12 Make-Ahead Dinner Ideas to Make the Holidays Easier

Perennial favorite macaroni and cheese gets an update with the addition of Gruyere cheese and 24 hours to meld the flavors. Whether you use this a holiday side or main course, this overnight macaroni and cheese gratin is a great staple to add to your overnight options.

Tip: Make this in a disposable foil pan with a lid and clean-up is easy too: just make, bake, eat, store leftovers and then toss.