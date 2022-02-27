What to Make to Celebrate Every Food Holiday in March
There's a lot to love about March: the promise of warmer weather, longer (and sunnier) days, and the arrival of spring. You shouldn't need another reason to celebrate the third month of the year. But, just in case you do, we've got you covered. We created this comprehensive guide to March food holidays and what to make for each one. From National Irish Food Day to National Waffle Day, these are the March food holidays you don't want to miss.
March 1: National Peanut Butter Lover's Day
Happy National Peanut Butter Lover's Day! Kick off March with a big slice of decadent peanut butter pie, and check out grandma's best peanut butter desserts.
It's also Fat Tuesday, so get your Mardi Gras on and laissez les bon temps rouler with a fabulous King Cake.
March 2: National Banana Cream Pie Day
"A banana pie with a graham cracker crust, vanilla pudding and caramel sauce poured over the whipped topping. This is a super easy recipe to prepare and everyone will love it," says recipe creator Filomena. We agree! March 2 is the perfect day to try this creamy, dreamy recipe.
March 3: National Moscow Mule Day
Though it may still be a little chilly outside, it's always a great time to kick back with a refreshing Moscow mule.
Bonus: It's also National Cold Cuts Day, so explore our collection of Classic Deli Sandwich Recipes.
March 4: National Pound Cake Day
Every day is National Pound Cake Day in our hearts, but it's nice to have something to put something on the calendar.
March 5: National Cheese Doodle Day
For a homemade twist on the salty store-bought snack, try making a batch of old-fashioned cheese straws.
March 6: National Oreo Day
Yep, Milk's Favorite Cookie has its very own day! Eat Oreos straight out of the package or use them to make an irresistible cake.
March 7: National Cereal Day
Get your bowls and spoons ready — March 7 is National Cereal Day! Check out our favorite Desserts That Start With Cereal for tasty inspiration.
March 8: National Peanut Cluster Day
National Peanut Cluster Day couldn't be easier to celebrate. You need just three ingredients to make our easy recipe: semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, and raw peanuts.
March 9: National Meatball Day
Make restaurant-worthy meatballs at home with our top-rated recipe. Plus, use our step-by-step guide to learn How to Make the Best Meatballs Ever.
March 10: National Ranch Dressing Day
You can make DIY ranch dressing at home with just a few ingredients you probably already have on hand, such as sour cream and mayonnaise.
March 11: National "Eat Your Noodles" Day
Do we need another excuse to eat our noodles? Couldn't hurt. Try something new today with our collection of Pasta and Noodle Dishes You've Never Heard Of.
March 12: National Milky Way Day
Chocolate, caramel, and nougat blend together beautifully in Milky Ways, the candy aisle classic. Give the chocolate bar a starring role with our 5-ingredient cupcake icing.
March 13: National Chicken Noodle Soup Day
Soothe your soul with a warm, cozy bowl of chicken noodle soup. With our quick and easy recipe, you can make the classic comfort food in record time.
March 14: National Potato Chip Day
Why eat store-bought potato chips when you can make the real thing at home with just thin potato slices, vegetable oil, and salt?
March 15: National Peanut Lovers' Day
Turn up the heat with Cajun-spiced boiled peanuts on National Peanut Lovers' Day, and check out our collection of peanut recipes -- including peanut brittle, homemade peanut butter, Thai peanut chicken, and more
March 16: National Artichoke Heart Day
In search of a fancy appetizer to celebrate National Artichoke Heart Day? You're in luck! In this easy recipe, artichoke hearts are stuffed with a creamy cheese mixture.
March 17: National Irish Food Day
Happy St. Patrick's Day! Celebrate with a hearty Irish stew. For more festive ideas, check out our entire collection of St. Patrick's Day Recipes.
March 18: National Sloppy Joe Day
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of our top-rated recipe for traditional Sloppy Joes — it has almost 7,000 rave reviews from happy home cooks.
March 19: National Poultry Day
What better way to celebrate National Poultry Day than with our top-rated roast chicken recipe?
March 20: National Ravioli Day
Making from-scratch ravioli is one of the most satisfying things you can do in the kitchen. If you've never had the pleasure, seize the day on National Ravioli Day.
March 21: National Crunchy Taco Day
Use store-bought tortillas (plus a little salt and vegetable oil) to make hard taco shells in the comfort of your own kitchen. Taco Tuesday just got a lot more delicious.
March 22: Bavarian Crepe Day
You can top Bavarian crepes, thin pancakes made from wheat flour or buckwheat flour, with your favorite sweet or savory ingredients.
March 23: National Chips and Dip Day
Make our best chip dip in five minutes with five ingredients: cream cheese, mayonnaise, milk, Worcestershire sauce, and chopped onions.
March 24: National Cocktail Day
Celebrate National Cocktail Day in style with an Aperol spritz that'll make you feel like a certified mixologist or another one of our Cocktail Recipes.
Bonus: It's also National Chocolate-Covered Raisin Day, so make sure to pay a visit to the candy aisle on your next grocery run.
March 25: International Waffle Day
Everybody needs a good waffle recipe in their repertoire. Our top-rated recipe, which has earned more than 3,000 rave reviews, is a tried-and-true option. If you're as wild about waffles as we are, give this waffle charcuterie board a try.
March 26: National Spinach Day
Don't forget to eat your greens this National Spinach Day. Our garlicky spinach recipe is easy to make with just five ingredients, so it's the perfect last-minute side dish.
Bonus: It's also National Nougat Day. Celebrate with our stunning Torrone (Italian Nut and Nougat Confection).
March 27: National World Whisky Day
Fun fact: "Whiskey" is from the U.S. and Ireland, but "whisky" is from Scotland and Canada. March 27 is the perfect day to try an easy Scotch cocktail.
March 28: National Black Forest Cake Day
Every baker needs to know how to make a traditional black forest gâteau, a tri-layered chocolate cake with a rich cherry filling.
March 29: National Chiffon Cake Day
Delicate chiffon cakes are easier than you think to make at home. Our lemony recipe is sure to brighten up even the gloomiest of days.
March 30: National Hot Chicken Day
March 30 is National Hot Chicken Day — and you don't have to go to Nashville to celebrate. Chef John's recipe is crispy, spicy, and oh-so irresistible.
March 31: National Clam Day
It's actually pretty easy to steam clams at home. Lucky for you, we've got a step-by-step guide that'll make you feel like a pro on National Clam Day.
More Inspiration
Hungry for more? We've rounded up 31 Quick and Easy Recipes for Every Night in March that'll keep you satisfied all month long.