16 Juicy and Refreshing Mango Salad Recipes
The best fresh salads offer a variety of ingredients, textures, and flavors. Which is why a bare-bones salad is just an opportunity to get creative by adding an ingredient or two with lots of appeal. May we suggest making room for mango? A little mango makes an otherwise boring salad instantly appealing! The sweet, juicy goodness and exciting texture of mango will set your salads apart from the average lettuce mixtures. Scroll through these creative mango salad recipes and never eat an unappealing salad again.
Thai Mango-Prawn Salad
This Thai-inspired mango-prawn salad is a complex blend of tastes and textures — it's slightly sweet and spicy, crunchy, juicy, acidic, and just a little bit earthy from the peanuts. It may be a simple meal, but it packs a flavorful punch.
Broccoli Mango Salad
If you're looking for a real twist on broccoli salad, try this recipe, which utilizes mango, mandarin oranges, cashews, and ranch dressing for a truly unique taste. As an added bonus, this colorful salad looks just as good as it tastes.
Spicy Mango Salad
Bring some edge to your summer salad routine with this mango salad that's equal parts spicy, sweet, and sour. The bold flavor pairs well with barbecue and would make a standout side at a cookout.
Mesclun and Mango Salad with Ginger Carrot Dressing
With chunks of fresh mango and a rice vinegar and sesame dressing, this summery salad is a simple way to bring some flavor to the table. Next time you're invited to a potluck, bring this — it'll completely stand out from everyone else's contributions.
Two-Bean and Mango Salad
This simple combination of beans, mango, chopped onion, and cilantro is both delicious and substantial. Thanks to the beans, it's a good source of protein, and if you manage to have any leftovers, it tastes even better the next day.
Greek Mango Salad
Greek salad and mangoes may not be the most expected combination, but it is one that works. The mango, avocado, and balsamic vinegar manage to tie these very different elements together.
Mexican Mango Salad
This recipe takes a more classic salad and livens it up with the addition of fresh avocados and mango. Turn it into a meal by adding black beans, chicken, or shrimp.
Strawberry-Mango Mesclun Salad
"This was a very good salad," says community member Heather Pulley. "I love the fresh fruit; makes it feel like summer! I used cashews instead of almonds because that's what I had. We also just used bottled balsamic vinegrette dressing. Easy and delicious!"
Tropical Hearts of Palm Salad with Mango and Avocado
This standout salad offers a great variety of textures thanks to its combination of mango, hearts of palm, avocado, and watercress. It comes together so easily, but thanks to the combination of ingredients, nobody will be able to forget it.
Jicama Mango Salad with Cilantro and Lime
This crunchy and juicy jicama mango salad tastes great on its own, but it also makes a great topping for fish or shrimp tacos. Don't let the raw onions make you hesitate on trying this recipe; try dicing them into smaller pieces to mask their taste without changing the salad's overall flavor.
Mango, Orange, Grapefruit, Avocado, and Pistachio Salad
"This combination of ingredients come to their best fruition when eaten together," says community member Gwendolyn. "I took this to a dinner party and it easily fed 30 people who went back for extras. I received endless compliments."
Easy Mango Salad
Firm mangoes, sliced red peppers, cilantro, and fresh onion get a nice salty twist when they're coated with a homemade fish sauce, lime, and brown sugar dressing. This salad is super simple and balances out an array of different but complementary flavors.
Curried Quinoa Salad with Mango
"This is a delicious basic recipe," says community member Ellorgast. "I love that the flavor is boiled right into the quinoa. The first time I made this, it was precisely to recipe with rave reviews. Since then I have made different variations with bell peppers, red onion, tofu, and even served it hot stuffed in acorn squash."
Spinach and Mango Salad
Spinach and perfectly ripe mangoes make for a heavenly combination in this salad recipe. The toasted almonds add a nice crunch, while the spiced vinegar dressing ties everything together.
Mango Pineapple Salad with Mint
Looking for a new way to enjoy fresh summer fruits? This salad dresses up fresh mango and pineapple with cranberries, dried coconut, and fresh mint for a dish that's invigorating and unique.
Cucumber, Mango, and Black Bean Salad
Healthy and super flavorful, this simple salad makes a great accompaniment at a cookout and pairs especially well with grilled chicken or fish.