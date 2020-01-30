If You're Too Busy for Breakfast, You Should Try Make-Ahead Breakfast Cookies

Even people who say they never eat breakfast are intrigued by the idea of breakfast cookies. "For on-the-go eating, kids' breakfasts, or when you're pressed for time, they can be a great option," says registered dietician Sharon Palmer. "You can make them in advance, freeze the baked cookies, and then defrost when you're in a hurry."

It's a good idea to pay attention to ingredients. According to registered dietician Jill Nussinow, "If it's something simple like an oatmeal bar with flax or chia, pumpkin seeds and other nuts or seeds that are nutritious, then it might be like eating oatmeal, but without the liquid." She suggests finding recipes that contain whole grains and filling proteins like nuts, chia, flax, and hemp. Look for recipes that are lower in added sugar, including additions like agave or maple syrup.

Ready to put some cookie power into your morning routine? Check out these 7 make-ahead breakfast cookie recipes.