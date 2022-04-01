28 Magical Marshmallow Desserts That Go Way Beyond S'Mores
Marshmallows are magical. They can transform simple ingredients like cereal and popcorn into sweet treats, they're the "glue" that binds no-fuss fudge and s'mores together, and they can be melted down into crème or glaze. So, don't just let that bag of marshmallows or jar of marshmallow crème sit in your pantry — use them to make some real magic. Check out our collection of marshmallow desserts, including marshmallow fudge, marshmallow bars, ultra-smooth no-bake marshmallow crème pies, popcorn balls with marshmallows, Rocky Road candies, and, of course, lots of variations on classic s'mores.
Coconut Marshmallow Cream Meringue Pie
It turns out it is possible to improve coconut pie — all you need to do is mix melted marshmallows into the filling and add a meringue topping. The result is a coconut pie that's sweeter and gooier than you could imagine.
Fruit Pizza
10 minutes are all you'll need to make this fresh and fruity dessert. A package of cookie dough forms the crust, a jar of marshmallow crème and cream cheese make up the filling, and your choice of fresh fruit creates the topping. Allrecipes community member TERESA_C says, "I've tried some of the other fruit pizza recipes and have these comments — the cream cheese and marshmallow combination is by far the best of all the recipes, there is no need for any type of glaze on this — it is perfectly sweet without it."
The Original Fantasy Fudge
"I have used this recipe for years and it's amazing," says community member ckjackson. "My friends and family always ask for it around the holidays. It's really easy to make and it's funny because people have actually paid me to make this for them, even though it's the recipe that's on the jar of the marshmallow cream. They think this is a secret recipe that I have!"
Marshmallow Popcorn Balls
You only need 4 ingredients to make these sweet, crispy, and chewy marshmallow popcorn balls, but don't let the fun stop there because they're infinitely customizable. They're so easy the kids can help out in the kitchen, and they come together in just 30 minutes if you make your popcorn on the stove.
Marshmallow Cake
Inspired by Japanese cheesecake, this easy marshmallow cake is lighter and has a less intense sweetness than a typical cheesecake. The flavors become more pronounced the longer this sits, so you can even make this a day or two prior to serving.
Rocky Road Candies
With only 5 ingredients and 5 minutes of cooking required, the hardest part of this Rocky Road candy recipe is waiting for it to solidify in the fridge. If you add graham crackers or crushed cookies, be sure not to chill these in the freezer — otherwise, those bits will become soggy.
Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Meringue Topping
"This was the best sweet potato pie I've ever made or tasted," says community member lynnshamrock. "This was a hit with everyone in the family. It was sweet though, but I have a major sweet tooth. I will definitely make again. I loved it!!"
Marshmallow Treats
These crispy rice bars are proof that you can't go wrong with the classics. Spray your hands with cooking spray so you can press the treats into the pan without getting sticky. You can add bright pops of color by pressing candies into the top, as shown.
Shudderuppers
If you love s'mores, just wait until you make them with these. Gooey roasted marshmallows envelop warm melted caramel in this simple Girl Scout treat. These easy treats are delicious on their own, but when slipped between graham crackers, they make for a seriously decadent s'more.
S'more Brownies
Boxed brownie mix turns into a campfire treat when you top it with crumbled graham crackers, mini marshmallows, and chopped chocolate bars. Reviewer MadLib04 says, "These are awesome! I read all of the reviews and followed the advice. I increased the marshmallows to 2 cups, used 6 Hershey bars, cut the graham crackers into smaller pieces, and only put the toppings on for the last five minutes of baking. Everyone loved them and asked for the recipe!"
Hot Chocolate Cookies with Marshmallow Glaze
Who says you have to drink your hot cocoa mix? Instead, use it to make these easy and chewy chocolate cookies with a homemade marshmallow glaze.
Rocky Road Squares
"I love recipes like this," says community member Heather Baker Horgan. "Everyone thinks you had to labor over it, but it took me 15 minutes to put together!" If you're short on a particular ingredient or just want to play around with the flavors, this recipe is easy to customize. Community members recommend adding butterscotch chips, pecans, and peanut butter chips, or upping the graham crackers for a thicker crust.
Marshmallow Apple Crisp
Melted marshmallows and apples may not seem like a fitting combination, but one bite of this heavenly apple crisp will put any doubts aside. The oat-and-marshmallow topping comes out tasting like a cookie, providing a perfect complement to the tart Granny Smith apples. It's crunchy, soft, and gummy all at once.
