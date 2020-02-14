20 Low-Effort Winter Dinners for Nights It's Almost Too Blah to Cook

You're in the thick of winter's chilly embrace, and all you want to do once you've gotten through the long day is enjoy a warm, satisfying meal, curl up under a blanket, and spend quality time with loved ones. You're craving something simply scrumptious, but you're not necessarily in the mood to season, marinate, chop, mince, puree, fry, or any of the other time-consuming, dish-dirtying activities you might normally enjoy on the weekends. Your goal: a warm, comfy, easy night at home.

Well, you're in luck because we've rounded up 20 of the tastiest easy-to-make winter dishes. We made sure to include soul-nourishing dishes from an array of culinary traditions, so whether you're craving spicy aromatic Indian, traditional Italian, mouthwatering Mexican, or classic American, we've got a recipe that will hit the spot on your cozy winter night in.