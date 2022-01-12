If you want to reduce your coffee consumption but aren't completely ready to give up caffeine, a cup of matcha in the morning may just be the switch you need. Matcha — a fine powder made of ground green tea leaves — is high in antioxidants that promote brain, heart, and liver health, and it may even reduce your likelihood of cancer. Because the young tea leaves that are used for matcha are specially grown and processed, matcha's earthy taste is nowhere near as bitter as coffee, and it's far less likely to trigger acid reflux symptoms. And, most importantly, the caffeine in matcha can keep you alert, but it won't make you as jittery as coffee can. Scroll through to find matcha drinks like matcha latte, matcha smoothie, iced matcha, and more for that gentle lift you're looking for.