Coffee Ice Cream Fudge Cake
This ice cream cake recipe is so easy it's foolproof. It's like a cross between s'mores and a mud pie, with the added bonus of coffee ice cream. If you have a kitchen torch, use it to torch the marshmallows without melting the ice cream.
Toasted Marshmallow Cupcakes
Cupcakes and s'mores unite in this campfire-inspired treat. Microwave the marshmallows on lower power and flatten them slightly before adding them to the cupcakes — this will help them spread out and stick to the surface.
Peanut Mallow Bars
From the moist, cake-like base to the melted marshmallow layer and chewy butterscotch and peanut topping, these peanut mallow bars are pure decadence. Bring these along to your next party or potluck and they'll quickly disappear.
Chocolate Ganache S'mores
The classic campfire treat gets a decadent upgrade with the addition of homemade bittersweet ganache. Many Allrecipes community members recommend using mini marshmallows instead of large ones because they brown more evenly and are easier to cut.
Southern Moon Pies
Whether you call these moon pies, whoopie pies, or Suzie Q's, you'll love this combination of soft chocolate cookies and dreamy marshmallow filling. For a fun twist, switch out the vanilla extract for mint or coconut.
Aunt Teen's Creamy Chocolate Fudge
This might just be the best fudge recipe on our entire website. "I made this fudge for my husband to take into work the other day and all 20 men loved it," says community member Debra. "I followed the recipe exactly except I added a little more chopped walnuts. It disappeared in minutes. They all said that it was the best fudge ever, even better than their grandmothers."
Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Toasted Marshmallow Frosting
These cupcakes are essentially sweet potato casserole in dessert form. The cake is perfectly moist and has just the right amount of spice, while the puffy marshmallow crème frosting adds a divine degree of sweetness. "I doubled the recipe and made it into a cake. It was DELICIOUS!!! It smelled so good that while I was baking it and when it was cooling on Thanksgiving everyone kept asking what I made," says Allrecipes home cook ilovefrogstoo.
Mississippi Mud Cheesecake
Allrecipes member cheesecakemaker shared this recipe and says, "All the flavors of Mississippi Mud Cake (chocolate, pecans, and marshmallows) in a cheesecake instead." The crust is made of crushed animal crackers, but you can use any crumb crust you prefer.
Peanut Chewies
These bars combine sweet and salty with gooey and crunchy for a treat that tastes just like a PayDay candy bar. Press the crumbs firmly into the pan to prevent the bottom of the bars from crumbling, and let them sit for about an hour before cutting them. Straight from the refrigerator, these come out hard, so they need ample time to soften up.
Quick and Easy Pumpkin Mousse
"I made this for a housewarming party the other night and it was a HUGE success," says community member endorphin84. "I've never made mousse with marshmallows before and I was a bit skeptical at first, but it was super easy to make and the texture was perfect."
Almost Caramel de Lite Bars
There's no need to wait until Girl Scout Cookie season (or hoard your purchases in the freezer) when you can make these copycat Caramel de Lites whenever you want. As an added bonus, these are super easy to put together and come out deliciously rich. Wait until the layers have completely cooled before cutting into bars; they're much easier to handle when they've firmed up.
Dreamy Orange Cupcakes
When you can't get a Creamsicle straight from the ice cream truck, this is the next best thing. The cupcakes have a lovely orange flavor and the marshmallow crème frosting and filling adds the perfect amount of sweetness. To play up the ice cream vibes, chill these in the freezer and serve cold.
Creamy Chocolate Mousse Pie
Melted marshmallows in the mix give this easy no-bake pie a light and airy texture, but you'll be even more impressed when you learn it only needs five ingredients and 30 minutes of active cooking and prep time. Allrecipes home cook Christina topped hers with whipped cream, mini chocolate chips, and chocolate candy sprinkles, as shown. If you want to up the chocolate factor even more, try using an Oreo cookie crust.
Rocky Road Fudge Bars
Attention Rocky Road lovers: if you can't get enough of the ice cream, just wait until you try these fudge bars. You'll get chewy brownies, smooth fudge, thick, crunchy (but not too crunchy!) walnuts and chocolate-cream cheese frosting in every bite. If you like, you can speed things up by using packaged brownie mix to replace the ingredients for the bottom layer.
Disappearing Marshmallow Brownies
Mini marshmallows and butterscotch chips make blondies even more delectable than you'd imagine — we're talking rich, chewy, ooey gooey, and moist with a nice crackly top. If you don't care for butterscotch, you can use peanut butter chips or add another variety of chocolate.