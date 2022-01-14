8 Matzo Breakfast Recipes for Passover
The secret ingredient in these Passover-perfect breakfast ideas? Matzo! You can make all kinds of delicious, nutritious, and satisfying morning meals with the unleavened bread. Whether you're looking for a sweet or savory start to your day, you'll find something the whole family will love in this collection of our very best matzo breakfast recipes.
Sweet Matzo Brei
A sweet batter made with crumbled matzo sheets is flattened, then cooked until golden brown on both sides. Recipe creator JanAtch suggests serving warm with cinnamon-sugar, syrup, honey, or powdered sugar.
Apple Matzo Kugel
Apples and raisins add fruity sweetness to this matzo kugel, which works well for breakfast or dessert. "This is going to be a mainstay for our household during the winter holidays," says recipe creator Patricia Silpe. "I couldn't keep up with everyone's requests!"
Fried Matzoh
This fried matzo and egg dish is the perfect filling breakfast to serve during Passover. Reviewers suggests adding sautéed onions, cheese, and chives for extra flavor and color.
Mushroom Matzo Kugel
Mushrooms, onions, and parsley add a nutritious boost to this perfect-for-breakfast egg and matzo kugel. "It was easy to make and will definitely be in my menu for next year," raves reviewer Marcia.
Passover Spinach Frittata
It couldn't be easier to make this Passover frittata with frozen spinach, crumbled matzo crackers, eggs, butter, and Parmesan cheese. Serve it for breakfast, lunch, or brunch.
Moist Passover Bagel
You don't have to give up bagels during Passover! These moist bagels, made with matzo meal and peanut oil, are wonderfully soft and fluffy.
Passover Pumpkin Muffins
"These Passover pumpkin muffins are absolutely fabulous," Allrecipes community member Lissa Bloom Wax says of this matzo breakfast recipe. "I have made them many times and my kids can not tell that they are for Passover and not 'regular.'"
Shalvie's Passover Pancakes
What better way to wake up than with a stack of pancakes? Make this Passover-friendly breakfast with matzo meal, ground almonds, milk, eggs, vanilla, and cinnamon. Add chocolate chips for an extra touch of decadence.
