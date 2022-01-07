15 Low-Carb Ground Beef Recipes That Are Fast and Family Pleasing
Looking for low-carb dinner ideas using ground beef? We've got all the inspiration you need in this collection of quick-and-easy recipes that prove giving up carbs doesn't mean giving up flavor. Enjoy creamy taco soup with ground beef or easy Asian beef slaw. Or make low-carb versions of your favorite classic ground beef dishes, such as zucchini lasagna, tasty low-carb keto meatballs, rice-free stuffed bell peppers, and more.
Low-Carb Salisbury Steak
These flavor-packed ground beef patties are quick enough to make any night of the week that you're looking for a low carb fix. "The steaks are full of flavor and are good on their own!" says recipe contributor Chef DJ. "Then you add the mushroom gravy and it's beyond delicious!"
Spicy Low-Carb Eggplant with Beef and Tomatoes
Browned ground beef is combined with diced tomatoes, green chiles, eggplant, bell pepper, garlic, and spices in this chili-style dish for a delicious, low-carb meal. "This will be great for low carb days," says Allrecipes Allstar France C. "This is definitely going in my keeper file."
Keto Cheeseburger Casserole
Friends and family will love this easy, low-carb ground beef cheeseburger casserole with garlic, onion, and crispy bacon pieces. Serve with sour cream and a splash of Tabasco on top for a kick of heat.
Low-Carb "Tacos"
This savory and spicy ground beef, jalapeno, and salsa salad bowl is sure to hit the spot when you're dreaming about regular tacos. "I love Mexican food and wasn't willing to part with tacos after starting my low-carb diet," says recipe contributor Sarah. "This always satisfies my craving."
Pepperoni Meatza
This low-carb, gluten-free, paleo "pizza" uses ground beef as the crust to create a filling and absolutely delicious meal. Feel free to add whatever toppings you normally eat on pizza. "I loved this!" says recipe reviewer NessTheMess. "I'm doing a gluten-free low-carb diet and this was perfect!"
Addictive Asian Beef Slaw
This low-carb veggie slaw is refreshing and crisp and incredibly tasty, with ground beef, hot sauce, ginger, lime, cilantro and soy. "This is really, really good — and yes, it is addictive," says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen.
Best Low-Carb Keto Meatballs
Seasoned with oregano and Parmesan cheese, these bread crumb-free meatballs are made more filling with the addition of flax seed. Keep it low carb by serving with a homemade marinara sauce and spiralized zucchini noodles.
Smitty's Low-Carb Chili
A hearty, low-carb chili made with ground beef and pork. Season each portion with hot sauce and top with Cheddar cheese. "I think it will be my go-to chili!" says recipe reviewer RichB. "Nice and meaty with lots of good chili flavor. We doubled the recipe and had very little leftover."
Keto Stuffed Bell Peppers
These low-carb stuffed peppers are packed with garlic-seasoned ground beef, cauliflower rice, tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese. Garnish with sliced avocado, sour cream, and a drizzle of olive oil for a keto dish everyone will enjoy.
Ultimate Low-Carb Zucchini Lasagna
Layers of zucchini, rich marinara, ground beef, ricotta, and melty mozzarella are baked up to create this crowd pleasing lasagna that's low-carb, gluten-free, and so delicious you won't even miss the noodles. "SOOOO GOOD!" says recipe reviewer conegirl. "A family favorite now!"
Easy Keto Korean Beef with Cauli Rice
Ground beef is cooked in a soy, ginger, garlic, and black pepper sauce. Serve over cauliflower rice with green onions and sesame seeds for a low-carb Asian-inspired meal that's quick and easy and truly tasty.
Low-Carb Meatloaf with Pork Rinds
This ground beef meatloaf is easy to prepare and gets extra flavor from the addition of pork rinds, along with Parmesan cheese, fresh parsley, and garlic powder. "Most amazing flavors," says home cook Ron Luckey. "It just melts in your mouth."
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll
A great choice when you're looking for a family-pleasing, low carb main dish. This version of cabbage rolls still features the classic combination of ground beef, tomatoes, and garlic, but it is so much easier to prepare on a weeknight.
Creamy Keto Taco Soup with Ground Beef
This low-carb, chili-style no-bean taco soup is made with ground beef and diced tomatoes with green chiles, and seasoned with chili powder and cumin. It's perfect for serving to the whole family on a chilly evening.