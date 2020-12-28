15 Refreshing and Delicious Matcha Desserts
These refreshing desserts share one tasty secret ingredient: matcha, or finely ground powder made from green tea leaves. The vibrant green powder lends gorgeous color and refreshing flavor to anything it touches. From quick and easy no-bake desserts to flavorful cakes and cookies, you'll want to bookmark this collection of delicious matcha desserts.
Keto Matcha Mint Bars
"These bars are reminiscent of Thin Mints in flavor," according to recipe creator Angela Sackett Superhotmama. "They're bright and refreshing and full of fats but low in carbs. They actually come together very quickly!"
Matcha Green Tea Chocolate Chip Cookies
"This is my go-to recipe for cookie exchanges and any festive holiday season parties," reviewer TiffaroOo says of this matcha dessert recipe. "Your friends will be asking for the recipe before you leave!"
Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream
You only need five easy-to-find ingredients (green tea powder, whole milk, heavy whipping cream, white sugar, and eggs) for this Ben & Jerry's-inspired matcha dessert recipe.
Green Tea Layer Cake
This layered matcha dessert is perfect for birthdays, holidays, or any time you're craving a sweet treat. It's not too sweet, according to recipe creator TIRAMISUKI, and it has a refreshing scent.
Matcha Tiramisu
Looking for an easy, no-bake dessert recipe for summer? Your search ends with this refreshing matcha tiramisu with a graham cracker crust. Don't forget the gelatin!
Green Tea Mochi Ice Cream
"I've had mochi many times in restaurants and have always been fascinated by its unique combination of taste and texture," says Chef John.
Matcha Mousse
This light matcha mousse is quick and easy to whip up whenever you're craving a cool dessert. Serve in stemmed wine glasses and sprinkle with matcha powder.
Green Tea Cheesecake
"Oh man, absolutely delicious," according to reviewer Sam. "One of the best uses for matcha that I've ever seen. I did everything the recipe called for, mixed everything by hand, and added raspberry filling on top after it cooled."
Green Tea Mousse Cheesecake
Here's a fluffy, airy, and delicious matcha dessert that everyone will love. This is a no-bake recipe, so don't worry about firing up your oven in the heat of summer.
Green Tea Shortbread Cookies
"Rich, buttery shortbread with the subtle flavor of green tea," says recipe creator w. "Pairs wonderfully with tea or with ice cream for a dessert! Cookies taste better the next day."
Easy Mochi
This delightfully simple matcha dessert is soft, slightly sweet, and chewy, according to recipe creator Katrina. She recommends serving these balls with hot tea.
Green Tea Cake
"Soft and spongy green tea cake — full of flavor, and not too sweet," according to recipe creator annie_c. "This recipe has been widely enjoyed by family and friends, and I reap the side benefit of having the whole kitchen filled with the blissful aroma of green tea every time I make this."
Matcha Frappe
This Starbucks-inspired matcha drink is so sweet and decadent, it doubles as dessert. Make it with just five easy-to-find ingredients.
White Chocolate and Matcha Cheesecake Tart
White chocolate and green tea powder blend beautifully in this stunning matcha dessert. Top with your favorite fresh fruit for a pop of flavor and color.
Matcha-Mascarpone Layer Cake
"This is a light, airy, and incredibly delicious (and gives you a guilt-free feeling, even after eating 3 slices) chiffon cake with a mascarpone filling," says recipe creator Carolyn Lê.
