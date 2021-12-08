Make It a Meal: 5 Easy Mid-Winter Dinner Menu Ideas

By Allrecipes Magazine
December 08, 2021
Credit: Brie Passano

What's for dinner tonight? One of these easy dinner menus! As we get into peak comfort food season, you'll appreciate the ease of simple suppers that don't take a lot of fuss to make. We've paired five satisfying main dishes with seasonal side dish and/or dessert ideas,  plus tasty wine and beer options, so all you have to do is mix and match to get a tasty meal.

Menu #1: Blackened Ranch Pan-Fried Chicken Thighs

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Using a cast-iron skillet helps these chicken thighs cook quickly. The ranch seasoning blackens as it cooks, making the skin very crisp.

Serve with: Frisée Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing or Creamy Yukon Mashed Potatoes

Beer Pick: Blue Moon Sunshine Citrus Blonde or similar citrus-forward golden or blonde ale.

Menu #2: Pepper-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Chocolate-Port Sauce

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a quick, velvety pan sauce with chocolate and port and turn a steak into a celebration.

Serve with: Roasted Winter Root Vegetables or mixed green salad with your favorite dressing.

Wine Pick: Stolpman Vineyards Crunchy Rôastie Syrah or similar dark berry-forward red wine.

Menu #3: Oven-Fried Pork Chops

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Tip: Set a rack on a baking sheet, lightly spray the chops with butter-flavored cooking spray, and bake them on the rack. No need to turn—they still get crispy on both sides!" — SCORPIOG

Serve with: Whole Spice Fragrant Rice (Pulao) or Red Cabbage and Apples

Beer Pick: Anchor Brewing Anchor Bock Beer or other dark and malty ale.

Menu #4: Cauliflower Clam Chowder

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthier take on clam chowder has puréed cauliflower and potatoes to keep it creamy while celery leaves and lemon zest balance each bite.

Serve with: romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, onion, and feta or Flourless Triple Chocolate Cookies.

Wine Pick: Yalumba Eden Valley Viognier or similar full-bodied white wine.

Menu #5: Delicious Meatless Baked Ziti

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This elegant, meatless baked ziti is an easy dish ready in 45 minutes.

Serve with: Wilted Spinach Salad or Tres Leches Bread Pudding

Wine Pick: Zenato Valpolicella Superiore or other dry Italian red wine.

More Easy Dinner Inspiration

Credit: France C
