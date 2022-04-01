28 Magical Marshmallow Desserts That Go Way Beyond S'Mores

<p>10 minutes are all you'll need to make this fresh and fruity dessert. A package of cookie dough forms the crust, a jar of marshmallow crème and cream cheese make up the filling, and your choice of fresh fruit creates the topping. Allrecipes community member TERESA_C says, "I've tried some of the other fruit pizza recipes and have these comments — the cream cheese and marshmallow combination is by far the best of all the recipes, there is no need for any type of glaze on this — it is perfectly sweet without it."</p>