

3 of 11

Cranberry Carrot Cake

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
"Delicious carrot cake. I was a little unsure about using mayonnaise rather than oil but decided to try it anyway," says community member Molly. "This cake baked up very nice and even no dip in the middle like some carrot cakes that use oil. We enjoyed the addition of the dried cranberries. I frosted with a cream cheese icing. We had this for my son and father's birthday and everyone enjoyed it."

4 of 11

Mayonnaise Cake II

Community member Sue Dorfler's favorite cake is this chocolate mayonnaise cake recipe her mother used during the Great Depression. It's fudgy and super moist, and might just be your new favorite. 

5 of 11

Banana Cake III

Credit: Liz Jones
"I thought this recipe was fantastic! My husband is a firm believer that you must have eggs in order for a cake to taste great," says community member BOOBOOBEAR1. "He was pleasantly surprised to make an exception with this cake. He thought it was the best banana cake he ever tasted."

6 of 11

Aunt Joyce's Chocolate Cake

Credit: Sophia Cand
You very likely already have the ingredients on hand for this mayonnaise cake, so go ahead and give it a whirl. It's so moist and flavorful that you don't even need frosting, kind of like a red velvet cake without the food coloring. 

7 of 11

Mayo Cake with Peanut Butter Icing

Credit: Lady
This chocolate mayonnaise cake is good, but it's really the homemade peanut butter icing that takes it to the next level. Creator CRICKET18 says this recipe came from her grandmother, and community reviews reinforce why it's been around for generations. 

8 of 11

Amazin' Raisin Cake

This apple spice raisin cake comes straight from creator RNC's grandmother's recipe book. The crumb is fine and tender, and the cake is so moist it doesn't shred any crumbs when it's bitten into or pulled apart. 

9 of 11

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake II

Credit: Traycee1234
"I have baked this cake over and over again and LOVE it," says community member ZATEXMOM. "I just baked it on Thursday for a Thanksgiving dessert (after not baking it for years!) and my husband again said 'Hmmmmm.... this is good!'"

10 of 11

Date Nut Mayonnaise Cake

Credit: Fiona Hawkins
This cake comes out more like a snacking cake or sweet bread, which makes it perfect for nibbling on with a small group or intimate family gathering. If you can find Medjool dates, use those for better flavor and sweetness. 

11 of 11

