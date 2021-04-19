15 Light and Fresh Spring Soups
Spring's brisk, rainy days are technically still soup weather, but call for bright, garden-fresh vegetables and herbs to take center stage. From classic cream of broccoli to a rustic kale and sausage offfering, dig into our lightest, easiest spring soup recipes that make both elegant starters and main dishes. Spring forward into these luscious soups that showcase the very best of the season.
French Spring Soup
A buttery, soothing bowl bursting with the flavors of the season. Asparagus, leeks, and carrots combine with long grain rice and heavy cream to create a fresh and filling soup.
Best Cream of Broccoli Soup
A beautifully bright and creamy soup with a chicken broth base. Season as you stir to achieve a deliciously balanced result.
Marge's Bone Broth
Try your hand at this homemade bone broth that's full of fresh herbs. Chopped onions and parsley leaves impart a deep, wholesome flavor that can act as a base for soups or be sipped straight.
Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup
Fresh, seasonal asparagus is a favorite ingredients for springtime soup. "If you want your friends to think you've become an overnight gourmet chef, I urge you to serve this wonderful soup," says Linda McLean. To go full-bore fancy, serve it with a seared scallop.
Spinach Artichoke Soup
"The only artichokes I had on hand were marinated in a jar, and that was the only change I made to this recipe, " says Allstar lutzflcat. "Just really enjoyed this soup; I would consider this 'gourmet', and wouldn't hesitate to serve to company."
Cucumber Gazpacho
Crisp cucumber, sweet honeydew melon, and sherry vinegar create a perfectly chilled spoonful of flavor. A refreshing bowl of gazpacho gets even better with a bit of crumbled feta and honey on top.
Stracciatella Soup
Stracciatella is also known as Italian egg drop soup, and is made from broth, small shreds of semolina flour, and sharp grated cheeses.
Feta Shrimp Soup
Tender shrimp are added to a unique blend of clam juice, white wine, and juicy plum tomatoes in this mouthwatering soup recipe. Mix in fresh parsley just before serving for a bright, spring-fresh touch.
Zucchini Fenchel Suppe (Zucchini and Fennel Soup)
Sweet, earthy fennel and curry powder combine for a vibrant, seasonal soup. "An easy delicious way to use a bumper crop of zucchini, " says home cook Lisabee. "This will be in regular rotation at our house."
Celery and Carrot Soup
Make your first course simple but elegant with this easy recipe. Sauté vegetables with dried tarragon, then stir in broth and white wine before simmering.
Easy Portuguese Kale Soup
Kielbasa, kidney beans, kale, and carrots create a hearty soup that will add warmth to chilly spring nights. Serve this soup with crusty bread for a full meal.
Chicken Udon Noodle Soup
Fresh ginger, bok choy, chicken broth, and mung bean sprouts make a tasty, slurp-able soup that will appeal to everyone's palate. Garnish with green onion and cilantro to complete this cozy dish.
Chilled Corn Soup
"Buttermilk, corn, and spices combine to make a simple, yet rich soup, " says recipe creator SandyG. "If you don't have buttermilk, you can make some by adding a couple of tablespoons of lemon juice or white vinegar to a cup of milk and letting it stand for a half hour."
Roasted Carrot and Tahini Soup
Asparagus, Lemon, and Mint Soup
We love this bright, flavorful soup with a wonderfully fresh aroma. Crumble a hardboiled egg on top for tasty and substantial garnish.