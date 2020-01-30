If You're Too Busy for Breakfast, You Should Try Make-Ahead Breakfast Cookies

By Julie Kendrick January 30, 2020
Credit: Holiday Baker

Even people who say they never eat breakfast are intrigued by the idea of breakfast cookies. "For on-the-go eating, kids' breakfasts, or when you're pressed for time, they can be a great option," says registered dietician Sharon Palmer. "You can make them in advance, freeze the baked cookies, and then defrost when you're in a hurry."

It's a good idea to pay attention to ingredients. According to registered dietician Jill Nussinow, "If it's something simple like an oatmeal bar with flax or chia, pumpkin seeds and other nuts or seeds that are nutritious, then it might be like eating oatmeal, but without the liquid." She suggests finding recipes that contain whole grains and filling proteins like nuts, chia, flax, and hemp. Look for recipes that are lower in added sugar, including additions like agave or maple syrup.

Ready to put some cookie power into your morning routine? Check out these 7 make-ahead breakfast cookie recipes.

Bacon Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies With Maple Glaze

Credit: sburnham22
If you think it's not really breakfast unless there's some bacon involved, this cookie is for you. A half pound of bacon and hearty oats make this a go-to recipe for the meat lover in your life.

Banana Wake-Up Bars

Credit: mpv12748
"These are soft, simple, but delicious, bars made with yummy ingredients. They're always a big hit when I make them for my friends and bring them to school." — cookie_monster

Jumbo Breakfast Cookies

Credit: jmalon521
"These are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist." — J. Diamond

Whole Grain Breakfast Cookies

Credit: Holiday Baker
"I decided to add this to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!)." — IrisMac

Hearty Breakfast Cookies

Credit: Tammy Lynn
"These cookies are a delicious and hearty alternative to doughnuts or pastries. Try one with your morning coffee or tea. For a slightly richer treat, use buttermilk in place of the water." — Janet Allen

Best Breakfast Cookie

Credit: JudyinFlorida
"The trick is to underbake them a little bit, and the result is the soft cakey cookie."— LEIE

Bacon Breakfast Cookies

Credit: Catherine Bova
"The only bad thing about these cookies is that it's impossible to eat just one or two." — Spikesmom

By Julie Kendrick