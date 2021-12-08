30 Lime Desserts That Are Full of Citrus Flavor
Lime desserts are often overlooked in favor of their lemon counterparts — and we think that's a shame! From pies and cakes to ice cream and cookies, the vibrant citrus fruit is flavor powerhouse that definitely deserves a spot on your table. Whether you're looking for something to make with fresh limes or lime-flavored ingredients (we're looking at you, Jell-O), you'll find tons of sweet-tart treats to love in this collection of our very best lime dessert recipes.
Lemon-Lime Ricotta Pound Cake
"A rich, dense, buttery pound cake, with hints of citrus, gets a flavor and texture boost from the addition of ricotta cheese," recipe creator Kim says of this lemon-lime dessert.
Tropical Lime Cake
This fresh-tasting lime dessert starts with a convenient secret ingredient: a package of store-bought cake mix! A fruity glaze is the perfect finishing touch.
Key Lime Pie VII
No matter what the occasion, you can't go wrong with a classic Key lime pie. This top-rated recipe, which has almost 4,000 rave reviews, comes together quickly with just five ingredients.
Spring Lime Tea Cookies
Feeling fancy? Try serving these buttery lime cookies with your afternoon tea. Recipe creator Christina Pierson says they're "perfect for a spring day."
Truly Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Skip the store-bought ice cream and cool off with this homemade lime dessert. Crushed graham crackers add welcome flavor and crunch.
Cactus Fig and Lime Sorbet
"The fruit of the prickly pear cactus (often called 'cactus fig' or 'tuna,') is sweet and juicy," says recipe creator janelle. "Coupled with lime and frozen, it makes a light, refreshing summer treat."
Lime Fluff
Here's a vintage recipe — made with lime Jell-O, frozen whipped topping, mini marshmallows, and other convenient ingredients — that has stood the test of time.
Key Lime Cheesecake
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this fresh take on the classic Key lime pie. Recipe creator BLUEKAT76 recommends topping with whipped cream and lime slices.
Creamy Cashew Lime Bars (or Pie)
This dairy-free lime dessert is "thick, creamy, and full of limey goodness," according to recipe creator Maya, who says it relies on coconut oil to keep its shape.
Earl Grey Tea and Lime Ice Pops
Brewed Earl Grey tea is sweetened with a sugary lime juice mixture, then frozen in popsicle molds with fresh lime slices. You can adjust the sugar to suit your taste, of course.
Coconut-Lime Cheesecake with Mango Coulis
"This is absolutely delicious," reviewer abapplez says of this lime dessert. "We loved it. Each flavor stands on it's own, none of which are overpowering. The combination of flavors, the smooth texture, the sweet/tart mix, everything is perfect."
Lime Meringue Pie
Can't choose between lemon meringue and Key lime pie? Now you don't have to! This decadent dessert is the citrus mash-up you never knew you needed.
Lime Bars
This bar cookie recipe is a fun twist on traditional lemon bars. Top with powdered sugar and grated lime zest (or lemon zest) for an extra burst of color.
Key Lime Cupcakes
"These cupcakes are "quick and easy to make," says recipe creator Penelope. "Contains a hint of lime with a moist cake and smooth cream cheese frosting. A great treat for everyone!"
Pluot Lime Galette
This fancy lime dessert will impress even the pickiest dinner guests. "It is very rustic looking and very delicious," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Yoly.
Kiwi-Lime Pops
Make this summertime lime dessert with just three ingredients you probably already have on hand: kiwi fruits, fresh lime juice, and white sugar.
Keto Coconut Lime Bars
This low-carb lime dessert is perfect for people who are following the keto diet. A coconut-almond flour crust makes a fantastic base for a creamy lime filling.
Key Lime Poke Cake
A delicious Key lime-inspired mixture is poured over a fork-pierced yellow cake, then topped with a fluffy and buttery frosting.
White Chocolate Lime Blondies
It doesn't get much more decadent than these layered blondies with white chocolate. This easy lime dessert is ready in just half an hour.
Margarita Cupcakes
This boozy cupcake recipe starts with a package of yellow cake mix. Lemon-lime soda and margarita mix lend fresh citrus flavor.
Mother's Whipped Lime Dessert
This old-fashioned lime dessert was created during World War II when sugar was rationed, according to recipe creator Cookn Gma. Make it with just evaporated milk, lime Jell-O, and crushed vanilla wafers.
Postre de Limon (Mexican Lime Dessert)
Store-bought cookies are soaked in a rich mixture of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and lime juice and zest.
Lime Fudge
This gift-worthy lime fudge is made with rich ingredients like sweetened condensed milk and white chocolate chips. It's "great to have around the home during the holidays," says recipe creator grampnana.
Sriracha Lime Ice Cream
This refreshing lime dessert has a hint of spiciness, thanks to a tablespoon of Sriracha sauce. It "satisfies both your cold and hot craving," according to recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
Avocado Lime Cheesecake
Avocados add extra creaminess to this lime cheesecake. The recipe calls for an ice cream maker, but reviewers say it's still delicious if you freeze it the traditional way.
No Bake Lime Mousse Torte
"This torte is tart and tangy," recipe creator RB1953 says of this delicious lime dessert. "I take it to a lot of potluck dinners and everyone raves and begs for the recipe."
Summery Lime-Mango Shortcakes
Brighten up your day with this perfect-for-summer treat featuring mangoes, limes, coconut flakes, berries, and homemade shortcakes.
Ginger Lime Tart
Ginger and lime pair perfectly in this delicious, refreshing, and tangy tart recipe topped with lime or orange marmalade.
West African Lime Cake
You can make this 30-minute lime dessert with fewer than 10 ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. The peanuts are optional, but they add welcome crunch.
Guyanese Lime Cookies
"They're a basic butter cookie, with a punch of lime flavor," says recipe creator Valerie Shumway-Khan. "My hubby is originally from Guyana, and these cookies remind him of home."
