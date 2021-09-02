10 Ultra Rich Cakes You Won't Believe Are Made With Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise brings opinionated people out of the woodwork. It is, to be blunt, a hot topic. But those people who truly understand the beauty of this condiment can reap the benefits of the food and its contributions to everything from salad dressings to Sunday dinner casseroles — and even cake. Yes, mayonnaise cake has existed for nearly a century, so clearly it's doing something right. You don't have to love mayonnaise to see the merit in mayonnaise cake — the mixture of eggs and oil simply combines two crucial emulsifiers that you'd likely be using anyway, and the touch of acidity from the vinegar gives the cake a little lift. Give these mayonnaise cake recipes a try, and you might just give up the box mix for good.