10 Impressive Lobster Dishes for Two
If you're searching for a wow-worthy meal to cook for two, then look no further. Rich lobster is the star of these recipes that serve two. They range from succulent Champagne-basted tails to hearty grilled rock lobster. Whether you serve these lobster recipes for a romantic dinner, special occasion, or just to celebrate that it's the weekend, you're sure to enjoy this meal.
Lobster Thermidor
Nobody will believe that you pulled this meal together in only 40 minutes. "This stunning lobster dish is surprisingly simple to make," says recipe creator EXCELUK. "Lobster shells are stuffed with cooked lobster in a creamy white wine sauce, then topped with Parmesan cheese and broiled until golden."
Champagne Lobster
Get a double dose of decadence with lobster for two steamed in a blend of Champagne, garlic, onions, and spices. This gives the lobster a subtle seasoning while still allowing the seafood flavor to shine through.
Broiled Lobster Tails
Need a magnificent dinner on the table in under half an hour? This is the lobster for two recipe for you! Lobster tails are dressed up with a little butter and spices before quickly being broiled to tender perfection.
Lobster Scrambled Eggs
If you want to enjoy lobster for dinner, without getting too fancy, then try these seafood-flecked scrambled eggs. Great for using leftovers, all you need is a few eggs, a little lobster, some fresh tarragon, and a pat of butter.
Grilled Rock Lobster Tails
"This recipe is so simple yet so good! I'm a lobster purist and I loved it," says Marsha L. "The olive oil keeps the lobster from drying out on the grill and the spices add just the right amount of flavor."
Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter
Just a few minutes in the air fryer results in delightfully tender and rich lobster for two. Serve it up with a drizzle of the lemon-garlic butter, and you'll swear you're in Maine after the first bite.
Lobster Tails Steamed in Beer
Two lobster tails and half a can of beer are all you need to create this tasty lobster recipes for two. While it may sound too good to be true, over 150 five-star reviews prove it's worth a try.
Baked Lobster Tails with Parmesan Topping
The trio of Parmesan, butter, and creamy salad dressing create an ultra decadent topping for this lobster. "The meat was super tender and flavorful," says reviewer MilliesMom. "I will definitely use this again."
Orange Lobster Tail
The combination of lobster, orange juice, white wine, and butter may seem unusual, but they create an impressive main dish. The juice and wine add a zing of flavor, while the butter creates a succulent texture.
Lobster Tails in Champagne
"This is an incredibly easy dish to prepare and it makes for a very wonderful dinner for two," says recipe creator cmm. "Use a dry champagne for best flavor. Serve with baked potatoes, string beans, and the rest of the champagne!"